Van Gaal`s World Cup Selection

With the 2014 World Cup just around the corner, I'm already looking into the teams that will challenge for the title. With the likes of Brazil, Germany and Spain being touted as the favourites, ill delve into the options available to Van Gaal in Holland. Holland have some great players available for selection, with Robben and Van Persie the players that stand out the most, although Holland also have some of the brightest youngster in the world. With Holland always being there or there about's, this could be their year.

When qualifying for Euro 2012, Holland qualified with no trouble at all, winning 9 and losing only the once. An impressive stat at any international level. What was not impressive was the Dutch display at the finals of the Euros. Although the nation were placed in 'the group of death' no one could have for seen the displays by the Dutch. With defeats to Portugal, Germany and Denmark, Hollands tournament was deemed a complete failure.

With Holland needing to bounce back quickly to avoid not qualifying for the 2014 World Cup, the dismal performance in Poland and Ukraine were soon forgotten. In a group with the likes of Turkey in it, Holland have so far made easy work of the group. With 6 wins out of 6 so far, I think it's safe to say we'll be seeing the famous orange kits down in Brazil next summer.

With the Dutch side performing so well, it's easy to forget about their wonderful U21 side. With players like Strootman available for the 21s, it's sure the Dutch have a bright future ahead. But in the article, ill be discussing the options available in each position for Van Gaal to decide on.

Goal Keeper

Vorm is currently a good option for the Dutch to have, the 28 year old keeper is currently on top of his game at the moment for Premier League side Swansea, and his best attributes has to be his shot stopping and his ability to play a passing style game at the back, and is very comfortable on the ball, which is a attribute all top keepers have to have these days.

Stekelenburg is a top, top keeper, with 54 international appearance he sure is experienced. In the last week the shot stopper secured a move away from Roma to sign for Premier League outfit Fulham for a reported 4 million. If the keeper has a successful debut season in England it would be hard to leave him out of the World Cup team.

Zoet is a rising keeper playing for the Netherlands U21s. Although Krul is better keeper it would be pointless bringing the Newcastle player. Neither keeper would play a part in the tournament and it would be good experience for the future number 1 for Holland. Zoet would benefit a lot more being the 3rd choice than Krul would.

Right Back

Van Der Wiel has a big year ahead of him next season. With PSG looking to kick on it Europe and challenge for the Champions League title. With his position pretty much nailed on I can see the player shinning next season in the tournament.

Rhijn

After an impressive season with Ajax the 21 year old will sure be in the mind of Van Gaal, although I can't see the exciting prospect starting ahead of rival Van Der Wiel, he's certainly promising for the future of Dutch football.

Centre Backs

De Vriji is one of the most wanted young centre backs in Europe. With Liverpool and Spurs rumoured to be interested in the youngster, it's nearly a certainly he'll play some part in the World Cup next year. He's currently playing for the 21s over in Israel.

Martins Indi is another youngster apart of this new crop of talented Dutch footballers. the 21 year old has already made 9 appearance for his nation scoring 2 goals in the process. What a great stat for the Feyenoord defender.

Heitinga has been a big part of the Dutch side for a long time. With the Everton defender facing competition from young and talented defenders I feel the 2014 World Cup will be his last appearance for his nation. He's been a great servant to his country but it may be time to give a chance to the youngsters.

Erik Pieters is certainly one who has a lot to prove to Van Gaal if he wants to be included in the squad travelling to Brazil. Many our tipping the centre half to get a much needed and deserved move from his current side PSV to a much bigger side.

Left Back

Willems has made 26 appearances for his club PSV this season and 8 appearances for his nation. The 19 year old will hope he'll get a starting place when it comes to the World Cup. Although he's playing for major team in Holland, a move abroad may be on the cards with some top European sides want to buy the full back.

Janmaat has made 8 appearance for his nation. An impressive player at club level for Feyenoord, but his displays this season won't merit a start ahead of Willems. Although with the only really challenger for Janmaat for the 2nd left back position is Blind and with Janmaat being able to play right or left back, his versatility is a big plus.

Centre Midfielders

De Jong has been a huge part of the Holland's squad for the last few years following his 15 million move to Man City, since then the centre midfielder has won a Premier League and has been transferred to AC Milan. This season he made 12 league appearances.

Strootman, although he's only 20 years old, I firmly believe he'll play a huge role in Hollands tournament. With the PSV midfielder rumoured to be moving to the Premier League soon for a reported 15 million, it's sure to be a huge season for the influential midfielder next campaign.

Clasie.The centre midfielder has made 33 appearances this season for Feyenoord scoring 2 goals in progress, the 21 year old probably won't play a huge part next year for Holland, but with 5 caps already under his belt, he'll certainly be in the mind of Van Gaal.

Vilhena is only 18 but is on the back of an extraordinary season the midfielder has had, he sure does look like a promising player for Van Gaal. Although he's not played yet for the senior squad he could play a part for Holland in the remaining qualifying games and put his name amongst it for when the squad is chosen in 2014.

Attacking Midfielders

Sneijder has firmly booked a place on the plane for the World Cup in Brazil. Being such an instrumental figure in the past for Holland, Van Gaal would be mad to not choose the attacking Midfielder. With a lot of youths likely to be in the squad in 2014 it's important to get as much experience in the squad as possible.

Siem De Jong has been on top form for Holland at both senior and U21 level. The Ajax play maker has scored 12 goals this season and it seems very likely he'll play a part for Holland in years to come.

Maher. I feel like a broken record player, but once again I'm talking about a huge prospect in Dutch football. The 19 year old, originally from Morocco, has been pulling the strings for AZ this season and he's already made his debut for the senior national side, a great achievement. With rumours linking him away from the Dutch league, I feel, he'd benefit from staying put for another year, and then making a big money move to a top European side.

Van Der Vaart is still a big player for Van Gaal, but his place in the starting 11 is certainly under scrutiny. Although I don't think Van Der Vaart will start in Van Gaal's side, I can't see him being left out of the squad.

Wingers

Robben. Following his Champions League final late winner, Robben is a prised possession for the Dutch national team and he will be key to any success that the country may have in Brazil. The tricky winger has been around for years, and can still add so much to team including a lot of experience, which is needed, considering the youth that will presumingly be travelling to the tournament.

Ola John is a fast winger, with bags of ability who seems like an upgrade on the likes of Dirk Kuyt. After a less than impressive debut season for Benfica following a 10 million move from Twente. The 21 year old has a lot to prove next season, if he wants a place in the squad. Ola is currently playing for the U21s in the European Championship.

Jeremaine Lens is the form player of the Dutch national side, with both club and country. With 19 goals this season for PSV and 6 goals in his first 12 appearances for his national side. Lens has a huge part to play in the 2014 World Cup.

Strikers

Robin Van Persie is currently the captain of Holland, and with his unbelievable debut season with Man United, which saw the ex Arsenal man win his first Premier League Title, topped off by being crowned the leagues top scorer. This may be Robin Van Persie last chance at World Cup glory.

Rick Van Wolfswinkel has just signed for Norwich for a reported 12 million, a great signing for the canaries following a great season for Sporting Lisbon, in his 2 seasons for Sporting he scored 45 goals. Although he hasn't featured for Holland that often, I feel there's a place in the squad as a 3rd choice striker.

Huntelaar hasn't had the best of season for Schalke for his standards, although the ex Madrid man did manage to bag himself 16 goals. But his most impressive season was 2 years ago, where he managed to score 48 goals in 48 appearances. If Huntelaar can replicate his great form from 2 years ago, he'll definitely give Van Persie some competition.

Luuk De Jong probably won't play a huge part next summer but I'd be surprised if the striker was left out of the squad, the 21 year old is currently playing for the U21s. His goal scoring ability is his main threat and he's a pure poacher.

Ill finish the article with a prediction of what I think the starting 11 for Louis Van Gaal Dutch team will look like