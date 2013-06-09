Transfer preview: Aston Villa

The 2012/2013 season was one of great significance for a remarkably young and inexperienced Aston Villa side. The campaign saw the efforts of a new manager in implementing his philosophy at a club left slightly despondent after two years of chopping-and-changing; the signings of Christian Benteke, Matthew Lowton and Ashley Westwood, to name but a few, were pivotal in creating a base from which to build, and it is now that the building must truly commence.

Indeed, this will be a summer where the potential transfers out of Villa Park will be as crucial as those coming in. While Villa have the sway of being a founding member of the football league with an impressive history and established fanbase, they have struggled in recent years to cling onto star players when the big boys come knocking. The resolve of owner Randy Lerner will surely be tested during the window by bids for some of this season’s standout performers, and how he deals with these approaches will be telling of his long-term ambitions (or lack thereof) for the Midlands club. Furthermore, ensuring that the deadwood is swept away and, in doing so, creating room on the wage bill for new signings will be imperative. In this article, I will consider some of the players whom we could see joining Paul Lambert’s squad, as well as those potentially heading in the opposite direction.

Potential transfers in

CONFIRMED - Aleksandar Tonev: Midfielder/Winger, Lech Poznan

Estimated price: £2.5 million





At the point of writing this, Aleksandar Tonev has just penned a three year deal with Aston Villa. After recovering from the initial shock of seeing transfer business concluded two and a half months earlier than usual, I sat down and considered what qualities Paul Lambert’s newest recruit can bring to this Aston Villa side. Sought after by Celtic, the Bulgarian international’s game centres around his pace – he has played mainly as a left winger with Poznan but is equally competent on the right hand side, helped in part by his lack of a dominant foot. All of the above could certainly benefit this Villa side if Lambert continues (as he should) to utilise the 4-3-3 formation which served him so well in the second half of the season; the 23 year-old’s speed and penchant for an outrageous strike make him an exciting prospect. However, what must be remembered is that the Premier League is a significant step up from the Polish Ekstraklasa, and therefore it’s important that fans are patient with Tonev. It’s incredibly easy to build unrealistic expectations of unfamiliar players (mainly thanks to YouTube highlights reels – capable of making Taraabt look like Neymar) and this can lead to disappointment. Nevertheless, he comes with the blessing of Stan Petrov and at the very least will provide some competition for the likes of Andreas Weimann and Gabby Agbonlahor.

Younes Belhanda: Midfielder, Montpellier

Estimated price: £12 million

This is the name currently on the lips of Aston Villa fans. An integral part of Montpellier’s 2011/2012 Ligue 1 winning side, the Moroccan playmaker enjoyed another successful season in France with 12 goals and six assists in 35 games, and now, according to club president Louis Nicollin, looks certain to seek pastures new. With a string of impressive campaigns under his belt and Montpellier’s failure to replicate their heroics of 2012, it is perhaps unsurprising that the 23 year-old is looking to leave. What is somewhat of a shock, however, is that Villa are supposedly one of five teams hoping to accommodate him – along with Milan, Inter, Atletico and Galatasaray. Whilst Paul Lambert showed last summer he is not afraid to delve into his transfer kitty for a foreign talent – his astute signing of Christian Benteke from Genk for £7 million being the case in point – the rumours of Belhanda’s potential arrival at Villa Park have come as a shock to the majority, as it would present a break away from the “lower league hidden gem” transfer policy that has characterised his reign so far. Nevertheless, if (and that is a big “if”) the Midlands club were to land the Moroccan international, it would be a massive signal of intent. In fact, merely expressing an interest in such a creative flair-player would demonstrate the direction in which Lambert wishes to take the team: stylish, attacking football. Having grown used to disappointment, it’s fair to say that not a lot of Villa fans truly believe the move will happen (more likely it is a ploy by the chairman and agent to stir up interest), but boy, if it did. . .

UPDATE: It was all but confirmed today that there is no official interest in Belhanda as yet. Ah well, it was fun while it lasted...

Luke Murphy: Midfielder, Crewe Alexandra

Estimated price: £3 million

Now, back to reality. A product of Crewe’s esteemed youth system which has churned out the likes of Nick Powell and Ashley Westwood in recent years, Luke Murphy was a key member of the side who won the Football League Trophy this season, and a player with whom Villa have been linked for a while. Issuing somewhat of a “come and get me plea” in April when he claimed he was “ready for a higher level”, the 23 year-old is exactly the kind of player that Paul Lambert has championed since taking the job at Villa Park – and as the best friend and academy-mate of midfielder Ashley Westwood, Murphy seems the perfect fit for the Midlands team. Having already played in excess of 150 games for his boyhood club, by all accounts he is a highly competent distributor of the ball who wears his heart on his sleeve and doesn’t shy away from a tackle. This is the sort of figure Villa will need if they proceed to cultivate an attacking style of play next season, and at just a few million pounds for his signature, Luke Murphy could provide valuable competition to the likes of Fabian Delph and Yacouba Sylla who fulfilled the role so promisingly towards the end of the season.

Aaron Cresswell: Fullback, Ipswich Town

Estimated price: £3-4.5 million

Rewind to last summer and Aaron Cresswell was already a potential target for Villa. It was reported in the Birmingham Mail that an enquiry had been made to Ipswich as to his availability but the move never materialised – it is thought that Ipswich were looking for a fee in the region of £6 million, whilst Villa had other targets in mind (later buying Joe Bennett from Middlesbrough, of course). However, speculation has suggested that Paul Lambert may well consider another enquiry for the left-back who had an impressive season in the Championship, playing every minute of every game for the Tractor Boys. The move would certainly make sense: whilst Matt Lowton had an outstanding debut Premier League season slotting in at right-back, Joe Bennett struggled at times on the opposite flank. Bennett is certainly a player with some potential, but he may benefit from the healthy competition provided by the acquisition of a new defender, particularly after the departure of utility man Eric Lichaj. Aaron Cresswell would clearly be an attractive prospect to Paul Lambert, but, being just as highly thought of by Ipswich, his price might prove to be a sticking point. Furthermore, whilst it is obvious that the Villa defence is in desperate need of shoring up, it may be the case that purchasing a player with a wealth of experience is of higher priority than yet another youngster.

Jores Okore: Centre-back, FC Nordsjælland

Estimated price: £3.5-8 million





While you may not have heard the name Jores Okore before, you can bet your house every Premier League scout has. He is currently being reported as having declined a move to Chelsea after they failed to guarantee him first-term football, whilst Aston Villa are said to have had a £3 million bid rejected for him earlier this week. So what’s all the fuss about? Well, branded the finest defensive talent in the Superliga, the 20-year-old has been a rock at the centre FC Nordsjælland’s defence for the past two years and was largely to thank in 2012 when they won the title with a sterling defensive record. The Ivorian-born Dane is a multi-talented player who can act as a distributor of the ball if playing a passing game from the back, as well as offering strength and physicality at set pieces – an aspect of Villa’s game which has been, quite frankly, woeful in recent times. With it seeming likely that he’ll only be allowed to leave for the right price (unsurprising, considering the kinds of teams interested in him), the same dilemma arises as with Cresswell: is he really what Villa should be splashing out on right now? The Premier League is a different ballgame altogether to the Superliga, so there’s no guarantee he’ll be an instant hit in England. Furthermore, Villa have three capable centre-halves in Ron Vlaar, Nathan Baker and Ciaran Clark, and if anything this season has highlighted the need for experience. Nevertheless, despite his youth, Okore is potentially the kind of hidden gem that is discovered only once in a blue moon, and for that reason I think Villa should make a real effort to land him.

Potential transfers out

Christian Benteke: Striker

Estimated price: £20-30 million

Possible destinations: Tottenham, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid

As undoubtedly one of the signings of the season, the big Belgian’s performances have, quite rightly, earned him plaudits from football fans and pundits alike. Scoring 23 goals in all competitions isn’t too shabby for your first season in England, and unsurprisingly he has attracted the interest of the likes of Spurs and Atletico Madrid. Holding onto the 22-year-old will surely be one of Paul Lambert’s main aims this summer, and whilst I’d rather not risk jinxing it, I’m inclined to think he will still be an Aston Villa player at beginning of next season. He has clearly settled in Birmingham and at this stage of his career it’s important that he solidifies his status as one of the league’s top strikers – his best chance of doing so is as the nucleus of a team he is comfortable at. If he can do this then there is plenty of time for him to have his dream move later on.

Darren Bent: Striker

Estimated price: £6-10 million

Possible destinations: Fulham, Stoke City, Cardiff City

His subordination to Christian Benteke coupled with an ill-judged matchday shopping trip whilst injured has led to many Villa fans welcoming Darren Bent’s exit. Considering his hefty wage packet it makes sense to encourage his exit, and whichever team acquires the 29-year-old will be the recipients of a proven, reliable goalscorer. I’ve got a lot of time for Bent after the impact he had upon joining in 2011 and hate to see him languishing on the bench, so I hope he secures a move that suits him. Given his lack of involvement this season Villa would do very well to recoup more than 50% of the money they paid for him; a fee of £8 million is probably realistic.

Stephen Ireland: Midfielder

Estimated price: £3-5 million

Possible destinations: Stoke City

Stephen Ireland, the forgotten man, will almost certainly look to leave this summer – and about time, too. In fairness to him, it was clear from the beginning that the move from Manchester City had been somewhat forced as part of the deal for James Milner towards the end of the 2010 transfer window. Whilst he has shown a few (and I mean a few) glimpses of the magic he produced at City, his attitude has never really been right and, in light of his reported £65,000 per-week wages, he has become a figure of some ridicule. The sooner he finds a new club the better – for both him and Villa.

Shay Given: Goalkeeper

Estimated price: £1-2 million

Possible destinations: Hull City

In what is a similar situation in many ways to that of Darren Bent, Shay Given has been the victim of somebody else’s success: the re-signing of Brad Guzan was perhaps Paul Lambert’s most underrated bit of business last summer, as the American proved to be a force of nature between the sticks. Unfortunately for Given, this led to his demotion and now he is understandably seeking a move away in search of first team football. A column he wrote in the Irish Sun confirmed that he won’t be playing for Villa next season, although little has been said so far about where he will take his services. One name that has come up is Hull City, and this could be a very astute signing by Steve Bruce if it were to happen; at 37, Shay has probably got another two seasons in him, and his experience could prove invaluable to a newly promoted team desperately seeking survival.

Barry Bannan: Midfielder

Estimated price: £2 million/loan

Possible destinations: Swansea City, Leicester City

Once touted for a move to Manchester United believe it or not, Barry Bannan has failed to live up to expectations. With the likes of Westwood, Sylla, Delph and Gardner ahead of him in the central midfield pecking order, as well as the potential arrival of Luke Murphy and even Younes Belhanda, the 23-year-old Scot’s time seems to be up at Villa Park. He is no doubt a player with some ability but has for whatever reason failed to convert that into solid performances on a weekly basis. Having already confirmed verbally to a fan that he will be looking to move this summer, he has been linked with a £2 million move to Swansea and a loan move to Leicester.

This summer’s transfer window will be incredibly important if Villa are to kick on from their relegation scare and begin to climb back up the Premier League ladder – an unsuccessful summer would threaten to undo all the good work that Paul Lambert & Co have achieved thus far.

Jumani Robbins / @robbinsuk