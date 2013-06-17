Tottenham's Brazilian Raid

Tottenham look set to raid Brazil's top division, with no fewer than four players being linked with the club in recent weeks.

With Brazil's participation in the Confederations Cup underway, Spurs are using this as an opportunity to scout some of South America's finest young talent. Below, I look at the four players linked with the North London side and give the lowdown on the chances of seeing them donning the famous lilywhite next season.

José Paulo Bezerra Maciel Júnior (Paulinho)

Central Midfielder, Corinthians

Likelihood of move - 4/5

Tough challenging, box-to-box midfielder Paulinho has caught the eye of not only Andre Villas-Boas, but the managers of some of Europe's elite clubs. The midfielder has made 167 appearances, weighing in with 34 goals, an impressive tally for a midfielder of his type. Its reported that Paulinho's agent is in London for talks with Tottenham chiefs, represnting the midfielder whilst he appears in the Confederations Cup. if a deal can be agreed, its looking increasingly likely that Paulinho will be Tottenham's first signing for the 2013/14 season.

Bernard Anício Caldeira Duarte

Attacking Midfielder, Atletico Mineiro

Likelihood of move - 3/5

Bernard is a player that has gained the attention of not only Tottenham, but also Champions League runners up, Borussia Dortmund. Its reported that Spurs submitted an initial £15.3 million bid that was turned down amidst reports the Brazilian side were looking for £21.2 million. It is unclear whether Tottenham still remain hopeful of securing the services of Bernard. With Daniel Levy as chairman, a man noteable for his transfer antics, the Spurs faithful can at least remain confident that if a deal is to be done, Levy will most certainly get a good deal.

Matheus Dória Macedo

Centre Back, Botafogo

Likelihood of move - 2/5

A highly rated 18 year old, Doria has already made one appearance for the full Brazil side. This has led to a lot of interest regarding his availability to purchase. He's come under a bid from a thrid party group, who are buying him for 9 million euros, to put him in the 'shop window' for a move to Porto or Benfica. This would mean it would take a sizeable offer from Spurs, which is something Daniel Levy may be unwilling to do.

Leandro Damião

Striker, Internacional

Likelihood of move - 4/5

Leandro Damiao really needs no introduction to Spurs fans. A man who has been linked with a move to North London for the past few transfer windows, he could finally be on his way to England. After often declaring his happiness, in Brazil, the forward has dropped his biggest hint thus far, by stating he would consider a move. With Andre Villas-Boas desperate to sign strikers, Damiao is said to be near the top of his shopping list and a move looks inreasingly likely.

