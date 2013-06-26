The Development of the 'Anchor Man'

Over the hundreds and thousands of years that football has been around, it has revolutionised thoroughly on many occasions, with both new formations being utulised, as well as the positions within the formations being defined in different ways, with new people who have new views. In this piece, I talk about the defensive midfielder, or 'anchor man' role, as many call it nowadays. This is as I feel that, over the last 5 to 10 years, it has been the most drastic of changes. Looking at holding midfielders who peaked during the late '90s and early -to mid '00s, and comparing them to the modern day defensive midfielder is quite interesting.

When I started thinking about the old (to an extent) day anchor men, I'd think of Didier Deschamps, Dunga, a bit before, Souness, and ex Manchester United captain Roy Keane. None of these were known for their glamarous Cruyff-style turns, or 35-yard pinpoint passes, but all were brilliantly disciplined positionally, great characters on and off the pitch, and broke up the other teams' attacks very frequently during every game, with good, strong tackles. They were what I call 'no-nonsense' players, not scared of anything - willing to put their body on the line for team-mates.

As opposed to these, there's the modern day anchor man. The first of which, Barcelona and Spain superstar Sergio Busquets. Since, with Busquets holding, both his club and country had all their success, many players tried to go down the same root - and have been successful. A prime example would be Michael Carrick, who's been astounding this season with Manchester United, and they've gone on to win the league. He may not the best tackler in the game, but he's very comfortable in posession, and has a very good eye for a pass. Other players trying to idolise the new position are Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, Javi Martinez at Bayern Munich, Marco Verrati at Paris Saint-German and Arturo Vidal at Juventus.

I miss the side of football that a Patrick Vieira, or a Gennaro Gattuso would bring - a fearlessness, an aggression, balanced perfectly with being a sportsman, but I, for one, think that football on the whole has benefited from the change. More teams try and pass the ball around, we see more Tiki-Taka play, (or attempts to play Tiki-Taka) than we ever had.

This piece wasn't trying to prove a point, or anything like that, but just food for thought and something that I found interesting, and that I gathered that many people hadn't noticed.

I say Thank you, Sergio, but what are your thoughts? Leave a comment or interaction to @TheHotProspect_ to tell me some of your thoughts.