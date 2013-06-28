Assaidi to Leave Liverpool

According to the Daily Mirror, PSV are ready to rescue Liverpool winger from his dismal time at Anfield and bring the Moroccan back to Holland where he made a name for himself.

Assaidi, 24, never started Premier League, although he was fit for most of the season. He was signed last Summer for 2 million, but reportedly Brendan Rodgers was not the one who signed the winger, it was in fact Jen Chang who acquired him.

PSV are keen on Assaidi and would like to sign the Moroccan winger on loan for next season. Although Liverpool have made it clear that they will not accept any loan offer. Liverpool are most likely to make a profit on Assaidi, as they were signed the tricky winger for 2 million while he was in his last year of his contract, now PSV may have to stump up a fee of around 2.5 million to sign their man.