Briand Claims West Brom Interest

Lyon striker Jimmy Briand, has stated that West Brom are interested in acquiring his services for the upcoming Premier League season, according to Sky Sports: "I know West Brom have asked about me, but nothing has been done as yet. Let's wait and see what happens."

However, the French national also reiterated his desire to stay in France with Lyon, in spite of his poor performances last season: "In 15 games last season I scored only one goal. That is not the kind of return I was expecting. There is some disappointment in that. Lyon are a great club, though, and I want to continue here unless I am deemed surplus to requirements."

Briand was signed by Lyon in 2010 for $6 million and has played five matches for the French national team.