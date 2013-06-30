Brazil v Spain: How We Lived It

I have been @joepagnelli, this has been a great game of football which I'm sure you've enjoyed here on VAVEL! Have a great night!

92'. THE REFEREE BLOWS THE FINAL WHISTLE. BRAZIL WINS THE CONFEDERATION CUP FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE TIME AT HOME IN RIO AS THEY DEFEAT SPAIN 3-0!!

91'. The fourth official signals 2 minutes of stoppage time. The Brazil bench holding each other and jumping as they know the 2 minutes will only serve to prolong the already confirmed victory.

90'. Fans all around the stadium up on their feet singing. This game is nearing it's end, but the festivities don't seem like they're ever going to end!

88'. A flurry of fouls stop what is now an inevitable Brazilian party. The fans and the team await the referees whistle and the trophy presentation. Spanish dominance in the last 6-7 years seems to have been broken - though it has to be noted, no team that has won the Confederations Cup has won the ensuing World Cup.

87'. Paulinho comes off for Hernanes.

85'. Lazio's Hernanes prepares to come on. Not before David Villa gets an excellent chance to score, his beautiful trademark curler well parried by Julio Cesar.

83'. Brazil happy to pass the ball around - they are less than 10 minutes away from hoisting the trophy!

80'. Out of nowhere Spain nearly score through Pedro, his close range effort is well-saved by Julio Cesar.

79'. Fred triumphantly leaves the pitch to make way for Jo. The former leaves showered with cheers by the local fans - his brace clearly making him a hero tonight!

76'. The pace of the game has slowed down considerably since the sending off of Pique. The Brazilians still relying heavily on the counter attack.

72'. First subtitution for Brazil as Hulk comes off for Jadson.

67'. GERARD PIQUE IS SENT OFF! NEYMAR WAS OFF ON THE COUNTER AND PIQUE'S MISTIMED TACKLE TOOK THE BRAZILIAN - NOW TEAMMATE AT BARCELONA - OUT RESULTING IN THE FIRST STRAIGHT RED CARD IN THE TOURNAMENT!

63'. Marcelo attempts to emulate his compatriot Maicon's goal in the 2010 World Cup with a shot from a very acute angle.

59'. Spain's final substitution: David Villa comes on for Fernando Torres.

58'. Hulk somehow finds himself alone in front of Casillas after a lovely ball by Neymar. His chip is stopped by Casillas leap; the ball is then duly cleared by Ramos.

57'. Spain continue to push forward but to no avail. Brazil have all the momentum, the crowd and apparently the football Gods on their side tonight!

54'. Agony for Spain! Sergio Ramos' penalty goes too far right and misses the target completely! The Gods are on Brazil's side tonight!!

53'. Hope for Spain as Marcelo brings Navas - who just came on - down in the penalty box and Kuipers points to the spot!

51'. Jesus Navas comes on for Juan Mata; the second substitution of the game.

50'. The Maracana is absolutely buzzing now. Brazilian choruses echoing around the stadium. Everyone is up on their feet!

47'. GOOOOALLL!! IT'S 3-0!! NEYMAR WITH THE ASSIST TO THE EVERGREEN FRED WHO SLOTS IT IN PASSED A HELPLESS CASILLAS! FRED IS NOW ONE GOAL FROM A HATTRICK ON THIS FINAL!

46'. And the second half is underway! Azpilicueta has come on for Arbeloa!

Who was your best player in that half? If you're Spain, what do you change? Tell us by tweeting us at @VAVEL_UK!

45+2'. And the referee blows the whistle to end an very eventful first half! Fred opened the scoring in the first action of the game, followed by multiple cynical fouls and calls for a red card and the half ended with a magnificent goal by the much-hyped Neymar! See you in 15 minutes for the second half!

45'. What a way to end the half. Brazil start just the way they end it with 2 goals in the opening and closing minutes. Great composure and movement by Neymar to keep onside and then smash it home! What a game this has been!

44'. GOOOOOOL! WHAT A CRACKER BY NEYMAR! JUST KEPT ONSIDE, HE PUTS IN ALL THE POWER HE CAN AND IT SMASHES THROUGH THE NET CASILLAS HAS NO CHANCE! BRAZIL 2, SPAIN 0.

40'. HOW DID SPAIN NOT SCORE? Pedro founds himself alone on the counter from a pass from Mata, his shot rounded the keeper but David Luiz with a stunning goal line clearance to save Brazil's lead! Exceptional!

39'. Brazil continue to attack but Spain look increasingly organized.

34'. Tremendous game so far. Brazil offering a lot going forward, same goes for Spain. End to end, great for the fans at the stadium and those at home! The final is not disappointing!

31’. More and more fouls as it continues to be a recurring theme in this final. Thiago Silva deemed to have handled Ramos’ to ruggedly near the corner flag. The Spanish freekick ultimately comes to nothing.

30’. Neymar lays it off for Hulk who fires it way over.

29’. Well positioned freekick for Brazil, will they go for power or finesse?

28’. Sergio Ramos cautioned for a foul on Oscar on a speedy Brazilian counter. Brazilian players insisting it was a last man foul and therefore warranting the sending off for the Real Madrid man.

27’. Arbeloa puts a ball forward for Jesus Navas but it’s duly stopped by the sliding David Luiz.

26’. Yet another player falls in the penalty box. This time a Brazilian appeal for a penalty is rightly waived off by the referee.

25’. Brazil’s physicality seems to have caught Spain by surprise. The Spaniards having trouble finding space, resorting to long balls. Short passes going nowhere so far.

24’. Alves puts in a nice ball for Fred who scoffs his shot wide. Not nearly enough power or accuracy to cause Casillas any problems.

23’. And yet another foul in the middle of the pitch disrupting play. The Spanish take the freekick quickly and move on. Most offensive movements coming through Iniesta so far.

22’. Plenty of fouls so far. Spain find themselves with a freekick but it isn’t in a dangerous position. What can Xavi concoct? A long distance shot which doesn’t trouble Julio Cesar.

20’. Oscar with a late challenge on Busquets who falls to the ground, rolling around but is straight up on his feet when made aware that Oscar hadn’t been cautioned. Oscar likely deserved a booking however.

19’. The Spanish trying to push forward more often with some nice buildup play between the midfield players. Iniesta manages to pull out a shot from outside the box which is parried relatively easily by Julio Cesar.

16’. A very heated beginning to the game – as you’d expect. Neymar’s poor reputation as a diver definitely coming into play there as the Spanish players immediately surrounded the referee.

15’. Yellow card goes to Arbeloa for a professional foul on Neymar. After the card was given, a little scuffle broke loose once again with Spanish players not taking kindly to the referee’s decision.

13’. Spain try to shift the balance their way as they maintain possession in the Brazilian half.

11’. Paulinho with a cheeky chip which almost surprises Casillas who manages to tip the effort back into his welcoming arms.

8’. Scuffle between Marcelo and Torres after the latter had tripped Marcelo and believed that Marcelo had fallen a little too easily.

7’. Beautiful back heel by Fred in the penalty box to Oscar who was alone but could only hit his shot wide of Casillas’ goal.

3’. Spain try to get back on their feet with a ball towards Torres; the Chelsea striker can’t quite reach it.

2’. Fred scores his 4th goal in the Confederations Cup, just one away from equaling Fernando Torres’ tally for the tournament.

1’. GOOOOOL! And on the first chance, Fred latches onto a cross and manages to just get his foot onto a loose ball in the penalty box. 1-0 to Brazil!

And there it is, the Final is underway! Here we go!

22:59. Great ambiance from the stadium. The Spanish anthem plays – unfortunately jeered by the home faithful- followed by a very emotional Brazilian anthem. Chills.

22:50. Just 10 minutes left!!

22:48. Despite their dominance since 2008, La Roja has yet to win the Confederations Cup and have been frustrated by the Brazilians for over half a century. The Spanish are yet to defeat the Brazilians in a competitive fixture since 1934.

22:46. Beautiful picture of the Maracana Stadium via SkySport

22:32. We're now less than half an hour away from kickoff! Performances are ending here at the Maracana! Lots of dancing, balloons and an all-round Samba festival of colours and music will now lead into a similar spectacle between 22 players? We surely hope so!

22:11. Spain coach Vincente Del Bosque: "Scolari has a great knowledge of Brazilian football and he’s gone searching for the essence of that, but with the same level of organisation as a European team. They don’t have star names but they’ve got a lot about them, and he’s built them into a team in every sense of the word. This has been a big test for them and they’ve achieved their objective of reaching the Final."

22:09. Here's a great photo of the closing ceremony via FIFA.com

21:54. Once again, the lineups have changed! FIFA reporting that Luiz Gustavo is in fact starting over Hernanes! We'll have to wait for the kickoff in 90 minutes to see who does start in the end!

21:49. Surprises in both camps. More offensive and creative midfielder, Hernanes, set to start ahead of Bayern Munich midfielder Luiz Gustavo. Current top scorer of the tournament Fernando Torres also set to start for la Roja.

21:47. OFFICIAL Brazil lineup: (4-2-3-1) César; Alves, Silva, Luiz, Marcelo; Paulinho, Hernanes; Hulk, Oscar, Neymar; Fred.

21:46. OFFICIAL Spain lineup: (4-3-3) Casillas; Arbeloa, Piqué, Ramos, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Xavi; Pedro, Mata, Torres.

21:45. Beautiful ambiance within the stadium marred by protesters outside the stadium. Reportedly 17,000 policemen outside the stadium.

21:38. Images of the Brazilian players now flashing on the big screens, prompting a huge cheer from the Brazilian crowd. The Maracana Stadium is getting hyped and so are we!

21:23. The Final draws closer and closer! It's definitely going to be a cracker at the Maracana Stadium! It's a party in Brazil as choruses of Samba music play in a sea of green and yellow dancing! Most (not those protesting outside the stadium) of the fans are eagerly awaiting the much anticipated final!

20.58.Brazil supporters have already made their way to the Maracana! (photo via FIFA.com)

20:56. Probable Spain lineup: (4-3-3) Casillas; Arbeloa, Pique, Ramos, Alba; Xavi, Busquets, Fabregas; Pedro, Soldado, Iniesta.

20:55. Probable Brazil lineup: (4-2-3-1) Cesar; Alves, Silva, Luiz, Marcelo; Paulinho, Gustavo; Hulk, Oscar, Neymar; Fred.

20:54. Spain have scored a competition-leading 15 goals, 10 of which came against Tahiti. Fernando Torres currently leads the competition in goals with 5 scored.

20:53. Brazil have cruised into the final, scoring 11 goals - 6 of which were scored by Neymar and Fred - while keeping 2 cleansheets on route to the final.

20:51. Less than 2 hours until kickoff in Rio; who do you think will lift the trophy at the end of the night? Tweet us at @VAVEL_UK and send us your comments!

20:50. Hello there! It's @joepagnelli here and I'll be giving you live commentary on the Confederations Cup Final between hosts Brazil and Spain right here on Vavel!