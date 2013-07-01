Spurs Close to Croation Starlets

According to Sky Sports and the Guardian, Tottenham Hotspurs are close to capturing Croatian starlets Tin Jedvaj and Alen Halilovic for £17 million.

The youngsters' club, Dinamo Zagreb, have today confirmed that negotiations are ongoing with Spurs for the services of the two players. Zagreb's executive director, Zdravko Mamic, stated: "Discussions and negotiations with Tottenham are still ongoing, but this job is absolutely not done. Tottenham are not the only club interested, but we hope that transfer will be completed and that Tin and Alen will go to Tottenham, but no-one can guarantee that."

Mamic also revealed that the two will be likely loaned back to Zagreb if the transfer is agreed: "If the business was done, we would say so and if the transfer is completed, they will both stay at Dinamo."