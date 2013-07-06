World 'Over-Thirty' XI

As the football season has finished, I have recently been struggling for inspiration on what to write. The majority of my recent pieces were on the world of transfers, but these were starting to get boring for me, as they were so repetitive - so I wanted to do something that, regardless of the football calendar's current date, would be fun to write and enjoyable to read, and then I thought of this. Anyway, let's get on with it.

There are many players who go on to play until late thirties and even forties - Ryan Giggs, Brad Friedel and Javier Zanetti are just some. Mostly still play at a fairly good level, and the following players are a selection of the players that are still near their best. If I don't include a player who you think deserves to be in this line-up, leave a comment or interact with me via Twitter (@TheHotProspect_), and explain your reasoning. Here goes.

Gianluigi Buffon:

Aged 35, Gianluigi Buffon was the easiest decision to make in this team. He still captains his country, Italy, as well as club, Juventus. In my opinion, despite his age h e is the best goalkeeper in the world. He's remarkably consistent, he makes spectacular saves helping his team massively, and in addition to this, he is a great figure both on and off the pitch. He's very sensible, he leads by example, oozing quality, and he also helps the back four massively. He's the most tactically aware goalkeeper in the world in my opinion, without a doubt. I'm sure that he'd be the captain of this team, as no-one's quite like him.

Daniel Alves:

I wasn't sure if Alves was too young for this - but when I check on various sights and discovered that he turned thirty two months ago, I knew I had to look no further. The Brazilian right back i s very controversial. He is quite a feisty character, and many in Europe dislike him. His playing style is that of the perfect modern right-back - strong going forward, fast, good technically and comfortable in possession. The only problem with Dani is that he isn't the best defensively, and often finds it hard against tricky wingers, but with the centre backs he'll be alongside in this team, it won't prove to be too much as a problem. His positioning isn't too bad, and therefore he'll be fine.

Andrea Barzagli:

At the age of 32, Italian centre back Andrea Barzagli is still one of the best centre backs in Europe. He's still very mobile considering his age, a great tackler, brilliant in the air, and very strong - never being barged off the ball. He partners Giorgio Chiellini for both club and country, and many think Chiellini is the better player, and rave about his quality - but I think that Barzagli is as good, if not better - especially last season. Not only is he great defensively, but he has a bonus which I love in every cenre-back - an eye for a pass. He takes the ball in tight areas and is fine, making barely any defensive errors and often instigating attacks. He was one of the few 'no brainers' in this team.

Rio Ferdinand:

After, astonishingly, the 34-year-old made the Barclays Premier League 'PFA Team of the Season', I knew Ferdy was going to partner Barzagli. He played alongside a stupendous amount of defensive partners last season, but he was consistently great - making 28 appearances and making just two defensive errors in that time. He led Manchester United to having the fourth best defensive record in the league, and also chipped in offensively scoring one goal. He may not have the passing range of partner Barzagli, but he's comfortable on the ball, and with the passes he does attempt, he usually completes them. 90% of his passes found another Manchester United player last season.

Ashley Cole:

Mr. Consistent of this team, Chelsea's Ashley Cole was not a formidable decision for me to choose at left-back. Last season he showed signs of decline, but he still played well. If he hadn't set the standards that he did when he played so well over 5 years, people would've thought he was great last season. He picked up a great landmark in getting his 100th cap for England, and he played well for Chelsea - despite young Bertrand doing all he can to get into the team. Chelsea, Ashley's club, had the third best defensive record in the Premier League, and Cole played 31 of their games. Like Ferdinand, he made an almost-immaculate 2 defensive errors over the season, and he also scored a goal.

Xavier 'Xavi' Hernández:

This man does the most important job in the best team in the world. Barça struggle without the Catalan hero, and if he is to do anywhere near as good job in this team as he does so consistently for his club, I (as the self-proclaimed coach/manager) will be ecstatic. His passing ability is like no other - it's absolutely phenomenal. He completes a breathtaking 95% of his passes, and playing in a fairly deep role of the Barça trio in midfield, he didn't make one defensive error. He isn't the most mobile midfielder in the game, and at the age of 33 it's understandable, but what he does, he does perfectly.

Andrea Pirlo:

He has the world's greatest beard/hair combo, he executed a beautiful panenka against a cocky, aggravating 'keeper, he is an exquisite footballer, and his name's Andrea Pirlo. Need I say more? Well, regardless - I'm going to. Next to fellow maestro Xavi, I'm sure my midfield will be in lovely shape, and very hard to get the ball off. He scored five and assisted seven goals last season, and is a bit more advanced - and he also made a miniscule amount of defensive errors, in three. 87% of his passes found a player of his team, too. He had one of his best seasons he's ever had, and this is very unorthodox due to his age - 34 - but nevertheless, he's always been a great player - and it was not a hard decision for me to choose him.

Franck Ribéry:

When I first started this piece, I thought that the wingers in the team were going to be the hardest to choose, due to many getting worse with age. Most lose their pace when they ge t to their early thirties, but then I started thinking about all of the best wingers in the world, and I discovered that, arguably the best, - Franck Ribéry - was older than thirty. I couldn't believe it, as he hasn't lost anything, and it was an easy decision. He scored 10 goas and assisted a team-mate 14 times last season, and completed an average of 4.5 dribbles per game - great statistics for any winger, let a lone a player over the age of thirty. I'd say that Ribéry is the star man of this team - still performing at the very highest level, lighting up the Champions League winners.

David Villa:

Today FC Barcelona announced that David Villa will be signing for Atlético Madrid, for an initial fee of 2.1m€. This is an absolute steal for the 31 year old, who started his career at Valencia. The attacker (make-shift right winger in this team), has scored goals for all the clubs he's played for - and I can guarentee that he will at Atléti next season, as long as he avoids injury. Last season, David scored 10 goals in 28 appearances, and 11 of his appearances were off the bench. He averaged a respectable 18 passes per game, and last season 83% found a team-mate. This team is a team that will keep the ball comfortably, and El Guaje would definitely help with this cause with his comfort in possession.

Fransesco Totti:

After a fantastic career, Totti wasn't anywhere near his dazzling prime last season - but many people think he's completely finished, and is now a bad player, and I disagree. He scored 12 and assisted 12 goals for Roma last season, where the talisman played 34 times. Although he only completed 74% of his passes, he created 102 chances last season, making three key passes per game; 7th in Europe, and joint top of over-30s. At 34 years of age, his physicality is a problem - he's never been a particularly strong player, and he's now lost a lot of his pace - but he remains one of the most technically gifted players I've ever seen, and for that very reason, he's a joy to look. He also has intelligence like no other, constantly putting himself in places that are hard for the opposition to defend, and positions that give his team-mates more space. He'll be at the heart of this team.

Zlatan Ibrahimović:

Last, but not least, is the European heavyweight (both metaphorically and truthfully) Zlatan Ibrahimović. The controversial Swede has been at many, many clubs, and succeeded at all of them; regularly sco ring goals. He's the physicality that this over-thirty XI is craving, and he's also a very good goalscorer, still now. At 31, he almost exceeded his age scoring 30 goals - and he also got 7 assists. His fearless, cocky attitude is something every team needs. Zlatan has said some utterly crazy things over the past years, about both the best and worst players, but his stature in the footballing world means that he gets away with it. He scores many headers, which none of the other players in this team do (excluding the centre-backs), so he'd be useful.