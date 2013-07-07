Doncaster Set To Make Bid For Sharp

According to the Daily Mirror, Dancaster Rovers are set to make an £850 000 bid for Southampton's Billy Sharp. Dancaster are looking to rebuild for their first season back in the Championship, after they won promotion in the last minute of the last game of the season, through a goal from James Coppinger.

27 year old Sharp, has previously played for the club, scoring 41 goals in 86 games. The forward signed for Southampton from Doncaster in 2012 for £1.8 million, and scored 9 league goals in the Saints promotion campaign. The Sheffield native however, only made two Premier League appearances last season before being was loaned out to Nottingham Forest.

Southampton are reportedly looking for £1.2 million for Sharp, but player could force a move to his former club.