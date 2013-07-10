What will Wanyama add to the Southampton team?

Having secured the £12.5 Million signing Victor Wanyama, Mauricio Pochettino will now have to focus his energy on where the Kenyan will fit in his Saints side. The south coast club had a great partnership in Schneiderlin and Cork at the centre of the midfield last season, with Schneiderlin winning a number of awards and titles including the player with the most combined tackles and interceptions per game in the Premier League last season. Jack Cork was out of action for some of last season due to injury, and was dearly missed by the Saints as their form worsened during his absence. However, their defensive form improved dramatically when he returned to partner Schneiderlin in the New Year, and their partnership proved to be integral to the team's style of play.

Wanyama's primary position is as a central defensive midfielder, and one formation that has been suggested includes all three of the midfielders Cork, Schneiderlin and Wanyama as a central trio to re-enforce the defence and build up play going forward. This would call for a 4-3-2-1 formation, most likely with Lallana and Ramirez on the wings and Lambert or Rodriguez as a lone striker. Wanyama's size, strength and defensive capabilities could also allow him to fill in as a defender, or sit back further than either Cork or Schneiderlin to support the back four and send the ball forward on the counter.

Pochettino is likely to add Wanyama to his current first team having paid over £12 million for the midfielder, so the possibility exists that he’ll be swapped for Jack Cork, however most Saints fans will be hoping that Cork stays in the first team, and Wanyama is added to the midfield duo so they can become an even stronger trio. Wanyama's experience in the Champion's League also puts him in a great position to contribute to Saint's ambitions to reach the European stage, a feat which is the final target of the club's five-year plan since being taken over in 2010.