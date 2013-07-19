Jovetic Set For Man City Switch

Fiorentina forward, Stevan Jovetic, is set to sign for Manchester City in a deal worth £23 million, plus £3 million is performance related bonuses.

Jovetic has spoken to Firenzeviola.it about his transfer to Eastlands: "City are a great club and they play in the Premier League. I really want to win something. I'll also be joining up with my good friend Matija Nastasic. I'm leaving a great club. Fiorentina will always have a place in my heart and I'll always support them... I arrived as a boy and now I'm leaving as a man. Thank you all. I'll always have a place in my heart for Florence, especially the Fiorentina fans".

The Montenegrin spent five seasons in Florence with La Viola, scoring 40 goals in 134 games.