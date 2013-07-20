Bale not for sale at 'any price'

Andre Villas-Boas has admitted Gareth Bale is not for sale at any price.

The Spurs boss spoke out about his star man after yesterdays goalless friendly at the Colchester Community Stadium. Bale himself did not take part in the game, but was the strong topic of questions from the media. Villas-Boas seemed very assured when confirming Bale's transfer status, also adding that the club had recieved no offers.

AVB said 'I think its party of what happens when the market opens, its something normal, there is speculation everywhere.' He then added that 'English clubs havent moved as much as they have wanted, compared to European clubs' (talking about transfer dealings)

Bale sat out yesterdays draw as a precaution, after himself and Aaron Lennon picked up knocks, confirmed by the official Tottenham Twitter page.

Villas-Boas also talked about Tottenham's current delve into the transfer market, adding 'we've already done one major signing of a great international player who everybody saw in the Confederations Cup (speaking about Paulinho) , so we are happy, but our market hasnt stopped and we'll continue to further strengthen the squad.'

