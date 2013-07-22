5 Great Ads Starring Footballers

Footballers have been plugging products for years. Here are 5 great ads staring footballers .

Kobe v Messi

Lionel Messi and Kobe Bryant battle to impress a boy on a Turkish Airlines flight.

Gareth Southgate

Following Euro 96 penalty Gareth Southgate signed up to do an ad with Pizza Hut. He was joined Stuart Peace and Chris Waddle who missed penalties in the 1990 World Cup.

Luis Suarez

Poking fun at his reputation Luis Suarez advertises for Uruguayan firm Abitab

Brazil v Portugal

Starring Ronaldo's Brazil they are up against Figo Portugal this Nike ads has a lot of cameos as well.

Rising star

Plucked from nowhere you follow the life of a footballer who plays for Arsenal.