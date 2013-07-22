McCourt Wants Peterborough

Former Celtic and Derry City player, Patrick McCourt, could be set to join Peterborough United, after impressing manager, Darren Ferguson, during his trial with the London Road club.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph after his team's friendly victory over Northampton, in which McCourt set up the only goal, Ferguson stated: "I've known Patrick [McCourt] for a few years; we tried to sign him when he went to Celtic in 2008. He is a very talented player who has an outstanding ability on the ball and great balance. He can also play in numerous positions. We'll talk again and see what happens. He has other offers but he's made it clear that he wants to come here [Peterborough United].

McCourt was released by SPL club, Celtic, at the end of the 2012/13 season, and is currently looking for a new club. The Derry born attacking midfielder has previously played in England with Rochdale between 2001 and 2005, before returning to Ireland to play for Shamrock Rovers, and subsequently for his home town club, Derry City. During his time at the Brandywell, Mc Court was a part of the famous 2006 side which won the FAI Cup and the League Cup, whislt narrowly missing out on the League title on the last day of the season.

The Northern Ireland international spent five seasons at Parkhead with Celtic, after signing in 2008. He quickly became a fan favourite, due to his wonderful close and abilty to score spectacular goals. However, the 29 year old was unable to gain a regular place in the starting line up, and most of his 88 appearances for the club were made from the bench.

Patrick McCourt has been capped by Northern Ireland 13 times, scoring two goals in the process.