Hull finalising deal for Sagbo

Yannick Sagbo's move to Hull City took a step forward today, after Hull agreed a fee with Evian. It was reported on Evian's website:

"Evian Thonon Gaillard FC have allowed Yannick Sagbo to go to England to visit the facilities and meet the leaders of a club, in the context of a possible next transfer."

The 25 year old, formerly of Monaco, will sign for Steve Bruce's newly promoted Hull City, for a reported fee of £1.5 million. Sagbo has been at Ligue 1 side, Evian, 90 times, scoring 11 goals in the process. He has also been capped once by Ivory Coast.

Scoring against Bastia

Against Stade Rennais

Goal against Stade de Riems