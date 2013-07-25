Celtics Hooper on the move to Norwich

Gary Hooper of Celtic is set to join Norwich City after they agreed a fee and he passed his medical. The fee which is thought to be in the region of £5 million has been accepted by Celtic. Orginally it was thought Hooper was set to join QPR however after Norwich joined the bidding the lure of the Premier League was to much of a draw.

Since moving to Celtic in 2010 from Scunthorpe for £2.4 million he has been there top goal scorer. When he signs for Norwich he will become there seventh signing of the summer.