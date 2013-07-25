Vertonghen out for 4 weeks

Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen will be out for around 3-4 weeks after suffering ankle ligament damage in his side's 3-1 Asia Cup defeat to Sunderland.

The Belgian went over awkwardly on his ankle, just 6 minutes after replacing Steven Caulker as a half time substitute. The injury is expected to be less serious than originally feared. Spurs manager Andre Villas-Boas has indicated this in an interview.

Reports coming in from Belgium team doctor Chris Van Crombrugge have suggested the initial 3-4 week lay off, but Spurs remain hopeful of a shorter spell on the sidelines.

Tottenham took the lead on a rain soaked pitch in Hong Kong, thanks to a deflected Gylfi Sigurdsson strike. Strikes from Cabral, Wes Brown and David Karlsson ensured Sunderland set up an Asian Cup final with fellow Premier League side, Manchester City.