Liverpool cruise to the win against Thailand

Liverpool ended their far east tour with a comfortable 3 - 0 win against Thailand. While all eyes were on how Luis Suarez would do following the weeks of speculation over his future it was Phillipe Coutinho who stole the headlines.

From the start Liverpool looked lively with lots of movement with Fabio Borini looking lively. Following all the early pressure it was Coutinho or scored after beating a couple of players and it appears he is contiuing his good form over from last season.

The game went flat after Liverpool scored until after the half time break. Iago Aspas scored again for Liverpool from a Coutinho pass and Steven Gerard scored the third. Suarez was introduced with 30 minutes to go. Liverpool now head back to Anfield for Steven Gerrards testimonia against Olympiacos on Staurday.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Jose Enrique, Agger, Toure, Johnson, Lucas, Allen, Gerrard, Coutinho, Aspas, Borini.

Subs: Brad Jones, Skrtel, Kelly, Flanagan, Wisdom, Robinson, Coates, Spearing, Henderson, Alberto, Downing, Suarez, Sterling, Ibe, Assaidi, Ward.

Man of the match: Coutinho