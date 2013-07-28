Liverpool cruise to the win against Thailand
From www.liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool ended their far east tour with a comfortable 3 - 0 win against Thailand. While all eyes were on how Luis Suarez would do following the weeks of speculation over his future it was Phillipe Coutinho who stole the headlines.  

From the start Liverpool looked lively with lots of movement with Fabio Borini looking lively.  Following all the early pressure it was Coutinho or scored after beating a couple of players and it appears he is contiuing his good form over from last season.  