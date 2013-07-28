Dan Gosling's proposed transfer to Crystal Palace falls through

Since joining Newcastle United on a costless transfer from Merseyside club Everton in 2010, Dan Gosling has suffered a series of injuries that have hampered the chances of him making any kind of significant impact on Tyneside. After a few years of frustration for both player and club, Dan Gosling was told this summer that he would be allowed to look for a new employer.

With all signs pointing to a transfer to Crystal Palace, Gosling underwent a medical with the London-based outfit and has come away disappointed. Crystal Palace have pulled out of seemingly successful negotiations to sign the former Everton starlet.

David Hodgson, agent of Dan Gosling: "The move has broken down unfortunately. We arrived at Palace and did everything we had to do. Unfortunately, it came around to 2:30pm yesterday(Tuesday, 23 July) and we hadn't had any communication from Palace. Having sat there until 9:30pm last night, we took it upon ourselves to say it wasn't right and this wasn't working. A call from anybody at Crystal Palace would have been helpful. We didn't get that call."

In order to join Palace, Gosling had been willing to take a pay-cut. He will rejoin Newcastle's pre-season training until he gets a transfer out.