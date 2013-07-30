Sterling closing in on West Ham

Raheem Sterling looks like he will be the latest Liverpool player heading out on loan to West Ham. He joins Pepe Reina to Napoli, Suso to UD Almeria and Martin Skrtel who is closing in on a loan to Napoli as well.

Jack Sullivan who is David Sullivan's son tweeted

We hope to sign right sided striker within 48 hrs. Terms agreed with his club. Hes a very exciting prospect. When its done I’ll tell u. — Jack Sullivan (@jsullivanwhu) July 30, 2013

Talksports Ian Abrahams who has links to West Ham later tweeted

Looks like Raheem Sterling is the player bring linked with West Ham, but I'm told its not a done deal yet — Ian Abrahams (@BroadcastMoose) July 30, 2013

Sterling made his breakthrough last year and he made 24 appearances and scored 2 goals.