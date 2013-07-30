Sterling closing in on West Ham

Raheem Sterling looks like he will be the latest Liverpool player heading out on loan to West Ham.  He joins Pepe Reina to Napoli, Suso to UD Almeria and Martin Skrtel who is closing in on a loan to Napoli as well.  

Jack Sullivan who is David Sullivan's son tweeted

Talksports Ian Abrahams who has links to West Ham later tweeted

