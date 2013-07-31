Simple logic and perhaps even basic economics would state that, “The most expensive thing is always the best thing.” After all, why would you pay more for an item if it is not better? Seems easy, doesn’t it? However it is a flawed truism in its own right, demonstrated perfectly by the globalism and hyper inflation within the realms of football. My trump card in this instance is Gareth Bale, a player being quoted as worth around £85 million. To further break that down for you, money of that magnitude could buy you 42.5 Michus and a staggering 817,307 Dortmund season tickets. Now that’s a lot of money. Gareth Bale – the greatest footballer ever.

But I digress, none of this is actually to do with what I shall be writing today but this topic sparked this morning’s twitter debate: Who are the Top 5 players in the world? You see, Gareth Bale isn’t the best player ever, nor does he breach my Top 10 of current players, however those, whose eyes sparkle with his trademarked love heart celebration may have you believe.

So who are the Top 5 players in the world? Let’s have a go shall we. Number 1, Lionel Messi. Number 2, Cristiano Ronaldo. There’s not much point arguing there or even trying to persuade you why I think so. The majority of football fans will agree (I hope). So really it’s a list of 3 and this is where opinions will be split and arguments will arise. But here goes.

Number 5: Philipp Lahm

This was the hardest position to fill on my list. You’d think Lahm was a shoe-in – Germany’s youngest ever captain, who has managed to gain a place in the last 4 consecutive major international tournament team of the year’s. From World Cup 2006, to Euro 2012, Lahm has been arguably the most consistent footballer in the world.

A far cry from the traditional footballer in the modern era of the game, with his regulation haircut and supposedly un-lavish lifestyle, the “magic dwarf” is such a sustainable yet energetic player. Renowned for his pace, dribbling and tackles performed with the utmost German precision, Lahm is a very complete player and one who can offer you as good a performance on his weaker side as his stronger, due to his fantastic ambidexterity. This attribute also allows Lahm to cut in from whichever flank the manager wishes to play him. Add that to the treble which he currently holds, there’s not much to argue against Lahm’s selection. The only counter I could propose is that in this list, he has surpassed players with such immense creativity and flair, the likes of Neymar, Ibrahimovic, Xavi and many others – does Lahm have the panache and ‘star-quality’ to make this list?

The issue for me is that we neglect defenders and goalkeepers when selecting these types of lists, for those players with ingenuity, guile and wizadry who constantly find new ways to impress us, defining geniuses like Messi, Maradona, Di Stefano, Pele, Iniesta, Totti, Riquelme and many more. Indeed, a quick glance at the list of Ballon d’Or winners and you’ll only see three anomalies in Beckenbauer, Matthaus and Cannavaro, players in charge of stopping the ‘magic’ with which the aforementioned players possess. The goal is so coveted in football nowadays, so rare, that those who score them are worth more to us as fans hence why rich owners are now willing to pay a premium transfer fees and offer astronomically high wages to these players. Look no further than Monaco and PSG’s recent acquisitions of Falcao and Cavani, respectively – too much money in my opinion.

So that’s my reasoning behind Philip Lahm – a worthy candidate at number 5, I hope you agree.

Number 4: Andres Iniesta

In 1999, while playing in the Nike Cup, Andres Iniesta captained Barcelona’s Under-15s to victory, where he scored a late winning goal in the final and was named player of the tournament. Fast forward 11 years and Iniesta would now be scoring another late winner, only this time to secure a First World Cup for the Spain. A product of Barcelona’s prestigious La Masia academy, Iniesta was pencilled down as a future great from a young age. The fulcrum in one of the greatest club sides of all time and a star in the greatest pool of national talent of all time, two sides never to be replicated. In terms of pure artistry and beauty on the football pitch, only Zidane has rivalled him in the modern era. He embraces the purist’s unpolluted version of football. Iniesta makes the beautiful game, beautiful.

Pep Guardiola was famously quoted saying this to Xavi, “You will retire me but Iniesta will retire us both.” No player makes the game look as easy as Iniesta, his vision, skill, dribbling, acceleration, incredible balance and work-rate give him everything he needs to be a World Class midfielder. However, in an era where Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have contested one of the greatest sporting rivalries, Iniesta has always been third best in terms of individual awards and has, quite criminally, never picked up the Ballon d’Or. But 6 La Liga’s, 3 Champions League medals, 2 Euro’s and a World Cup marks him out as special. One of the most talented players of a generation, we must cherish this gem before he eventually retires.

Number 3: Frack Ribery

I did try and find a flattering photo, honest. Branded by Zidane as the “jewel of French football”, Ribery has been consistently excellent since the World Cup in 2006, in which he helped his team to the final. But has anyone ever properly rated him? We see it written that he’s a good player but by way of individual awards, Franck is largely undervalued. In 2008, he won German Footballer of the Year and was named in UEFA’s team of the year. Since then, nothing. His pace, tenacity, delivery and positional acumen give him all the attributes to be one of the world’s best wingers and he is, he’s just never credited so. Despite his instrumental role in Bayern’s treble, his pass to Arjen Robben to win the Champions League final, experts who have labelled him as the Bundesliga’s best player this season, he’ll still be underrated by many.

What is it about him that makes us not appreciate him as highly as we should? It’s not always been easy for Ribery, who suffered permanent facial scarring from a very young age. Is that the reason? His looks? Surely not. The football community has never based opinions on appearance before but it is a possibility I suppose. Whatever the reason, his humility and industry coupled with his captivating dribbling, filled with flair and finesse have helped him be one of the best players in the world in the last 5 years but at least he can sleep well knowing he’s made my list. I don’t think we’ll have another player like him for a while.