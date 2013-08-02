Grandin To Crystal Palace: Official

Crystal Palace have announced the signing Elliot Grandin on a costless transfer. The player has signed a one year contract with the newly promoted club, which includes the option of a further one year extension.

Speaking to the club's website, the 25 year old spoke of his excitement at linking up with Ian Holloway once again: “I’m very excited. I had a very good year in the Premier League with the gaffer, so I’m excited to start the new season. We had a very good run [at Blackpool]. I think the team played well, but we were unlucky at the end because we went down. We had a very, very good year though, we enjoyed it and I hope it will be the same with Crystal Palace.

"It’s very nice [to be back in the Premier League] because every game is a new challenge. It’s like a cup final every game. You play against great players, great teams, so you have to be focused on your football and everyone has to give their best because it’s a difficult league – the best league in the world, I think. All the teams are very good. In the French league or in the Spanish league, you have six strong teams, but I think in the Premier League I think all the teams are very strong. Everybody can beat everybody, so it’s hard to say who will stay up, who will go down. If we work together and the team is confident, anything is possible."

The former French under-21 international played 42 games for Blackpool last season, scoring 4 goals in the process.

