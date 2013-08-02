Scottish Premiership 2013/14 - Preview

Starting a couple of weekends before it’s English counterpart – the re-structured Scottish Premiership kicks off in earnest on Friday night, when recently promoted Partick Thistle face Dundee United in the league opener.

Below is a run through of what to expect from each of the Premiership’s clubs over the course of the season.

Aberdeen

With new signings Gregg Wylde, Willo Flood and Calvin Zola, Aberdeen will be looking to strengthen on their performance last season. Their side seems to be more balanced than last year, but much will depend on whether striker Niall McGinn can replicate the goal scoring form he maintained throughout last campaign.

With the additions they have made, Aberdeen are a shoe in for a top half finish, but are likely to be a main contender for the coveted second position.

Prediction – 2nd

Celtic

Despite being shaky at times, Celtic eventually lived up to expectations and won the premier league at a canter last season. Their squad will have to deal with the loss of top goal scorer Gary Hooper, who has signed for Norwich, and man mountain Victor Wanyama, however the Glasgow giant’s squad has more than enough ammunition to win the league comfortably.

New signings Van Dijk, Balde and Boerrigter should add competition, but Neil Lennon’s focus will inevitably drift toward Europe, should they make the Champions’ league group stage.

Expect some dodgy performances in post-European matches but for Celtic to be comfortably crowned champions for the third season running

Prediction – 1st

Dundee United

Dundee United have had to contend with the loss of two key players over the summer with Johnny Russell and John Daly heading off to pastures new. Manager Jackie McNamara has told his squad that he expects better than last term, and the club will be aiming for a top 6 finish.

The loss of Russell and Daly will put pressure on returning prodigal son David Goodwillie who is in on loan from Blackburn Rovers, and he should deliver with a decent return of goals.

If Dundee United can sort out the home form that set the back last term, expect a push towards the top end of the table.

Prediction – 5th

Hearts

This may go down as a season to forget for the majority of Hearts fans. The club has been plunged into administration, will start with a 15 point penalty and the final nail in the coffin, have a blanket ban on the signing of players over the age of 21.

The Edinburgh club will need to hit the ground running to avoid relegation, and will need to improve on last season’s performance to stay in the top division. With a threadbare squad, lacking top flight experience, this will be a big ask

Looking at their squad, and their current predicament, if they survive as a football club for the season, and finish in 11th place, it will go down as a success. A long hard season awaits.

Prediction – 12th

Hibernian

Last year’s Scottish cup finalists Hibernian haven’t started their season off in the fashion they would like, having been eliminated by Swedish side Malmo 9-0 on aggregate in the Europa League.

In the close season, the club has lost last year’s top goal scorer, Leigh Grittiths, who has returned back to parent club Wolves. Hibs fans will be hoping new signing James Collins from Swindon, will be able to fill the void upfront.

In recent years, Hibs have managed good cup runs, and that remains a possibility, however they will be nothing more than average in the league, and if things don’t start well, manager Pat Fenlon may begin to feel the heat. Finishing above Hearts will be seen as a positive.

Prediction – 8th

Inverness CT

Inverness Caley Thistle will be looking to build upon their successful campaign last year and despite the loss of Andrew Shinnie, they have kept their squad pretty much intact. Upfront, Billy McKay should provide them with the goals they need for a top 6 push and the fans will be expecting more of the same from Richie Foran from midfield.

Inverness CT are a club that has now firmly cemented themselves in the Scottish Premiership, and they should expect a top 6 finish, with a push for the Europa League spots not out of the question.

Prediction – 6th

Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock start the new season with a new man in charge, with Allan Johnston taking the reins from former manager Kenny Shiels.

The Kilmarnock squad has taken a hit this summer with 12-13 players leaving, and replacements are yet to be brought in. In saying this, if they can keep Kris Boyd and Paul Heffernan fit up front, between the two of them, they should have enough goals to keep Kilmarnock safe.

Expect Kilmarnock to avoid relegation but be firmly in the bottom half of the table

Prediction – 9th

Motherwell

Last season’s premier league runners up Motherwell come into the season having lost the league’s top scorer Michael Higdon, and enigmatic playmaker Henrik Ojamma. Despite these losses, Motherwell have strengthened their squad with the return of talisman James McFadden and former Celtic captain Stephen McManus. Fans will be hoping these players plus the addition of John Sutton will ease any gaps within the squad.

Expect Motherwell to be a main challenger for the second spot behind Celtic, but with a resurgent Aberdeen, they battle may go down to the wire

Prediction – 3rd

Partick Thistle

Last year’s division one champions Partick Thistle kick off their premiership campaign at home to Dundee United as the season’s first match. Partick have largely retained the squad that took them up from the second tier.

An interesting, and under the radar addition to their team comes in the form of Simon Colina Dominguez, who was the captain of the under 19s at Barcelona. Add the SPL experience of Paul Gallagher, Mark Kerr and Issaih Osbourne, and its clear that manager Alan Archibald has set up a team that may cause a few surprises and should have enough in the tank to keep 15 point deducted Hearts at bay

Prediction – 11th

Ross County

Predicted by many to struggle last season, Ross County confounded critics by finishing in 5th place, and narrowly missing out on a place in Europe. The close season has seen a change in personnel. But the highland club is probably coming into the league in a stronger position that when they finished last season.

Expectation and the hope of the fans would be to finish in a similar, if not higher position, but the teams around them have improved as well. Expect a solid performance this season pushing for a top 6 place, but they might run out of steam towards the end

Prediction – 7th

St Johnstone

St Johnstone have had to cope with the loss of manager Steve Lomas but performances so far in Europe, namely the scalp of Norwegian giants Rosenborg, suggest that the Saint’s and new manager Tommy Wright have rode the transition seamlessly.

Steven McLean should chip in with a decent goal return for the Perth side, and the re-signing of Murray Davidson, strongly tipped to join Rangers, could prove to be a master stroke. Also expect midfielder and local boy David Wotherspoon to score a few from the middle of the park.

Come the end of the season, the Saint’s should be pushing in the top half of the table, and have the squad to finish amongst the European places

Prediction – 4th

St Mirren

After a historical season last year, where Danny Lennon’s team lifted the league cup, St Mirren have lost 12 of the squad that won the trophy. At this moment in time, they have only brought 4 players in, including a goalkeeper, and look a little short of squad depth. Experienced players such as Jim Goodwin, Steven Thomson and new signing Danny Grainger will be relied on to win the club points. Much will rest on the shoulders of Paul MacGowan, the clubs playmaker, to create the chances along with former Scottish international winger, Gary Teale.

Whilst issues remain over the depth of players available to St Mirren, one or two more signings should see them remain comfortably in the division.

Prediction 10th