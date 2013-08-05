Remy Set For Loan To Newcastle

Loic Remy is set to undergo a medical at Newcastle United on Monday, ahead of his loan move from QPR, according to Sky Sports.

The 26 year old forward scored 6 goals in 14 games for QPR at the end of last season, and Harry Redknapp believes that the French international can score 15 to 20 goals next season: "He will get between 15 and 20 goals next season if he goes to a Premier League club. He is a top class player - a player for any club in the Premier League in my opinion."

Redknapp also made it clear Newcastle would have to pay £2 million to loan the player for a year, which the clubs seem to have agreed upon as a deal is reportedly inevitable: "We paid about £8m for him, so if someone wants to loan him for a year, we are entitled to get £2m a year for him."

Yesterday, director of football, Joe Kinnear, when asked about the Loic Remy deal stated: "“Yes I think very much so, I would like to think we are very, very close to agreeing the deal. I would think maybe Monday or Tuesday we will be a position to say yes or no, but I am very happy about how that deal is going at the moment."