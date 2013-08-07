Suarez reiterates desire to leave Liverpool

Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has told the Daily Telegraph that he has exhausted all avenues in an attempt to make Liverpool honour an agreement from the beginning of last season, that entitles him to a move to a team in the champions league if his 40 Million buyout clause was met.

Last week, Arsenal bid 40 Million and 1 pound, believing this to be enough for the striker to be allowed to hold talks with the North London club. Suarez believes he should have been allowed to speak to Arsenal based on last season’s promise by Liverpool.

The Uruguayan striker said “I want to move to play in the Champions League and there is a club offering me that opportunity,” he said. “I have told the manager that I want to leave the club.”

The player, who has been the centre of much controversy during his stay in England, continued by saying “I am being accused of showing a lack of loyalty but last year I had the opportunity to move to a big European club and I stayed on the understanding that if we did not qualify for the Champions League the following season then I would be allowed to go.”

Suarez will now seek a move from Liverpool, and has made a veiled threat to involve the authorities if need be saying “I have the club’s word and we have the written contract and we are happy to take this to the Premier League for them to decide the case but I do not want it to come to that,” insisted Suarez. “We have the backing of the PFA”

Suarez opened the door on a move to Arsenal by stating “I have no problem playing in England for many more years. If we are just talking about the level of the football and the way the supporters are then it is an incredible league. Any player in the world at the moment would like to play in the Premier League.”

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will back down in the argument, or if Suarez will have to force his move through the PFA, but it looks like Luis Suarez won’t be playing for Liverpool again and he may well be wearing a different shade of red in the Premier League next season.