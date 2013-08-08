Capital One Cup - 2nd Round Draw

12:52- Thankyou for joining me for the Second Round Draw, please tweet your reaction to @epl_vavel

12:49- Accrington's home time against Cardiff is the first team they've played a Premier League side at home since 2010, when they played Newcastle United.

12:46- The last time Newport County played West Brom, they lost 7-2 in the 1946-47 season.

12:45- The last time Liverpool met Notts County, they won 4-0 in a division one game in March 1992.

12:44 -Notable games- West Brom v Newport County, Liverpool v Notts County, Norwich v Bury, Accrington v Cardiff City

12:41- Morecambe v Newcastle, QPR v Swindon, Derby v Brentford, Watford v Bournemouth, Yeovil v Birmingham City, Accrington v Cardiff City, West Ham v Cheltenham

12:39- Everton v Stevenage, Stoke v Walsall, Huddersfield v Charlton, Aston Villa v Rotherham, Tranmere v Bolton Wanderers

12.38- Burnely v Preston, Liverpool v Notts County, Norwich v Bury, Leyton Orient v Hull City-

12:38- Burton v Fulham

12:38- Barnsley v Southampton

12:38- Peterborough v Reading

12:37- Bristol City v Crystal Palace

12:36- West Brom v Newport County- The Welsh side face their biggest test to date, a trip to the Hawthorns.

12:35- Sunderland v MK Dons- The pair were matched up last year in the third round of the competiton.

12:34- Nottingham Forest v Millwall

12:33- Doncaster v Leeds

12:32- Carisle v Leicester

12:30- Last years competition saw 91 matches played & 321 goals scored. With Swansea eventually trimuphing over Bradford to win their first major competition.

12:19-The following sides are unseeeded for the Second Round Draw- Accrington Stanley, Bournemouth, Barnsley, Brentford, Bristol City, Burton Albion, Bury, Carlisle United, Cheltenham Town, Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Leyton Orient, Millwall, MK Dons, Morecambe, Newport County, Notts County, Peterborough United, Preston North End, Rotherham United, Stevenage, Swindon Town, Tranmere Rovers, Walsall, Yeovil Town.

12:15-The following sides are seeded for the Second Round Draw- Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Bolton Wanderers, Burnley, Cardiff City, Charlton Athletic, Crystal Palace, Derby County, Everton, Fulham, Hull City, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, QPR, Reading, Southampton, Stoke City, Sunderland, Watford, West Brom, West Ham United

12:02- Hello, I'm Jimmy Cartwright glad you can join me for the draw for the second round of the capital one cup. The draw will commence at around 12:30.