Over the past number of weeks, the VAVEL UK team have been voting for the players they believe to be worthy of the English Premier League best XI. Afer extensive polling we have chosen our team. This is not a team of the season, but simply a team made up of the player which we believe to be the best in the league Let us know what you think!

Hugo Lloris - By Daniel Andrews

Hugo Lloris joined Spurs with a reputation as one of Europe's best goalkeepers; one of many talented goalkeepers of a new generation that would take over the mantle from the likes of Buffon and Cassilas. However, the French no. 1 didn't have the easiest of starts to his career in North London. Manager, Andre-Villas Boas, ostensibly, favoured the more experienced Brad Friedel over the France skipper, but Lloris eventually forced his way into the squad (first, sharing the number spot with Friedel and eventually claiming it for himself). Lloris consistently pulls of jaw dropping saves and is well known for his amazing reflexes but what is more impressive is the fact that Lloris is very calm when dealing with balls into the box, which is a result of his decisiveness. For comparisons sake, Spurs' last two first choice goalkeepers, Heurelho Gomes and Friedel were good shot stoppers but were not the best decision makers. The former was too adventurous and would often fumble when crosses are whipped in meanwhile Friedel is a goalkeeper that rarely takes the weight off his defenders; preferring to stay on his line more often than not. Lloris's distribution is also an important asset, especially since goalkeepers are required to be part of team build up in the modern game. It gives Spurs an outlet to play out from, either when they are pressed high on goal kicks or to initiate counter attacks. It's clear that Lloris is an upgrade over Spurs' more recent first choice goalkeepers and he is, arguably, the best goalkeeper in the Barclays Premier League.

Pablo Zabaleta - By Carald Vella

In a season where most of his team-mates have struggled to find form, the Argentinian has been brilliant. His passion and work-rate makes him stand-out from the other Right-backs in the league, and he’s great both offensively and defensively.

Vincent Kompany - By Anthony Cooper

The Manchester City captain easily won a spot in this side as he has been superb for City following his move from Hamburger SV back in 2008. A big, strong defender, he has been in two Premier League Team's of the Season, as well as winning Premier League Player of the Season in 2012. A stalwart at the back, his size is one of his many assets along with his very good positioning, averaging close to two interceptions per game in both the EPL and the UEFA Champions League. Just entering his prime, Kompany is set to be a star for many years to come.

Jan Vertonghen - By Jack Gallagher

Our second Belgian in the squad, and arguably the best defender in the Premier League last season, Jan Vertonghen was our writing team's first choice centre back for our English Premier League XI. The 26 year old was signed for just under £10 million from Ajax last summer, and has became a mainstay in the Tottenham Hotspur starting 11. In his first season with Spurs, Vertonghen scored seven goals in all competitions, including a brace against Liverpool and a goal in Tottenham's famous 3-2 victory at Old Trafford, and impressed many with his ability to step out of defence with the ball and threaten in the final third. The Belgain international was deservedly named in the PFA team of the season, and was named player of the month in March 2013.

Leighton Baines - By Ciaran O'Rourke

Leighton Baines is a player who is consistently on top of his game. He is always a stand out performer for Everton regardless of the opposition. Week in week out he creates chance after chance and he doesn't have a bad costless kick either! He has now replaced Ashley Cole as the leagues best left back. Whilst he is a force to be reckoned with defensively he is simply outstanding when he pushes forward, so much so as that when Swansea City visited Goodison park they played 2 right backs to try and stop him.

Oscar - By Anthony Cooper

While this selection may come as a surprise due to his age, Oscar fully deserves his place in this team. A true number 10 (although he wears the number 11 shirt for Chelsea), the Brazilian youngster possesses great dribbling skills and creativity, as well as an eye for goal. After his big money transfer to Chelsea last summer, Oscar exploded onto the scene in the club's UEFA Champions League game against Juventus, scoring twice, one of which was a miraculous curling effort just outside side the penalty area. That was only the beginning, as he went on to score 9 goals in a total of 40 appearances in all competitions. At only 21 years of age, Oscar still has a lot of room to improve, and will be even more of a nightmare for Premier League defences in years to come.

Yaya Toure - By Sean DiSesa

An absolute monster in the center of the park, Yaya Toure has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since joining Manchester City three summers ago from Barcelona. Yaya is extremely versatile and can play the destroyer role in front of the defense as well as charge forward into more attacking positions and unleash a powerful shot. The Ivorian has managed 28 goals in all competitions in his three seasons with City, an impressive haul for a box-to-box player. His hulking presence in the middle has allowed him to seamlessly adapt to Premier League football, and he anchors the midfield of our Premier League XI.

Juan Mata - By Liam Lee

Juan Mata was sensational for Chelsea last season. By far the West Londoner's star man who made the whole team click. His passing range and variety which would not be possible without his vision was pivotal for Chelsea's fast paced attacks. Mata was instrumental all season in the final third with ten goals and twelve assists proving his contribution. Mata also created a clear cut chance every 190 minutes and a chance every 29 minutes for Chelsea. By far the creative spark, Mata thrived in the No.10 role in Chelsea's adopted 4-2-3-1. The Spaniard was the pinnacle of Chelsea last season, subsequently deserving his place in the Premier League's best XI.

Gareth Bale - By Jack Gallagher

There was only ever going to be one choice for the left midfield position, two time PFA Player of the Year - Gareth Bale. The Welsh international was the most impressive performer in the Premier League last season, scoring 21 goals and assisting a further 4. After he almost single handedly carried his side for the whole 2012/13 season, it is unsurprising that Real Madrid are willing to bid a reported £85 million for Bale. Although only 24 years old, Bale is at an extraordinary level; so extraordinary that it is almost difficult to fathom the fact that he has yet to reach his prime. With an eye for goal, wonderous first touch and an incredible athletic ability, Gareth Bale has become the face of the English Premier League, and a player that the league cannot do without.

Luis Suarez - By Carald Vella

Possibly one of the most talented player in the Premier League. Sadly his personality often takes the focus away from his genius, but based on his football skills he’s one of the best players the Premier League ever seen.His incredible work-rate, hunger, passion, combined with his amazing dribbling and skill, makes him one of the best players in the Premier League.

Robin Van Persie - By Man Utd Tactics

It's no exaggeration to say that Robin Van Persie was the difference between Manchester United losing out on the Premier League title in 2012 and winning it in 2013. His goals certainly made a difference, but his signing last summer also raised morale at the club. He is a world class player, physically strong with good control and accurate shots, composed and ultimately the difference. Likes to start from the right and cut inside, links well with other players. His physical presence and intelligent movement and positioning in the centre of United’s attack has occupied defenders in a way that other United forwards have failed to do in recent years. That’s not to say he is a battering ram type player, it’s more the case that with him around, rarely straying from a high position defenders can’t rest. It was a master stroke to sign van Persie who, despite a goal scoring drought in the New Year has still finished the season as the Premier League’s top scorer.

Strengths and Weakenesses - By Premier League Editor, Jimmy Cartwright

This team in my opinion would operate best in a 4-1-3-2 formation, the front two of Suarez & RVP would be arguably the best strike-force in world football. Perhaps what would make it work so well would be the fact they contrast to some degree. A trio of Oscar, Mata & Bale would be ridiculously efficient, Oscar was perhaps the best newcomer last season, Mata was the league's finest playmaker & Bale was the league's complete package. It would annihilate any team in Europe if given any room to work.

Behind this magnificent front five, I do have some doubts. Yaya Toure didn't show on a weekly basis the form he did when Manchester City won the title. While Vincent Kompany was quite a way from the player he was in 2011-12. His defending did seem suspect on too many occasions.

Line Up