Fans Guide To The New Season

Arsenal: @Frankie_Hobbs
Describe the Summer your club has had?
It's been frustrating, to say the least. Missing out on Gonzalo Higua’n and other targets was a big blow. ThereÕs still some time to turn it around though. On a more positive note, we havenÕt lost any of our key players from last season. LetÕs just hope we can make some additions in the last few weeks of the transfer window.
What player are you expecting to stand out this season?
Olivier Giroud is going to surprise a few people this year. His debut season in England was solid - 17 goals in all competitions is a decent enough return and he certainly wasnÕt as bad as many made out. With a year at Arsenal under his belt, I expect him to really make massive strides and begin to replicate the form we saw at Montpelier.
What player would you advice the other clubs to look out for( young, unknown prospects)?
He`s probably not unknown to fans of European football, but young Alen Halilovic is going to be a star in years to come. There`s been some murmurings about a transfer to Spurs and if they can pull that off it would be a real coup. He just has so much raw ability.
How do you see your rival doing this season?
Spurs have certainly spent a lot of money in the transfer window this summer. Soldado is a great get for them - even if they had to overpay. If that can keep hold of Bale - which it looks like they will - they should be aiming for an outside title push. Having said that, I just canÕt see it. Anywhere in the top five sounds just about right.
Who are you expecting to win the league?
Manchester City. They already had the best squad in the league and theyÕve gone out and added quality players like Negredo, Fernandinho and Jesus Navas. If Kompany remains fit this season and Aguero can rekindle his form from the 2011-12 season, Man City are my pick.
What sort of season are you expecting?
A very, very unpredictable one. Man City and Chelsea do look a little stronger than anyone else, but other than that itÕs pretty wide open. You have to remember how good Arsenal and Liverpool were at the end of the last season. If they can carry that over into this campaign they will be vieing for the top four places. Combine that with some natural regression from Sir Alex FergusonÕs departure for Manchester United and you have a title race that is - pardon the cliche - more wide open than ever before.
Aston Villa:@afansopinion
Describe the Summer your club has had?
Villa strengthened very early, very well. Some great additions and very little spent. Young players again but with the quality needed, no more lads from lower league English sides but with the likes of Jores Okore and Alexandar Tonev, I think the squad depth issue from years gone by has slowly been resolved. Other additions in the form of Leandro Bacuna, Nicklas Helenius, England U21 Goalkeeper Jed Steer and a player who has already made a big impression on fans - Antonio Luna, I'm really happy with what Lambert has done. The only disappointing thing has been, not being able to get rid of Darren Bent, Stephen Ireland or Shay Given. All massive wage earners and none likely to play any part in the new season. Still time yet I guess. I just hope someone takes Bent!
What player are you expecting to stand out this season?
Benteke! His pre season form has been outstanding and despite the lad requesting to leave, since that has been sorted out in the form of a new contract and (most likely, a massive pay rise!) he's seemed very happy to still be at Villa. Expecting another massive season from the big Belgian. He hit 19 premiership goals last season, I'd expect 20 this season.
What player would you advice the other clubs to look out for( young, unknown prospects)?
I hope Lowton has another great season, stepped up to premiership football with ease last season, if not for Benteke, he'd have been our best player in my opinion. Keep your eyes on Ashley Westwood, highly influential last season and much like Lowton, because he plays for Villa, pretty much ignored by the press! However, i'd say Yacub Sylla will raise the most eyebrows this season. Signed from French 2nd division last January, midfield was so much stronger after he arrived. Big impact this season I think.
How do you see your rival doing this season?
I guess our rivals would be classed as WBA. Rivalry aside, I actually don't think they'll do much better this season to last. Not sure Anelka is going to set the world alight at the Hawthorns and I’d expect to finish above them this season.
Who are you expecting to win the league?
Chelsea - Mourinho is back, so will Chelsea be.
City 2nd, United 3rd, Spurs 4th.
What sort of season are you expecting?
Nothing near the near relegation suffered last season. Lambert is building slowly but steadily & we're moving in the right direction. Not expecting European places or anything near that but being clear of the bottom 4 won't be hard. I'd be happy with 11th. Anything better is a bonus. I don't expect miracles nor do I wish for them. Anything top 10 would be brilliant but I’m expecting to be just outside it.
Cardiff:@Joey_CCFC15
Describe the Summer your club has had?
Very promising. Despite the controversial rebrand which is still a sensitive topic, the owner has kept his promises and has even invested more than expected into the team. Malky has bought some very promising young players like Caulker, Medel and Cornelius who'll make us competitive. It's a great time to support The Bluebirds!
What player are you expecting to stand out this season?
Kim Bo-Kyung took a while to settle but towards the end of the season, he shone in the central attacking area and really helped us get over the line. He's the stand out performer in pre season and with more time on the ball in the Premier League, I expect him to be the main player for us.
What player would you advice the other clubs to look out for( young, unknown prospects)?
Joe Mason's impact in previous seasons, certainly in the Carling Cup run, makes me excited over his potential. When he gets game time, he takes his chances and scores goals. Declan John is another good prospect to come out of our youth system, and he's been considered as a future international for Wales. Expect him to shine if he gets his chance.
How do you see your rival doing this season?
Much to my annoyance, I expect Swansea to continue to develop. However, if they're playing in the Europa League on Thursday nights in Russia, with the lack of depth, they might struggle in the league, but I fully expect them to be good enough to match last season. I'm sure the South Wales derby is going to be something special.
Who are you expecting to win the league?
I think Chelsea are best placed this season. They have a manager whose been there and done it in the best leagues in the world. They have exciting young talents, especially with the likes of Oscar, Lukaku and Mata and I think the experience of terry and lampard will only benefit them. Man City will run them close, but their changes will take time to take shape.
What sort of season are you expecting?
Like every year, the promoted teams are expected to struggle and I expect no different this year. But Malky and the owner wants us to compete and stay in the Premier League for a long time. Our home form needs to be good and if our signings gel and we get the balance right, Cardiff fans fully expect us to survive. I'm going for 15th, depending who we bring in before the transfer window shuts.
Chelsea: @TNCPROJECT
Describe the Summer your club has had?
I think we had a wonderful summer, transfer wise so far. We signed hot German prospect Andre Schurrle from Bayer Leverkusen and the best youngest Eredivisie player Marco van Ginkel. Prospect signings at it's best. The club invested money to keep the youth going and form a team that will stay at the club long-term. The only signing we need at the moment is Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney to balance it out. I would prefer a Radamel Falcao or Edinson Cavani, but they were lured away to France.
What player are you expecting to stand out this season
It's too early to judge despite pre-season. Honestly, many players are to look. It will be exciting to see how Eden Hazard performs in his second season. How Andre Schurrle and Marco van Ginkel will act. Will Frank Lampard keep on impressing to fight for his place? Is the real injury-costless Michael Essien we know come back? Will Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku impress after their wonderful performances at Werder Bremen and West Brom respectively? Should we put Mark Schwarzer to replace Petr Cech when it gets too tiring? Will Demba Ba and Fernando Torres step up their game if we sign Wayne Rooney? A lot of questions are being asked and all players mentioned may standout next season. It's an exciting project at Jose Mourinho's Chelsea
How do you see your rivals doing?
In my opinion, the top 3 will be Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City (not in order). All of them changed managers and Jose Mourinho coming back still counts as a new manager. Manchester United made a risky hiring of David Moyes from Everton (my opinion), but I feel he will cope and handle it. Manchester City is being ran by Manuel Pellegrini who is more experienced and will help City to fight for the title and perform better in Europe. Chelsea have a mix of experience and youth to keep on going. With the appointment of Jose Mourinho, I feel the club will flourish
Who are expecting to win the league?
I wouldn't be surprised if Chelsea don't win the Premier League, as the team is still going through transitions with new players in. Manchester City need time to gel with new forwards leading the line at the Etihad stadium. Man United's major cope is spending the 1st season without Sir Alex Ferguson. If I had to pick two I would say it's between Chelsea and Man United.
Crystal Palace:@TheSanigoal
Describe the Summer your club has had?
Summer has been relatively positive, although I was hoping a bit more PL proven players would be signed, as we saw with Reading last season with a squad full of Championship players doesn't cut it in the PL. Looking at other promoted teams, Cardiff have spent excellently and are my best bet to stay up. Best signing has been Campana from Sevilla, U20 Spanish midfielder exactly what we needed, provides very good re-sale value and we only got him for 1.9 million. Pre-season has gone well, highlight was definitely playing Lazio at Selhurst, only losing 1-0 which is a decent result in my view.
What player are you expecting to stand out this season?
My player to stand out for Palace is Yannick Bolasie, fan favourite and in a lot of fans view had a better season than Wilfried Zaha. Bolasie can beat players with ease and him and Zaha last season were by far the most skilful players in the Championship. I fully expect Bolasie to have a right go at PL defenders.
What player would you advice other clubs to look out for(young, unknown talents)
Perks of being a Palace fan, is that our youth is fantastic, always have been and our produce speaks for itself. I have 2 players that I would look out for who both play in similar positions. First being , Jon Williams, the Welsh international. Referred to as 'Joniesta' by Palace fans. He is a starting player and I hope Holloway utilizes him this season. His main attritibutes are his creativity, vision, passing, accerelaration and dribbling. I think for us Palace fans, this helped take the blow of the Zaha loss as Joniesta has the potential to be in the PL and I hope he makes this chance to really show what he can do. The second player is relatively unknown. Represented England at youth levels. Very similar to Joniesta, a lot faster and more of a goalscorer, he is looking to prove himself and break into the first team. I personally think Allassani is going to be a very key player for us over the coming years. Look out for him.
How do you see your rivals doing this season?
We don't have rivals in this league. Personally, I actually see Charlton getting promoted, fantastic manager in Chris Powell, who can really get his players playing good football. Could see them up again next season. Millwall , could get relegated into League 1. Brighton, will finish mid table in my opinion.
Who are you expecting to win the league?
There are a few who can snatch it. Arsenal have a very strong chance if they can get Gustavo and Suarez. Chelsea look great with Lukaku up top and Mourinho is back. Manchester City, have a new manager and have made some great signings unlike last year. Manchester United, despite without Ferguson will always challenge. But, I think Chelsea are the front runners, Mourinho is a great manager and I think the combination of veterans and youth will work fantastically.
What sort of season are you expecting
I'm trying to stay as positive as I can. Signings have not been as good as Cardiff, who have brought in excellent players. But, I have faith in Holloway as he is a very good man manager and can get players motivated. I am hoping for us to avoid relegation, and then we push on from there.
Everton:@Fo0tballista
Describe the Summer your club has had?
Everton have had a respectable pre-season and overall Summer period, with Martinez settling in smoothly and making swift acquisitions. Kone, Robles, Deulofeu and Alcaraz were brought in over a 4 day period in early July, and have all played a role in friendlies, which have included victories over Juventus, Blackburn, Accrington Stanley and Real Betis. Despite losses to Austria Vienna, Real Madrid and Valencia, it's provided great viewing at times and given indication as to the style of football Martinez will implement. Time will tell whether there will transfers out, with Heitinga hopefully set to leave, but reported interest in Fellaini and Baines deals are currently uncertain - naturally, unless an astronomical offer comes in, it's important to keep hold of both.
What player are you expecting to stand out this season?
Personally, with Martinez's costless flowing, attacking football, I wouldn't be surprised to see Mirallas become a huge player. He didn't look unnatural performing against the stars of Real Madrid, and provided he stays fit, he can be a real force. Baines and Coleman's move towards potentially wing backs means they have an exciting season ahead, and Jelavic looks to be edging back to his best form. I also believe that once settled in, Deulofeu has all the ability to be a real gem.
What player would you advice other clubs to llok out for( young unknown prospect)?
Well, Ross Barkley is more well-known, but he's played a reasonable pre-season role and seems to be growing brilliantly as a player - could become a major feature over the course of the season. John Stones had an outstanding game against Juventus, even successfully performing a panenka in the penalty shootout after Pirlo had put his wide - his versatility and clear ability means he could be set for a role. I also eagerly anticipate Bryan Oviedo's role, he's looked superb early on and a player of his talent should surely feature more frequently than the last campaign.
How do you see your rivals doing this season?
It's hard to call Liverpool at the moment. They've made some wonderful purchases in Aspas and co who have the potential to be very threatening, and with Coutinho emerging into quite the extraordinary player, aiming for those higher places is by no means unreasonable. Suarez is an issue though, and should they keep hold of him, hard to predict he'll play at his best - if they do lose him, he's hard to adequately replace. I believe they'll most likely finish just above us this season, although their team seems slightly lightweight - as I said earlier, very difficult to call.
Who are you expecting to win the league?
Strange with City, Chelsea and United having all altered their managers. Personally, I'd go for Chelsea, although Pellegrini has the potential to make something special happen with City. You can never rule out United either, but I'd say Chelsea.
What sort of seasons are you expecting?
It depends on further losses/acquisitions, with particular additions being needed in midfield, but I'd say just above mid table personally. I don't see us challenging for CL football, Europa League perhaps. 7th or 8th place.
Actually no scratch that, we'll win the league. Nailed on.
Fulham: Chris Simpson
Describe the Summer your club has had?
Pre season at Fulham so far has been rather low key with more focus having been around the new owners and the need for strengthening the current squad. We undertook a tour of Costa Rica winning 3 out of 3 and have also played Werder Bremen away losing 1-0. Two home friendlies against Betis and Parma did little to inspire confidence with a loss and a draw. We are all still expecting a number of signings before the end of the window.
What player are you expecting to stand out this season?
The squad we have is still heavily reliant on Berbatov and if we are to have a good season then this will no doubt be reflected in his goal scoring. At the other end new keeper Marcus Stekelenburg will have to be at the top of his game to win us as many points as Schwarzer did last term.
What player would you advice the other clubs to look out for( young, unknown prospects)?
New Centre Midfielder Derek Boateng has been really impressive in pre season and seems as though he will have no problem settling in to the physical nature of the Premier League. Young Winger/Forward Mesca has also had a good pre season and may well break in to the first team this time round. While he did feature a lot last year I think Kacaniklic will really kick on this year as well.
How do you see your rival doing this season?
A lot of the teams around us are spending big money but it will be interesting to see which teams gel and which don't. In terms of rivals I think we will struggle to take anything from Chelsea this year although we should have no problems finishing above QPR (Again).
Who are you expecting to win the league?
I think the League will be a close one between Chelsea , Utd, City and controversially Arsenal. The Gunners sorted their defense last year and just need to buy a few big names in the coming weeks to improve their chances. I think it will be Chelsea although Arsenal could surprise a few people.
What sort of season are you expecting?
We are very much in need of players and the squad we have may well find themselves struggling especially given an injury to Berbatov. With a few acquisitions I can see us finishing anywhere between 8th and our favoured 13th place in a season that is all about stability under new owners.
Hull: [email protected]
Describe the Summer your club has had?
Summer has been a bit Jekyll & Hyde... Bruce's signings have been nothing short of exemplary for a club of our size (topped off by the capture of Tom Huddlestone yesterday). But off the pitch our owner has launched an ill-advised bid to rebrand us as "Hull Tigers" which has been met with heavy opposition from most Hull City AFC fans, and several national journalists. (I must clarify I'm not being ungrateful to Mr Allam for saving us from administration, it's just I'd rather like to keep the name we've had through thick and thin for 109 years.)
Friendly-wise we've looked promising, fine tuning both our 3-5-2 system from the Championship and developing an expansive 4-3-3 system culminating in a 3-0 demolition of Real Betis.
What player are you expecting to stand out this season?
Sone Aluko, up until sustaining an injury in the mid-winter, was the Championship's outstanding attacking threat last season. Tricky, pacey and with a lovely left foot shot, he's looked no different in preseason this summer. So I would hope he can recreate his exploits in the Premer League.
What player would you advice other clubs to look out for(young, unknown prospects)?
Robbie Brady, while perhaps not an unknown, will certainly surprise a few defences if they've not done their homework! Having played most of last season as a wing back and showing his versatility, the arrival of Maynor Figueroa will mean Brady will get the chance to play further up the pitch and show off attacking skills he learned in the Man Utd academy. He'd also be my pick for our top assist-er; great crosser and delivers excellent costless kicks.
How do you see your rivals doing this season?
Our rivals, bless em, should have a more than competitive season in the lower leagues... yes I would actually tip Leeds United to bag a play off spot in the Championship under McDermott. Bruce showed last season how important a manager with top flight experience and a good tactical head can be in that league. If I'm honest, I'd quite like them to join us in the Premier League and show the world what a real Yorkshire derby is all about!
What sort of season are you expecting?
If you'd have asked me before we brought in Livermore and Huddlestone from Spurs I'd have said we would struggle, as we were light in attack and VERY light in middle. With their addition I still think it'll be a very tough ask to survive; you only have to see the money the lower Premier League teams have spent in comparison! If we can get Graham firing again (scored his first goal in 2013 last weekend!) and our defence is as good as it was last season... well, whisper it, but I think we can stay up.
Won't do anything in the cups though; we never do.
Liverpool:@ReviewFootball
Describe the Summer your club has had?
It's been a mixed summer, it's been good, bad and a bit ugly. The good was snapping up Aspas very quickly and without any problems. The bad has been the fact Liverpool still seem light at the back. While, ugly has been the Luis Suarez saga, the issue has rumbled on and has effected Liverpool's summer.
What player are you expecting to stand out this season?
Coutinho, he's been utterly class. His ability to see a pass and his ability to beat a man has been mesmeric at Anfield. I think he will continue this fine form this season, especially since he's had a pre-season with The Reds.
What player would you advice the other clubs to look out for( young, unknown prospects)?
Iker Muniain, although he's been woeful recently, (only 1 goal & 1 assist) last season. There clearly is a player in him, he has great dribbling skills and has shown he can be formidable, I hope he has a good season this year.
How do you see your rival doing this season?
I see spurs & Arsenal getting better, Spurs have brought pretty well, they've added quality and depth to their side. While with the Gunners, one expects them to sign a few sensational players.
Who are you expecting to win the league?
Chelsea, with the Jose Moruinho factor, he will make the side consistently resilient.
What sort of season are you expecting?
I expect Liverpool to finish 6th!
Man City: @DisguisedPass
Described the Summer your club has had?
It's obviously been a summer of change at City, with Mancini going and Pellegrini coming in, along with a host of new players. There's now a lot of optimism going into the new season, so hopefully all that change pays off.
What player do you expect to stand out this season?
I'm really expecting Navas to shine for us this season. He's been the sort of player we've craved and now we've got him, I'm backing him to stand out for us this campaign. Dzeko could also be in for a good season.
What player would you suggest other clubs look out for(young, unknown players)?
We have quite a few good young players, but look no further than Marco Lopes and Albert Rusnak. Both really talented young players who will hopefully feature in the first-team at some point.
How do you see your rivals to do this season?
I'm expecting it to be a season of transition for United, with Moyes coming in. They'll be in and around the top four, but as of yet I don't think their equipped to regain the title. I think they'll finish 3rd.
Who do you expect to win the league?
Chelsea, though it'll be close.
What sort of season are you expecting?
I'm expecting us to have a good season, winning a trophy and doing quite well in the Champions League (hopefully), we'll definitely be challenging for the title, but Chelsea might just nick it.
Man United: @ThatBoyGiggsy
Describe the Summer your club has had?
Summer, I would've liked the signings to have been done a bit earlier. But we wanted that top-level quality, and not many from that level are moving. Pre-season form was hot and cold, but it's understandable as Moyes didn't play his first-choice team. Got valuable experience for the likes of Januzaj, Zaha, Lingard. Overall, a decent summer. Could've been better with getting signings earlier. Still time left.
What players do you expect to stand out? Van Persie, of course. But I think Rooney has a big season in him as well. Which club he has it for, that's to be seen.
What player would you suggest other clubs look out for( young, unknown prospects)?
Young players to look out for: Zaha. Januzaj and Lingard too, but I don't expect them to be too involved in the EPL. CoC definitely.
How do you see your rivals doing this season?
I think Chelsea will do well. Mourinho effect. Spurs might have a big season. Got some good signings in. Could retain Bale too. Liverpool will do better than last season. Probably 6th. Arsenal, depending on signings, will finish 4th or 5th.City will have to be judged after a few games. Spend a lot of money, Pellegrini is a decent coach.
Who do you expect to win the league?
League, I wan United to win, obviously! And I think United are being underestimated. We still have the same squad that won the league.
What sort of season do you expect?
This season will be far tighter than last. City/United/Chelsea for top 3, Spurs v Arsenal for 4 and 5.
Newcastle: @Luke16Taylor
Describe the Summer your club has had?
An interesting one, 1 signing so far and an appointment of Joe Kinnear. Pretty poor so far. Also, some poor results in pre-season.
What player are you expecting to stand out this season?
Yohan Cabaye, Loic Remy and Colocinni.
What player would you advice the other clubs to look out for( young, unknown prospects)?
Sylvain Marveaux and Gael Bigirimana
How do you see your rival doing this season?
Poor, relegation battle.
Who are you expecting to win the league?
Chelsea
What sort of season are you expecting?
An average one, around mid table. Maybe 13th/14th.
Norwich:@jburtonNR
Describe the Summer your club has had?
For me this has been the most exciting summer the club has ever had in my time supporting norwich, previous years its all been about surviving & because of the debt the club have been in we've never spent a great deal of money. However now with 7 signings in & around £25 million spent its safe to say that all norwich fans are buzzing for the new season, of course with that brings more expectation than ever for a high place finish in the premier league.
What player are you expecting to stand out this season?
For me it's Leroy Fer, a powerful dutch international midfielder. Not only does he have height & strength, he can tackle , get box to box & has real eye for a great pass. Its something in midfield that we've been missing & if he can contribute a few goals that'll also be a bonus. Obviously theres also a big focus on our 2 big money centre forward signings, Ricky Van Wolfswinkel & Gary Hooper, both of whom i would except to get 10-15 goals this season.
What player would you advice the other clubs to look out for( young, unknown prospects)?
The one player i would say for other clubs to look out for is 19 year old Nathan Redmond, he's been one of our most outstanding players in pre season. He has pace but isnt just limited to that , he also has the skill & ability to turn defenders inside out! he will be a huge part of the team this year & someone who i fully expect to be a full england international one day. Aside from him we have 2 twins called josh & jacob murphy & although not featuring for the 1st team yet they where huge in our FA youth cup win & i'd expect to see them playing the odd cup match this season.
How do you see your rival doing this season?
Ipswich will do better than last season im sure but with the likes of wigan,QPR & Reading in the league i cant see them going up. 8th-10th place for me.
Who are you expecting to win the league?
Manchester City, spent the money & think they've bought class players. Expect Chelsea to run them close though.
What sort of season are you expecting?
For the Premier League as a whole im expecting a better season than last time with more quality. For Norwich im expecting a season where we're less defensive & score more goals & a season where we maintain our mid-table status. Many fans are saying 6th/7th place but i cant see us doing that well, for me 10th/12th place & hopefully a cup run! i expect newcastle & villa to have much better seasons but can see everton struggling.
Southampton:@Super_SFC
Describe the Summer your club has had?
Made a few great signings, Victor Wayamana and Dejan Lovern.
What player are you expecting to stand out this season?
Jay Rodriguez is going to stand out this season. He has improved so much over last season and he has a lot to prove!
What player would you advice other clubs to look out for(young, unknown prospects)?
Shaw is the player that other clubs should look out for. Young, talented and has huge potential.
How do you see your rivals doing this season?
Pompey are getting relegated.
Who do you expect will win the league
I think Chelsea will win the league. They look very strong!!
What sort of season are you expecting?
A very exciting and entertaining season. Full of goals and to finish top 10!
Spurs:
Describe the Summer your club has had?
We've had a tremendous summer in terms of the transfer market. Breaking our spending record twice with Paulinho and then Soldado. Unfortunately that's all been overshadowed by the rumoured departure of you-know-who.
What player are you expecting to stand out this season?
I expect the new boys to shine but I think Holtby who never really settled or got much playing time when he came in last season will impress.
What player would you advice the other clubs to look out for( young, unknown prospects)?
Andros Townsend and Tom Carroll. Townsend showed what he could do with QPR last season but I think Carroll will go onto big things.
How do you see your rival doing this season?
The last two seasons we have left Arsenal way behind us only for them to come back and finish above us by a point. At the date of writing this there's not many players coming in for them so if we avoid an end of season collapse I think they'll finish below us.
Who are you expecting to win the league?
Manchester City.
What sort of season are you expecting?
I think we'll finish forth. Possibly higher if we hold onto Bale.
Stoke: @AStokeFan
Describe the Summer your club has had?
I think we have had an alright summer, could've be better or worse. The signings we've made (Pieters, Muniesa) are good quality, in positions we needed. The results in pre season are as follows; 0-2 (Houton Dynamo - A), 1-0 (FC Dallas - A), 2-0 (Philadelphia Union - A), 1-0 (Wrexham - A) and finally 0-0 (Genoa - H). I'm pleased with these, but happier with the style of play. The main thing we need now is a striker.
What player are you expecting to stand out this season?
I think Geoff Cameron will have a great season. He impressed a lot in his first season, but on several occasions he was visibly annoyed with Pulis forcing him to stay back. He played very well for the USA national team in a DM role, so I think he will be a key player. He's also a good passer, which is good for our new system.
What player would you advice the other clubs to look out for( young, unknown prospects)?
This is a tough one for me, as Pulis didn't really give any youth a chance. I think I'll say Florent Cuvelier, a Belgian attacking midfielder. He has a lot of potential, but I don't know how much game time he'll get. If he doesn't play this season, I have little doubt he'll shine in a few years.
How do you see your rival doing this season?
I think Port Vale will be in a League 1 relegation battle, but I'm unsure whether they'll stay up. They have a good striker in Tom Pope, but it's a lot harder to score in that league and I'm not sure they'll be good enough.
Who are you expecting to win the league?
Chelsea. In my opinion, them and Manchester City have the best squads, and with Ferguson gone United have lost some of their "fear factor". They have a good squad, and with Hazard and Oscar a year more experience I think they'll do it.
What sort of season are you expecting?
I'd like to think we can get top half, and a good cup run. Personally, I think we'll come 10th. To get this, I think we need a new striker though, and we've been linked with Mame Biram Diouf, Jordan Rhodes and Troy Deeney recently, any of these would do well I think.
Sunderland:@lewisinho
Describe the Summer your club has had?
A very interesting one. None stop drama, something or a new player linked everyday. Exciting. Life as a Sunderland fan, for once, is brilliant!
What players will stand out this season?
Giaccherini for assists, but Altidore goal-scoring wise.
What player would you advice other clubs to look out for(young, unknown prospect)?
Callum McManaman should really be a Premier League player, I'm surprised nobody has bought him yet. He isn't unknown but hey-ho.
How do you see your rivals doing?
I'm guessing rival means bitter rival, so Newcastle? They'll be mid-table but might fall around the bottom at times due to their tactics and un-attacking approach. If they get another striker they might get top half. They'll most likely finish mid-table, though.
Who do you expect to win the league?
Chelsea/Manchester City for me. Probably City though. Pellegrini is a fantastic manager, as is Mourinho, but Mourinho's squad is very different from last time he managed at the Bridge, John Terry and Frank Lampard don't play in such key roles anymore, but Pellegrini might struggle to adapt to the Premier League, but either one of them. Moyes hasn't got it for me, not yet.
What sort of season do you expect?
I'm expecting a crazy season with Di Canio in charge, I can see us getting a top-half finish and I'll be disappointed if we get anything less than that, 7th-10th place. But hold on Sunderland fans, it's going to be a long bumpy ride, but it for once, might be one you will enjoy.
Swansea: @mophead_88
Describe the Summer your club has had?
Despite the early summer uneasiness about Michael Laudrup's future, we've had a great summer in the transfer market and on the pitch. Firstly, on the field we've had a superb preseason winning all our games scoring almost 30 goals and only conceding once, as well as defeating Malmo in the Europa League qualifier. And secondly, Laudrup has made some potentially superb signings: Bony comes with a superb goalscoring record, but the star signing for me has to be Jonjo Shelvey who looks a perfect fit for the 'Swansea way'. We look more than ready for the season ahead.
What player are you expecting to stand out this season?
As mentioned above, I feel most Swans fans are expecting goals, goals, goals from Bony, but expecting most from Shelvey. I think it is great that he craved first team football and despite our midfield options it looks like he'll get that here after a stunning preseason from him. He could be the Ferrie Bodde we've missed since our Martinez days.
What player would you advice the other clubs to look out for( young, unknown prospects)?
I'm sure many clubs are aware of him now, but outside of Swansea I'm still not sure how highly others rate Ben Davies. I went to a lot of Premier League games last year and I didn't see many better left backs better than him or many wingers get past him. Composed, strong, great passer and gets forward at the right time - he is superb and was my vote for player of the year just behind Routledge and Michu (and that's saying something).
How do you see your rival doing this season?
Cardiff...hmmmm. Hard to call. They've made a lot of decent signings (former Swan Caulker is an incredible signing), but I still feel they are going to struggle and I still see them going down; and I am not just saying that because I despise them. I can't wait for the South Wales Derbies though! They'll be a highlight of the 2013/14 season.
Who are you expecting to win the league?
Manchester City for me. A lot seem to be saying Chelsea, but I feel their personnel are not quite suited to Mourinho's style just yet. I feel City's transfers suit Pellegrini perfectly and if he can get the best out of Silva - a player who seems to suit his model and a player I rate above all others in the league when on form - that City are sure to succeed.
What sort of season are you expecting?
Exciting as always. I don't look that many leagues overseas but I still feel the Premier League is brilliant. Throw in all the new managers and the lack of Fergie and it is so unpredictable this year. I'm also very excited to see what the Swans can do; we have a very tough opening few games, but if we come out that well then who knows what we can do. We should fear nobody
West Brom:@PieroZizzi
Describe the Summer your club has had?
The arrival of Nicolas Anelka & Matej Vydra, will go some way to replace the goals and firepower of departed loanee Romelu Lukaku. Not ones to ‘splash the cash’, Jeremy Peace & Co. have opted for astute costless transfers and loan signings thus far, a strategy which has seen the club prosper in recent years. Pre-season has gone well with several wins, Anelka and Rosenberg featuring prominently amongst the scorers.
What player are you expecting to stand out this season?
The high calibre signing of Nicolas Anelka was a surprise to most, albeit now 34 years old. The former Champions League, Premier league and FA Cup winner will add experience, goals and a touch of class to the front line.
What player would you advice the other clubs to look out for( young, unknown prospects)?
Markus Rosenberg has scored goals in some of Europe’s top leagues, the Swedish striker was unlucky last season, behind Lukaku & Long in the pecking order, he didn’t get much of a look in. Markus has been getting amongst the goals in the Pre-season with 4 to his name & has been linking up well with Anelka. If he can carry his pre-season form into the new season, he could surprise a few. Young guns to look out for are Matej Vydra, George Thorne & Saido Berahino.
How do you see your rival doing this season?
With Benteke signing a new deal to stay at the club, Aston Villa has secured their most prized asset. Along with the signings of young prospects such as Helenius, Tonev & Okore, Villa should have a better season than last. I predict a midtable finish and maybe a decent cup run.
Wolves have a squad equipped to bounce back to The Championship, but less about them, this is a Premier League preview after all.
Who are you expecting to win the league?
Could be an exciting title race this season thankfully, we were deprived of such last season. I think with the return of Jose (& not forgetting Romelu Lukaku), Chelsea will compete with Manchester City and Manchester United. In my opinion, Manchester United still need to strengthen in midfield, and Manchester City’s new signings might need time to adjust, so I’ll go with Chelsea.
West Ham: Ian Dale