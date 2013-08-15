Fans Guide To The New Season

Arsenal: @Frankie_Hobbs

It's been frustrating, to say the least. Missing out on Gonzalo Higua’n and other targets was a big blow. ThereÕs still some time to turn it around though. On a more positive note, we havenÕt lost any of our key players from last season. LetÕs just hope we can make some additions in the last few weeks of the transfer window.

What player are you expecting to stand out this season?

Olivier Giroud is going to surprise a few people this year. His debut season in England was solid - 17 goals in all competitions is a decent enough return and he certainly wasnÕt as bad as many made out. With a year at Arsenal under his belt, I expect him to really make massive strides and begin to replicate the form we saw at Montpelier.

What player would you advice the other clubs to look out for( young, unknown prospects)?

He`s probably not unknown to fans of European football, but young Alen Halilovic is going to be a star in years to come. There`s been some murmurings about a transfer to Spurs and if they can pull that off it would be a real coup. He just has so much raw ability.

How do you see your rival doing this season?

Spurs have certainly spent a lot of money in the transfer window this summer. Soldado is a great get for them - even if they had to overpay. If that can keep hold of Bale - which it looks like they will - they should be aiming for an outside title push. Having said that, I just canÕt see it. Anywhere in the top five sounds just about right.

Who are you expecting to win the league?

Manchester City. They already had the best squad in the league and theyÕve gone out and added quality players like Negredo, Fernandinho and Jesus Navas. If Kompany remains fit this season and Aguero can rekindle his form from the 2011-12 season, Man City are my pick.

What sort of season are you expecting?

A very, very unpredictable one. Man City and Chelsea do look a little stronger than anyone else, but other than that itÕs pretty wide open. You have to remember how good Arsenal and Liverpool were at the end of the last season. If they can carry that over into this campaign they will be vieing for the top four places. Combine that with some natural regression from Sir Alex FergusonÕs departure for Manchester United and you have a title race that is - pardon the cliche - more wide open than ever before.