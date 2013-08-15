Premier League Preview With Martin Lipton

Martin Lipton of the Daily Mirror joins me on Vavel this week to discuss the opening day fixtures and also gives us his predctions for each of the games: 1- Liverpool kick off against Stoke. An interesting tie, which has seen Stoke trouble Liverpool in the past. With Stoke under new management how do you see this faring up and how will Liverpool cope in this game without the banned Luis Suarez? What's your prediction?

Liverpool need to get off to a good start and even without Suarez - and his situation remains shrouded in doubt amid a welter of claims, quotes and retracted quotes - the pre-season form has been decent, the Celtic defeat aside. Mark Hughes has never been a quick starter at any of his clubs and hard to see Stoke getting out of the blocks with anything here. Prediction: 2-0

2- Arsenal haven't spent big this Summer and Villa have done well to keep hold of star man Benteke. How do you see this game going? What's your prediction?

Storm clouds will start brewing if Arsenal do not win this and Arsene Wenger knows the questions will be asked. Without the ''stellar'' signing the Gunners fans were promised, much will depend on Giroud to lead the line and continue his pore-season form. Keeping Benteke was a huge coup for Lambert whose wide will have learned from last season's flirtation with the drop. But they have a horrible fixture list to start. Prediction: 3-1

3- Norwich host Everton on the opening day, with Norwich making some very clever signings how do you think they'll do against a side under new management and maybe a side going through transition in these early stages of the season? What's your prediction?

Arguably Chris Hughton has been as shrewd as anyone in the transfer market and plenty of Canaries fans will be expecting to see Van Wolfswinkel and Hooper in harness. This is the sort of game that will reinforce the message things have changed for Roberto Martinez, who has to show he can organise a back-line. Prediction: 2-1

4- Di Canio starts his first campaign as a Premier League manager, is the honeymoon period over and will he struggle this season? What's your thoughts about this quite close game? What's your prediction?

Sunderland stayed up, despite themselves and the manager, who has spent the summer throwing everything up in the air. On Saturday we will see where all the piece have fallen. Fulham normally travel as well as Moldovan wine although Marten Stekelenburg is a top-class keeper and Adel Taarabt has plenty to prove. Prediction: 1-1

5- What sort of game are you expecting between West Brom and Southampton, two sides obviously both trying to get into the top half of the table. Both have spent wisely this Summer with the additions of Anelka and Lovern. What's your prediction?

West Brom were the surprise of the first half of last season and while they faded Steve Clarke did an excellent job. Lukaku has gone, of course, but Anelka will score plenty and Vydra was excellent for Watford last term. Pochettino made Saints more of a passing team and Victor Wanyama increases their option. You still feel they will rely on Lambert. Prediction: 2-2

6- What have you made of the summer signings Cardiff have made? They face West Ham who signed Liverpool pair Carroll and Downing, how do you see them doing? What's your prediction?

Of the three promoted sides, I think Cardiff are best equipped, by some distance, to stay up and Mackay has bought wisely to strengthen his promotion squad. Still a tough ask for them to get anything at Upton Park, even if Carroll likely to be missing. Plenty of service with Downing and Jarvis both out wide. Prediction: 3-1

7- Man United start their first Premier League campaign under new management. How will Moyes cope? Swansea signed Bony, in my opinion, he will do wonders, how do you see him doing? What's your prediction?

Not sure Moyes could have had a tougher start than to play a Swans side already up to pace after their Europa League exertions. It's also the first time the Scot has been expected to win 70 per cent of his matches. Laudrup won his battle of wills with chairman Hugh Jenkins but Bony looks a big and dangerous buy. Suspect Moyes would settle for a point. Prediction: 1-1

8- Crystal Palace haven't strengthened to much this Summer and face a new look Spurs side who have the likes of Paulinho and Soldado now in their ranks? How do you see the new signing doing and what's your thought on the Bale saga? What's your prediction?

The Bale issue has overshadowed everything although Villas-Boas has recruited well. Soldado gives him a spearhead, Paulinho, Capoue and Chadli strengthen the squad and Sandro and Kaboul are nearing fitness. This is the sort of game Spurs should win, which is probably why they won't, even if Palace look a relegation side. Prediction: 1-1

9- Mourinho has obviously returned to Chelsea can he replicate his previous success at the bridge? Will Steve Bruce's Premier League experience be enough for Hull this season? What's your prediction?

This will be a colour story rather than a match report in most of Monday's papers - unless the unlikely materialises. It will be all about the Mourinho factor and while the ''Special One'' is likely to omit Mata, Torres and Azpilicueta, hard to see circumstances in which Chelsea don't have the ''Tigers'' by the tail. A tough return for Bruce's boys. Prediction: 4-0

10- Man City have spent big this Summer what's your thoughts on the new signings? Will it take a bit of time for the squad and management to bond in this transition period? What have you made of the Kinnear appointment? What's your prediction?

If City don't finish in the top two, it will not be good enough. Fernandinho, Negredo, Navas and Jovetic are class acts to add to what Pellegrini has inherited and I suspect his side will be top scorers by the end of the campaign as well. Newcastle look like a club in search of a crisis, and the shadow of Kinnear hangs heavy over Pardew. Prediction: 3-1

Thanks again Martin.