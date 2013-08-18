Rooney’s Swansea cameo demonstrates why United are reluctant to sell

Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson revealed that Rooney had made clear his desire to leave United, the player’s future has been a hot topic. In his first press conference as manager David Moyes made clear his position that the player would not be sold this summer and the new manager has never wavered from that position.

But this story just refuses to go away. Ongoing speculation has been fuelled by intrigue regarding injury and the player’s early return from United’s far-east tour, as well as reported interest from Arsenal and a number of confirmed bids from Chelsea. More recently, the omission of Rooney from the squad for last week’s Community Shield on the grounds that the player was not yet fully match fit, followed by the player’s inclusion in the England team for the friendly against Scotland, together with reports that the player has been training with the reserves has led to further stories of the player’s unrest.

Despite all this Rooney was included in the squad for United’s first Premier league fixture and introduced as a second half substitute. Rooney was brought on after 62 minutes with United two goals to the good and gave a performance that demonstrated his worth, directly creating two further goals for the side. United had switched to a 4-4-2 formation by this point in the game, having started in a 4-2-3-1 shape. Rooney played as the second striker, having replaced Giggs. Welbeck, who had formerly played centrally, switched to a wide left position.

The first of his two assists demonstrated Rooney’s vision and his ability to execute. He received the ball with his back to goal, but his first-time shuttle pass round the corner to his left released van Persie and exposed the Swansea defensive line in an instant. From here van Persie was able to run on and shoot, with the Swansea defence distracted by Rooney busting a gut to run across the line of van Persie’s movement.

The second assist saw Rooney again running with his back to goal, but this time he turned to run at the Swansea defence before sliding a simple short pass through for the on rushing Welbeck. The youngster demonstrated a cool head and executed a subtle chip over Vrom rushing from the Swansea goal.

David Moyes’ reported interest in signing any number of creative midfield players during the current transfer window suggests that the new manager feels that creativity is an area where United need to strengthen. Rooney’s creative contribution at Swansea suggests that playing as a deep lying forward he can help in this area. At least that would be the case if the player were committed and focused. His cameo here demonstrated why United are so reluctant to sell the player, and doubly reluctant to sell him to a domestic rival.

The player is clearly still unhappy - shown by his lack of goal celebration and his general body language. The remaining weeks of the current transfer window will be an interesting time at Old Trafford. United’s next game is against Rooney’s principle suitors – Chelsea!





