Chelsea - Hull: How we lived it

I have been Conor de Smith, thank you for staying with us throughout the game.

FT: Eider Gudjonson got Mourinho's first goal in his first reign at Chelsea and it was little Brazilian Oscar that got the first in Mourinho's second reign at Chelsea.

FT: We had a first look at goal line technology although Moss, who had a good game, didn't really need to use it.

FT: Chelsea looked convincing throughout without ever really getting out of second gear. It was a typical Mourinho game with Chelsea looking irrasistable in the first half and solid and controlling in the second. It's clear that points matter for Mourinho instead of entertainment. Hull looked shaky at the start but looked organised and steady throughout the second half, Hull fans will be happy with thier performance and will be looking forward to seeing midfield duo Huddlestone and Livermore again.

FT: It's full time at Stamford Bridge and it finished Chelsea 2-0 Hull on a 'special' day.

90' George Body takes a speculative shot from outside the box but it goes wide.

90' This game has slowly petered out with both sides seemingly happy with the 2-0 scoreline.

90' There will be a minimum of 2 minutes added time.

84' Van Ginkel comes on to make his debut. He comes on for Oscar, that's Chelsea's final substistute.

83' Huddlestone gets a good chance to put the ball into the box with a freekick just outside the left corner of the box. He fails to get it past the first man.

80' Just goes wide. That's Chelsea's 23rd attempt at goal but only 6 have been on target.

80' Boyd's first involvement and he gives away a freekick, Lampard to take.

78' Hull's third and final substitute is Boyd on for Aluko.

76' Schurrle comes close on his debut after great play involving the two subsitutes, Schurrle tries to chip McGregor but the ball just floats over the bar.

75' Romelu Lukaku comes on after his loan speall at West Brom to replace Fernando Torres.

73' Elmohamady but's a delightful ball into the box and Davies meets it with his dead, it was on target but Cech saves comfortably. Hull's best chance so far.

71' No teams seem to be going for another goal at the moment.

67' Exciting prospect Schurrle comes on to replace De Bruyne.

66' Hull put a sucession of balls into the box but nothing comes of it.

64' Chelsea appeal for a penalty after right back Branislav Ivanovic is pushed to the floor by Brady but John Moss turns it down.

63' Hull have sured up their midfield with debutents Huddlestone, The Tigers' record signing, and Livermore. They look a lot more organised.

59' Huddlestone comes on for Meyler and Livermore comes on for Graham.

58' Hull have massively improved since thier abysmal start to the game. Still 2-0.

55' And thats De Buryne's third attempt at goal from outside of the box, once more it rises over the woodwork. Law of averages dictates that he'll eventually score a screamer.

54' Lampard alomst finds Ramires with the reverse pass. That would of surely been a goal.

53' Elmohamady has arguably been Hull's best player.

51' Ba, Lukaku and Essien are warming up.

48' Lampard's goal has equalled Alan Shearer's record of scoring 8 goals on opening days in the Premier League era. Lampard also breaks the record for the most appearances on opening day's, surpassing Paul Scholes.

46' Hull get the boll rolling as the second half kicks off.

HT: Lampard redeems hismelf with a 30 yard freekick

HT: Lampard misses penalty.

45' The half time whistle blows and it's Chelsea 2-0 Hull. Mourinho will be happy with the first half performence.

45' The first time that goal line technology has really needed to be used. No goal.

45' Chelsea come close! Ivanovic heads the ball towards goal from a corner but McGregor makes an outstanding reflex save.

45' Torres finds Lampard on the right hand side of the box but the England midfielder fires in at the Hull keeper.

45' A minimum of 3 minutes added time at the end of the first half. 3 minutes.

41' Hull are coming into the game a bit more, the team playing in orange and black are bringing bodies forward a lot more.

40' Meyler gets booked.

38' Chelsea come close again. Oscar plays a beautiful pass to Ivanovic, who tries to find Toress by headering it across the box but McGregor collects it.

35' Hull win a freekick just outside the box but Brady hits it against the bottom of the wall.

34' Hull have sold out their ticket allocation.

31' Hull had a chance to put the ball into the box with a freekcik but they play it short and lose it immediately. Poor decsision.

29' Hull are finding it very hard to get through Chelsea's midfield, let alone their defence. Still no shots for The Tigers.

27' The replay shows that Chester does not touch Torres for the foul. Torres has conned the referee.

25' Chelsea's top scorer scores from a freekick from 35 yards out! McGregor feels he should of saved it.

25' CHELSEA GET A SECOND! AND IT'S FRANK LAMPARD!

23' De Bruyne blasts over the bar again, this young lad isn't affraid of shooting.

20' Lovely backheal to find Ashley Cole, whose shot wins the corner.

18' The Blues are controlling the game and are passing the ball around extremely well. Chelsea have had 74% possesion.

15' Chelsea really getting into their stride here as Lampard comes close to redeeming himself but McGregor saves well.

13' Fernando Torres plays a beautiful ball through the defenders legs to find Oscar, who was onside, and the Brazillian cooly places it under McGregor.

13' GOAL TO CHELSEA! OSCAR GETS IT!

11' Fernando Torres has started the game well, the Spanish striker is linking up play nicely.

10' Aluko breaks down the right and puts a ball into the box but it's easily caught by Cech.

9' Hull need to calm down if they want anything from this game.

7' After foolishly giving away the penalty, McGregor dives to his right to save Lampard's penalty.

6' McGregor saves Lampard's penalty!

6' Penalty to Chelsea!

5' Ball luckily breaks for Hazard on the six yard box, hard angle and was closed down by the keeper.

3' Space arrives for De Bruyne but he blasts over from just outside the box.

2' Chelsea have a positive start and are closing down Hull players very quickly.

4:00. And we're off!

3:56. Jose Mourinho's name is being sung all around the ground on his return to the club.

3:54. We are now minutes away! Remember to leave your thoughts by tweeting to @VAVEL

3:48. Chelsea team are warming up on the pitch.

3:41. Mourinho - "We need time to gel after a strange preseason"

3:34. Hull new boys McGregor, Davies, Figueora, Sagbo and Graham start whilst other new signings; Harper, Huddlestone, Livermore and Boyd all get a place on the bench.

3:30. Chelsea show their strength in depth by having the likes of Schurrle, Mata, Ba and Lukaku on the bench.

3:26. It's all over at Selhurst Park! Palace have lost 1-0 to Spurs with newboy Soldado scoring the winning goal in the 50th minute (pen).

3:22. Chelsea seem to be going for a 4-2-3-1 formation whilst Hull go for a 4-3-3.

3:20. Hull subs: Harper, Rosenior, Bruce, Huddlestone, Livermore, McShane, Boyd.

3:19. Hull team to play Chelsea: McGregor; Elmohamady, Davies, Chester, Figueora; Brady, Koren, Meyler; Aluko, Graham, Sagbo.

3:13. Chelsea subs: Schwarzer, Essien, Van Ginkel, Schurrle, Mata, Ba, Lukaku.

3:10. Chelsea team to play Hull: Cech; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry (c), Cole; Ramires, Lampard; De Bruyne, Oscar, Hazard; Torres.

3:05. We are expected to see a few club debuts for both clubs including Hull's record signing Tom Huddlestone, signed from Spurs for £5.5m this summer.

3:00. We are just an hour away from kickoff!

2:57. Hull's last competitive win against Chelsea was a 2-1 home win back in October 1988.

2:53. The home team are 1/5 on to win today, a draw at 11/2 and a Hull win is valued at 16/1 with SkyBet.

2:49. 'The special one' favoured Frank Lampard during his first spell at Chelsea, the 35 year old England midfielder will overtake the retired Paul Scholes as the player to have played in his team's opening day fixture most often in the Premier League era if he plays today, both are currently tied on 17.

2:42. Jose Mourinho and his Chelsea side have just arrived at Stamford Bridge.

2:41. Fernando Torres has scored 3 goals in 2 games against Hull, however all 3 goals came in one game for Liverpool in 2009.

2:37. Hull haven't won away to Chelsea in the league in 15 attempts, scoring in only 3 games.

2:30. The last meeting between these two sides at Stamford Bridge finished Chelsea 2-1 Hull, a Drogba double helped Chelsea come from behind on the opening day in 2009.

2:25. Hull surprisingly haven't won an away game on the opening day since 2002, when they beat Exeter 3-1 in League 2.

2:22. Hull have not won at Chelsea in 19 attempts, losing 14 and drawing 5. Not a good record.

2:15. Histoy favours The Blues with the three times Premier League champions collecting 44 points in opening fixtures in the Premier League era, more than any other side.

2:09. Chelsea come into the game on the back of a good preseason with the West London club winning 6 out of the 7 games they played, scoring 20 goals in the process. Hull were a lot less consistent, the Tigers playing 8, winning 4, drawing 2 and losing 2.

2:07. Probable Hull line up: (Probable 3-4-1-2) McGregor; Davies, Chester, Figueroa; Elmohamady, Huddlestone, Meyler, Brady; Koren; Sagbo, Graham.

2:05. Probable Chelsea line up: (Probable 4-2-3-1) Cech; Ivanovic, Terry, Luiz, Cole; Van Ginkel, Lampard; Schurrle, Oscar, Hazard; Lukaku.

