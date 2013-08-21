Now or never for star man Sturridge

Daniel Andre Sturridge has all the right attributes; he’s pacy, he’s strong and, more importantly, he is a clinical finisher.

Sturridge, however, has been harshly overlooked by England managers time and time again. The Liverpool forward has won a total of just six England caps in his career despite a heap of Premier League experience and scoring for England at every level.

This could be a make or break season for Sturridge in terms of showing whether or not he has fulfilled the potential he displayed as a young teenager playing for Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Birmingham boy was released by Aston Villa in 2000 but, after being brought to Coventry City as an 11 year old, Manchester City snapped him up.

He was far from prolific in Manchester, racking up a total of just five goals in 32 appearances, a good amount of playing time for a teenager.

Chelsea realised his obvious potential and brought him to Stamford Bridge when Sturridge was just 19 for a fee believed to be around the £6,000,000 mark. However, it was when he was loaned out to Bolton Wanderers in 2011 that he revealed his full class.

He scored a total of eight goals in 12 appearances in the white of Bolton, who were in the Premier League at the time. These weren’t just tap ins from six-yards out either, these goals were absolutely superb finishes against teams like West Ham, Arsenal and Spurs.

Like most young players at Chelsea, Sturridge didn’t get a lot of game time due to the pressure managers are under to win games and when he did he was played out wide on the wing in favour of his preferred position, up front.

Although Sturridge did say when he moved to Liverpool in January 2013 for a fee of £12,000,000, "I'd never refuse to play in that position [the wing] and I've never demanded to play up front, either. For me, whatever the manager wants me to do I will do it and work as hard as I can for the club and the fans”. It’s clear that from this quote and his post match interviews that he’s a lad who gets his head down and wants to play his football wherever he can, no evidence of an attitude problem from him.

Sturridge has become a firm favourite among the Anfield faithful, scoring 12 goals in 17 games on the red half of Merseyside. Now that is prolific.

Sturridge and Suarez worked tremendously well together last season, typified by a goal against Norwich and it was his performance against the Canaries (video below) that really showed what an all round centre forward he is and how much better he can become if he achieves a long spell in the starting XI.

He may get a chance to do that for the first time in his career as his strike partner Luis Suarez has been banned for eight games and has also controversially expressed his desire to leave the club. Undoubtedly, this will benefit Sturridge as it will allow him to get a good run in the team at the start of the season with Liverpool not having another established goal scorer.

That is why this is now or never for the experienced 23 year old, he’s now the main man at Liverpool where he is guaranteed a starting place in the squad in his favoured position.

He is surrounded by accomplished, creative players like Coutinho and in terms of the England squad he won’t have too much competition for the World Cup next year if he puts in a good season.

This could see him as the highest English scorer in the Premier League due to Rooney not playing as frequently and other top sides opting to fill their strike force with exciting players from abroad.

He already has one goal to his name this season and you can be certain that he can push on from there but if he doesn’t prove that he has what it takes to play consistently well this season, when will he prove it?