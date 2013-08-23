Hull City v Norwich City- Preview

Hull City host their first home game in the Premier League since 2010 when Norwich City make the trip to the KC Stadium. In their last league outing they were outclassed by Chelsea, however they were signs in the second half that they may adapt to Premier League level.

Norwich started well against a good Everton team last Saturday. With 'new-boy' Ricky Van Wolfswinkel netting an equaliser in a 2-2 draw. Norwich have added another striker in the form of Johan Elmander.

The Swede claims Norwich were an attractive club to join: “I think they have the squad to be able to take the next step and I want to play my part in helping them do that this season,” he said. “You see the money they have spent to attract good players and that tells me they really want to be fighting in the Premier League. There was initial interest about a couple of weeks ago so I didn’t have to think that much."

Team News:

Hull City - Hull remain full strength from the Chelsea game, only Stephen Quinn & Abdoulaye Faye remain sidelined with a hamstring & calf injury. Who starts in midfield will be in midfield is still in question. New signings Jake Livermore & Tom Huddlestone could stake a claim after producing an excellent performance from the bench.

Norwich City - Gary Hooper is still unavailable after picking up a knock in the final pre season friendly against Panathinaikos. While Elliot Bennett will also miss out after injuring his knee ligaments last week at Everton. Leroy Fer could be in contention of making his Premier League debut after his one game suspension against Everton. Johan Elmander will make the trip to Hull, however Norwich are still waiting on the international clearance on him.

Last time out:

Hull City 1-1 Norwich City

An equaliser from Nick Barmby cancelled out a Zak Whitbread opener as Hull & Norwich shared the spoils in this Championship clash.