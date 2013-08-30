Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich - How We Lived It

Thanks for following, it has been some game! You can track me down on Twitter @_Carr16 or the site @VAVEL. Bayern Munich get their revenge and WIN the Super Cup! Tough for Lukaku. Until next time, goodbye and god bless!

END OF GAME: BAYERN WIN ON PENALTIES!

LUKAKU, ON THE BACK OF HIS LOAN AT WBA, MISSES. OH DEAR!

SHAQIRI, LIKE COLE, *JUST* SCORES

COLE, JUST, SCORES VIA POST

RIBERY SCORES

LAMPARD, OF COURSE, SCORES

LAHM SCORES

OSCAR SCORES

Schweinsteiger scores

LUIZ SCORES AND RUNS OVER TO SILENCE BAYERN FANS

ALABA SCORES

Neuer renowned for being a very good penalty saver. Alaba steps up first for Bayern.....

30' GGGGGOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!! JAVI MARTINEZ. 2-2. AMAZING. To penalties we go......

Last chance saloon for Bayern. Throwing kitchen sink at Chelsea.

27' Ribery with good FK but Cech smartly saves. Close shave.

23' Terry is on. Hazard off.

'22 AH GREAT CHANCE. Shaqiri from close range but Gary Cahill produces heroics to clear off line

'20 into ET. John Terry is being giving instructions by Mourinho...

FIRST HALF OF ET OVER. Second half coming up. Currently 2-1 Chelsea

14' Nervy times for Chelsea. Corner to Bayern...

'7 Lukaku on for Torres. Powerful, athletic striker. Should cause problems.

'5 Robben off, Shaqiri on. Like for like. The latter a nippy, direct, bold winger.

'2 GGOOOAAAAALLLL! EDEN HAZARD DANCES HIS WAY TO A SUBLIME FINISH. 2-1 TO CHELSEA.

EXTRA TIME UNDERWAY

FULL-TIME. Ends 1-1. Extra time it is. We have been here before. Should it still remain level in ET, we have a penalty shoot-out on our hands!

90' Final few minutes remaining in Prague. Still 1-1. Bayern Munich probing.

86' John Obi Mikel is subbed on to shore things up in midfield. He replaces Schurrle who has been mesmerising in attack tonight.

84' BIG MOMENT. Ramires is shown second yellow card for robust challenge on Goetze Chelsea now down to ten men for last 5 minutes. Mourinho looking rather worried...

84' DAVID LUIZ HAS HEADER BUT SAVED.

75' Chelsea trying to keep discipline and shape. Bayern probing and when without ball (on rare occasion) are pressing with vigour stemmed from Pep's ideology. 15 minutes remaining plus any stoppage time.

69' Hazard has been sensational in terms of driving forward tonight. Dazzling footwork and he earns Chelsea a corner....

63' Fabulous chance for Oscar after lapse in concentration at the back for Bayern. The Brazil midfielder wasn't ruthless enough and Lampard blazes over with rebound...massive opportunity to go infront that

60' In first half Chelsea were enjoying lots of breaks when Bayern lost ball in the final third. All Pep's men in second period though, not enabling Londoners to counter-attack. Bayern look the more likely to score at present!

55' Javi Martinez comes on for Brazilian Rafinha. Lahm drops into right-back. Martinez will slot into midfield. Will provide plenty of guile and physicality in the middle.

46' GGGOOOOAAAAALLLLLL. RIBERY WITH A PILEDRIVER TO DRAW LEVEL 1-1. Cech maybe should do better after getting touch on it but the sheer power of the Frenchman's shot beats him. Great time for Bayern to score

45' And the second 45 commences. Should be tasty second half!

HALF TIME IN PRAGUE. Chelsea 1-0 Bayern Munich. Torres with a staggering goal early doors to settle the Blues' nerves. Been an exciting, open affair. Make sure you let me @_Carr16 or the site @VAVEL aware of your views so far!

37' Lovely skill by Robben to slip in Muller. His shot is deflected and goes out for corner. Not long until HT, still Chelsea leading 1-0 in Prague!

29' Settled down a little. First 20 minutes were pretty relentless. Chelsea are defending stoutly and then breaking with energy. Oscar, Hazard and Torres all interchanging impressively. Ribery had the main bulk of possession for Pep's men

22' Good effort from Ribery but Cech matches it. Corner to Bayern...

16' Chelsea on the break and Torres receives ball wide right. However, he rues chance and curls ball high and wide. He looks up for it though and that in itself should be a worry for Pep's troops

'15 Really lively beginning to the game. Torres' strike came a little against the run of the play as Bayern started on the front foot. Muller has calved out a few opportunities since. One thing is guaranteed and that is there will be GOALS in this!

'7 GOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL! FERNANDO TORRES SCORES TO MAKE IT 1-0. Exceptional strike from the Spanish striker. Emphatic and silences the raucous Bayern end. Wow.

'5 Hazard snatches at the shot from long range....

'3 Bayern started strongly and imposingly. Ribery looks hungry to run the flanks and Mandzukic will be the target man. Chelsea defence must be on their toes this evening.

19:48: And we are underway in Prague. Fasten your seatbelts!

19.43: The teams are lining up in the tunnel. Interestingly, no Juan Mata for Chelsea again tonight. His future still hangs in the balance. The instrumental Hazard will need to supply the ammo for Torres, while for Bayern the stage is set for Robben to deliver the goods...

19:37. Here are the highlights from that historic night in Munich just one year ago. If there was ever a way for me to endear myself to the Chelsea fans, this is most certainly it. Sorry Bayern.

19:33. It is also significant as Pep meets Jose again after the two are now in charge of different clubs following their spells with Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively. Mourinho insists the fixture shouldn't be overshadowed by the duo's 'rivalry' though. We'll see.

19:28. Welcome to Prague! This is a repeat of the memorable 2012 Champions League Final which saw Chelsea snatch victory in one of the most dramatic penalty shoot-outs to date. Bayern will be seeking revenge tonight in what promises to be a fascinating game of football...

19:26. Bayern Munich Starting Xl: Neuer; Rafinha, Boateng, Dante, Alaba; Kroos, Lahm; Ribery, Muller, Robben; Mandzukic

19:25. Chelsea Starting Xl: Cech; Ivanovic, Cahill, Luiz, Cole; Ramires, Lampard; Oscar, Hazard, Schurrle; Torres

