Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich - How We Lived It
Image: @FCBayern
Bayern Munich get their revenge and WIN the Super Cup! Tough for Lukaku.

END OF GAME: BAYERN WIN ON PENALTIES!

LUKAKU, ON THE BACK OF HIS LOAN AT WBA, MISSES. OH DEAR!

SHAQIRI, LIKE COLE, *JUST* SCORES

COLE, JUST, SCORES VIA POST

RIBERY SCORES

LAMPARD, OF COURSE, SCORES

LAHM SCORES

OSCAR SCORES

Schweinsteiger scores

LUIZ SCORES AND RUNS OVER TO SILENCE BAYERN FANS

ALABA SCORES

Neuer renowned for being a very good penalty saver. Alaba steps up first for Bayern.....

30' GGGGGOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!! JAVI MARTINEZ. 2-2. AMAZING. To penalties we go......

Last chance saloon for Bayern. Throwing kitchen sink at Chelsea.

27' Ribery with good FK but Cech smartly saves. Close shave.

23' Terry is on. Hazard off.

'22 AH GREAT CHANCE. Shaqiri from close range but Gary Cahill produces heroics to clear off line

'20 into ET. John Terry is being giving instructions by Mourinho... 

FIRST HALF OF ET OVER. Second half coming up. Currently 2-1 Chelsea

14' Nervy times for Chelsea. Corner to Bayern...

'7 Lukaku on for Torres. Powerful, athletic striker. Should cause problems.

'5 Robben off, Shaqiri on. Like for like. The latter a nippy, direct, bold winger.

'2 GGOOOAAAAALLLL! EDEN HAZARD DANCES HIS WAY TO A SUBLIME FINISH. 2-1 TO CHELSEA.

EXTRA TIME UNDERWAY