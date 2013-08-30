Norwich City vs. Southampton: Preview

After defeat at the hands of newly promoted Hull City, Chris Hughton's Norwich City will be hoping they can bounce back when they face Southampton at home on Saturday.

The Canaries recording a convincing 6-3 victory over Bury in midweek, and boss, Hughton, believes that the Capital One Cup victory could give his side the confidence they need going into this weekend's fixture: We were very disappointed last weekend in the manner we lost the game as we felt that we were unlucky with the penalty decision itself, but you have to bounce back from that and we put out a strong side midweek.

"I think that was a consequence of last weekend and also respect to the opposition and the competition. We were delighted to put on a good performance against a very good Bury team who were able to raise their performance. To score six goals was very pleasing for us, especially due to the in the manner we went about it, that three of the new players scored – we hope the victory build confidence for this weekend."

Southampton also recorded an impressive victory in the Capital One Cup, comfortably beating Barnsley 5-1. Pochettino's men also put in a strong performance at home to Sunderland last weekend, and were perhaps unfortunate to come away with a solitary point.

Ahead of tomorrow's fixture, Pochettino told the club's website: It's going to be a complicated game away in their stadium. Norwich have reinforced their squad very well, so we're expecting a very tough game against them.They're physically a very strong side and a very quick side.

"They go on the counter-attack very quickly as well which is one of their main strengths. They're very well organised, and they know exactly what they need to do in every single moment of the game. Overall they're a very tough side [when] playing against them away from home. Winning always makes us happy and content, so our goal is basically to play as well as we can to try to get a victory this weekend.

Team News -

Norwich City: Ryan Bennett is a doubt after picking up a knock in the Capital One Cup, whilst Elliott Bennett is set to miss out with a ligament injury.

Southampton: Record signing, Osvaldo, could make his full debut, but Do Prado and Hooiveld could miss this weekend's fixture.