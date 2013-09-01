Arsenal vs. Tottenham: How We Lived It

17:56. Thank you for following our LIVE coverage of the first North London derby of the EPL season. Make sure to follow our live coverage of deadline day tomorrow, which will keep you up-to-date with all the transfers throughout the day.

VAVEL Man of the Match: Olivier Giroud

Full Time: Arsenal 1 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur

91' Arsenal substitution: Sanga on for Walcott.

90' Five minutes to be added on!

88' Arsenal have, so far, defended very well under severe pressure from Spurs.

79' Chance! Giroud pulls the ball back to Walcott just inside the penalty area, his subsequent shot is saved well by Lloris but is only pushed as far as Monreal inside the six yard box. Just as Monreal was about to tap the ball into the empty net, Walker dives in and deflects the ball away.

76' Two big chances in quick succession for Spurs! Defoe's volley deflects off the ankle of Koscielny and although a goal looks a certainty, Szczesny shifts his weight quickly and tips the ball away. The ball then falls to Soldado who has his effort cleared by one of the four defenders on the line.

75' Tottenham substitutions: Sandro on for Capoue and Lamela is on for Townsend

72' Capoue twists his leg in a tackle with Cazorla, and is set to be stretchered off.

70' Lloris comes to the rescue of his defence once again! The French international comes off his line quickly to smother the ball before Walcott can get a shot off.

69' Tottenham substitution: Defoe on for Dembele.

68' Arsenal have, so far, been impressively compact at the back.

64' Great save from Lloris! Giroud rifles a half volley goal ward from just outside the penalty area. The effort takes a slight deflection off Paulinho, but Lloris is still able to stratch across and tip the ball around the post.

62' After a quick break, Walcott attempts a one touch through ball to Giroud, however Dawson is on hand to clear the danger.

57' Spurs have had the bulk of the possession in this second half, but have, as of yet, lacked a creative spark in the final thrid.

53' Soldado goes down in the penalty after a slight push in the back from Koscielny. The referee waves play on.

47' Tottenham have dominated the early exchanges of the second half, winning two corners in quick succession.

17:01. The second half is underway!

16:55. Villas Boas' men have been lack lustre going forward, and rather predictable at times. Lamela could make the difference for them in the second half.

16:49. Although Spurs started the game strongly, since the goal Arsenal have taken the initiative. In particular, Rosicky and Walcott have been very impressive, as they have found holes in the Tottenham defence, most notably on the right hand side.

16:46. Half Time: Arsenal 1 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur

43' Arsenal substitution: Wilshire is forced off with an injury and replaced by new signing, Flamini.

41' Rose is struggling to contain Walcott on the right flank. Once again, the wide player finds space in behind and gets a cross in, which is well defended by Dawson.

33' Outstanding goal saving tackle from Lloris! The Tottenham defence is cut apart once again by a through ball, but as Walcott proceeded towards goal, Lloris came out of his area quickly and slid into to take the ball off the toe of the England international.

30' Townsend cuts in from the right hand side and rifles and effort on goal from fully 25 yards. The youngster's effort has to be punched away from the bottom right corner by Szczesny.

16:28. Giroud's goal:

26' Arsenal are in the ascendancy now! Ramsey plays the ball down the line and into the path of Walcott who, from a tight angle, sees his effort on goal pushed away from goal by Lloris

22' After a quick counter attack, Walcott is found by Rosicky, costless on the right hand side of the penalty area. His low cross to the near post is met by Giroud, who taps the ball into the bottom corner. Great movement from the Frenchman, but Spurs' defending was very questionable.

22' GGGGGOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!!!!! Giroud makes it 1-0 to Arsenal!!

13' Important block from Mertesacker! Great link up play down the right hand side between Walker and Townsend, culminates in a chance for Soldado at the near post. His effort on goal however is well blocked by the German international.

11' Tottenham are having a good spell of possession at the moment and are utilising the width provided by both Chadli and Townsend well.

6' Wonderful costless kick! Cazorla cleverly slips the ball under the jumping Tottenham wall, however, his effort rolls just wide of the post.

5' Another costless kick given away in a dangerous area, this time by Dembele. Cazorla is set to take it once again...

3' Good save from Lloris! Cazorla curls the ball over the ball but the French international dives to his right and parries the ball away from danger.

2' Capoue brings down Rosicky on the edge of the area. Santi Cazorla steps up to the costless kick...

16:00. And we're underway at the Emirates!

15:43. The last time the two sides met, Tottenham ran out 2-1 winners at the Lane:

15:40. Tottenham's record signing, Erik Lamela is on the bench for this afternoon's North London derby.

15:36. Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Lloris; Walker, Dawson, Vertonghen, Rose; Capoue, Paulinho, Dembele; Townsend, Chadli, Soldado.

15:33. Arsenal starting XI: Szczesny; Jenkinson, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Gibbs; Ramsey, Wilshire, Rosicky; Cazorla, Walcott, Giroud.

15:30. Hello everyone, I'm Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur.