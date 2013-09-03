Sessegnon and Anichebe main Deadline Day buys for Baggies

Well...where to start? Usually, Deadline Day is something bleak and largely uneventful for Albion fans. Business is rare and we are left to ponder. However, not yesterday. Not at all. It was widely predicted that the club would be busy given a disappointing start to the season and fans clamouring for signings. Four new players were acquired, of varying importance, with just the one leaving.

French midfielder Morgan Amalfitano was the first of the arrivals. A versatile 28-year-old, and capped once by his country at international level, he should bring a sense of control to the midfield. And by the look of it, the Marseille man has a very handy shot on him. Shortly after, goalkeeper Lee Camp arrived on a monthly rolling contract to, I assume, fill in for the injured Ben Foster. But even so, Boaz Myhill and Luke Daniels are currently fit and vying for that place. It is almost like Camp will play reserve to the reserve 'keepers. Odd one. Nonetheless, Camp has been around the block and has nine caps to date for Northern Ireland.

Although perfectly good acquisitions, Albion fans were looking for something of a little higher magnitude. A transfer to really get the blood pumping and pulse racing. This would come later on in the night, for first Steve Clarke and the team had to negotiate a deal with Cardiff regarding Peter Odemwingie. The striker's departure had been on the cards for some time following his infamous off-field antics last year. He should provide buckets of goals in a Cardiff side that need firepower up top in their fight to stave off relegation. Some say we should have kept him, some say different. What is unquestionable is his talent *on* the pitch. Putting all the shenanigans of the last year or so behind, I wish Peter and his family the very best of luck in Wales. After all, this is the man who put three past Wolves.

The Nigerian would turn to be the only departure of the evening. As the clock ticked, there was a rumour circulating that Shane Long was attracting the interest of Hull. Sky Sports News were claiming he had left the Republic of Ireland camp (World Cup Qualifiers) to speak to Steve Bruce. At the time this was very worrying. A) Odemwingie and potentially Long were leaving in one day, where was the replacement coming from? B) Was this really necessary and did we need to even contemplate selling Long?. Luckily, the deal eventually fell through and Long stays put for the meantime.

While all this was going on, Clarke was still trying to wrap up deals for Stephane Sessegnon and Victor Anichebe. The former had left Paris in the morning to fly over to the West Midlands for talks. Sunderland were keen to offload with Fabio Borini coming in on loan from Liverpool. With minutes remaining until the 11pm deadline, paperwork was finalised and the Benin international put pen to paper for a club record fee of around £6m. This is a brilliant signing. Not only is Sessegnon a wonderfully gifted player with an inherent sense of balance and appreciation of the movement around him, he can play anywhere more or less across midfield. Should he fit into the system early and click with his teammates, his impact could be phenomenal. The pressure is most certainly on, without doubt, as he is the most expensive Albion player of all time.

But while this signing was all well and good, I like many other West Brom supporters started to question what was happening upfront. Odemwingie had gone. Fine. Long had stayed. Okay. But having not scored in the first three league matches, this issue had to be rectified. Late into the evening, there was strong talk of Romelu Lukaku - a sensation on loan at the club last campaign - returning. However, within a few minutes things took a turn for the worse and Everton practically hijacked the deal. Lukaku signed with Roberto Martinez's side and he *will*, undoubtedly, net against us when they travel to the Hawthorns later in the season. Same with Odemwingie.

So having lost out on Lukaku, who else was left? Well, the Anichebe story hadn't died down. His impending move was apparently stalled because of the uncertainty of Lukaku to Everton. When that was sealed, Anichebe was finally announced as a West Brom player. His goal record at the Toffees doesn't make great reading: 18 strikes in 131 appearances. A physical specimen, adept at holding the ball up and combining with the midfielders and a useful weapon in the air - it's difficult to predict how the Nigerian international will do. He endured a streak of terrible, long-term injuries at Everton hence his lack of first-team opportunities and goals. You worry that might continue with Albion. Also, a prolific goal-getter is needed. Is he the answer to our striking conundrum? I have my doubts. There is obviously Nicolas Anelka, Matej Vdyra, Markus Rosenberg (dare I say it!), the exuberant Saido Berahino and the aforementioned Long. But none of these will score 15-20 goals for you, individually. Lukaku would have significantly helped solve that problem.

All in all, though, 10 players have been brought in and the squad is in better shape now than before the summer started. Clarke's buys mix, some that were desperately needed and others rather puzzling. I still worry about left-back, with Liam Ridgewell looking a liability against Swansea last weekend. I still worry about in goal. I still worry about who is going to score the goals. At the moment, confidence is low but a win - and hopefully an emphatic one - against Fulham in the next outing will work wonders. But the longer this winless streak goes on, the worse things will get. Jeremy Peace has done his part. Now it's down to Clarke.