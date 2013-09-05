Scotland vs. Belgium - Preview

The date is Friday 6th September, the venue Hampden Park, the stage is set for what should have been a crunch tie between Scotland and near neighbours Belgium. What we have, however, is a game that Belgium will see as a stepping stone towards the holy grail of the Maracana; Scotland can only view this as a chance to continue improving.

With hopes of qualification a distant memory, the Scots have certainly progressed under the tutelage of new manager Gordon Strachan but this campaign is effectively over. Into Pot 4 for the France 2016 draw, all that remains to play for is pride - I hasten to add (being a Scotsman) that pride is a possibly the biggest draw of the national team and of international football as a whole.

While Scotland cannot reach the sun drenched sands of Copacabana, they can certainly play with passion and spirit, and give the supporters something to rally behind and take forward into the next Euro qualification stage.

Belgium on the other hand are flying high - a ‘golden era’ has dawned and star quality is in abundance throughout the side. Two very good goalkeepers pose the first selection headache, then there are a multitude of strong, confident defenders, a midfield of ball winners and magicians, and a front line with real muscle and an eye for goal.

Kompany, Benteke, Fellaini, Hazard, Vertonghen, Dembele - the list goes on. Premier League class all over the pitch, this Belgian team could be on the way to very special things.

There are key players missing on both sides, McGregor absent through suspension (and now injury) for the home side, Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen the main absentees for the visitors.

Belgium will feel confident that they have able deputies in the form of Van Buyten and Vertonghen, and Scotland will likely look to Cardiff City’s David Marshall to keep Marc Wilmots’ team at bay.

Some late call ups to the Scotland squad have been made to compensate for the withdrawal of 3 midfield players, but no call for Steven Fletcher, the Sunderland striker only returning to competitive action last weekend.

So here’s hoping that Hampden sees another great game, the home side may have failed to qualify with a whimper, but the Tartan Army can certainly be the roar. This Belgian side are to underestimated at your peril, and another result for them tomorrow could see them take giant strides towards the World Cup Finals, and me take a step closer to the bookmakers to back them for it.