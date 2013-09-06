Costless Transfer XI – which players could your Premier League team currently snap up?

Goalkeeper – Craig Gordon (Scotland)

Age: 30 Caps: 40 Biggest transfer: £9m, Hearts to Sunderland

Until Manchester United signed David de Gea in 2011, the £9 million Sunderland paid for Hearts’ Craig Gordon was the highest fee a British club had ever paid for a goalkeeper. But it’s fair to say that injuries got the better of him during his five-year spell at the Stadium of Light. During the 08/09 campaign is when his problems began – after being dropped by Roy Keane, who was the Black Cats boss at the time, following a 7-1 defeat to Everton, he soon regained his place in the first team but was then ruled out for several months with a knee injury.

Having regained his place in the starting XI at the beginning of the 09/10 campaign, injury struck again, this time a broken arm which forced him out for three months. His woes continued into the next season when he fractured the arm again days after returning from injury and after finally recovering from that and playing 15 league games, he underwent surgery to repair his knee tendon.

Funnily enough despite this, he was actually linked with a move to Celtic and Arsenal after Sunderland’s purchase of Kieran Westwood left his future in doubt. Westwood played his last match for the North East club in 2012 during a 2-2 draw with Bolton, although a small consolation was that he won the Premier League Save of the 20 Seasons award.

The 30-year-old was released in May 2012 and since then has trained with Rangers, with the Scottish club rumoured to be interested in offering him a permanent deal however nothing, as of yet, has materialised and he remains in the football wilderness.

Defender – Chris Baird (Northern Ireland)

Age: 31 Caps: 61 Biggest transfer: £3m, Southampton to Fulham

Baird has the unfortunate record of being involved in two major cup finals and coming out on the losing side with both games ending in a 1-0 defeat. First up was Saints’ 2003 FA Cup final against Arsenal, although the Northern Irishman did gain the man of the match award for his side. Seven years later and following a move to Fulham, Baird started at right-back in the Europa League final against Atletico Madrid.

After his release at the end of last season he has been training with fellow London club QPR but he’s yet to confirm where his future lies despite Harry Redknapp offering the player a contract.

Defender – William Gallas (France)

Age: 36 Caps: 84 Biggest transfer: £6.2m, Marseille to Chelsea

Gallas has a wealth of Premier League experience having played for Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham during his twelve years in the country.

Crystal Palace could become the fourth London side that the Frenchman has played for after their manager Ian Holloway admitted that they had recently held talks, although any deal was a long way off. At 36, he may only have one season left, but he will bring some much needed experience to the Palace backline should the transfer go through.

Defender – Titus Bramble (England)

Age: 32 Caps: 10 (under-21 level) Biggest transfer: £5m, Ipswich to Newcastle

Everyone’s favourite defender Titus Bramble is available on a costless transfer (shockingly).

The 31-year-old has played for Ipswich, Newcastle, Wigan and Sunderland in the Premier League and following his release from the Black Cats earlier in the summer he trained with West Ham and former club Ipswich although neither club took up the option to buy him.

But, don’t worry Titus! Hammers coach Ian Hendon still rates you: “I’d say he was good enough for another year in the Premier League.

“He’s a good player and over the years he’s proved that.”

Sadly for Bramble (and Hendon) he remains a costless agent.

Midfielder – Mahamadou Diarra (Mali)

Age: 32 Caps: 64 Biggest transfer: 26m euros, Lyon to Real Madrid

Lyon once valued Diarra at 40 million euros – he was eventually sold by the French club, but for 14 million euros cheaper and to Real Madrid, who’s manager at the time Fabio Capello said to President Ramon Calderon, that his top three targets were “Diarra, Diarra and Diarra.”

Diarra played in 33 out of Madrid’s 38 league matches in his debut season with the La Liga giants and his goal against Real Mallorca in 2007 helped ensure that his new team won the league title for the first time since 2003.

His career started to decline when he suffered a knee injury while playing an international fixture against Chad and that ruled him out for the rest of the 08/09 campaign. From then, his place in the starting line-up became in doubt due to the arrival of Lassana Diarra and was subsequently sold to AS Monaco.

He only managed nine games for the French club though and following their relegation to Ligue 2, soon found himself in the Premier League playing for Fulham where he went on to make 19 appearances before being released this summer.

Midfielder – David Bentley (England)

Age: 29 Caps: 7 Biggest transfer: £15m, Blackburn to Tottenham

Where did it all go wrong for former England international David Bentley?

He was once touted as ‘the next David Beckham’ but having not even reached his 30’s, he’s still struggling to find himself a club.

The winger advanced through Arsenal’s youth system and made one senior appearance for the Gunners before being loaned out to Norwich and Blackburn. Mark Hughes, who was manager at Ewood Park at the time, described the player as “a great talent with a big future” and was later voted by Rovers fans as the club’s Player of the Year.

Bentley wanted a move to a bigger club so Spurs offered him a six-year contract, but to be fair the only thing worth remembering about his time there was a brilliant goal in the 4-4 draw against his former club Arsenal.

The 29-year-old has even tried playing his trade out of England but he didn’t exactly set the Russian Premier League on fire when he made seven appearances on loan for FC Rostov last season. Bulgarian side Levski Sofia are the latest club to be linked with his name following his release from White Hart Lane.

Midfielder – Mohamed Sissoko (Mali)

Age: 28 Caps: 34 Biggest transfer: £8.2m, Liverpool to Juventus

Sissoko has played for some of Europe’s most illustrious clubs: Valencia, Liverpool, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Fiorentina. Yet aged 28, he’s holding talks with Championship club Reading over a proposed move.

During his time in La Liga he was part of the Los Blancos team that won the UEFA Cup and the Spanish domestic league title. He’s also won the FA Cup in England with Liverpool and was a regular starter for the Anfield club, but his career has been in decline ever since injury problems blighted him in a two year spell between 2009 and 2011.

He was released by PSG after being told he was surplus to requirements having made just 28 league appearances in two campaigns.

Midfielder – Yossi Benayoun (Israel)

Age: 33 Caps: 94 Biggest transfer: £5m, West Ham to Liverpool and Liverpool to Chelsea

Benayoun had successful spells at West Ham and Livepool but it’s safe to say a move to Chelsea damaged his career as he made just 14 Premier League appearances in three seasons.

He also spent time out loan to Arsenal and former club West Ham, but the latest news on the Israel international is that he is in talks with Crystal Palace over a possible move.

Forward – Carlton Cole (England)

Age: 29 Caps: 7 Biggest transfer: Undisclosed, West Ham to Chelsea

After it looked like Carlton Cole was set for a shock return to West Ham, he’s now back on the market after the Hammers took up the option not to sign him despite the player recently training with the squad.

Titus Bramble fan and Upton Park coach Ian Hendon said the striker, who walked away from the club in the summer after failing to agree an extension to his previous deal, did not do enough to prove his fitness.

The former Chelsea player has been in talks with Hull City, Crystal Palace and French outfit St Etienne as well as Turkish clubs Kasimpasa and Karabukspor, but so far, nothing has come of it and he continues the season as a costless agent.

Forward – Ciprian Marica (Romania)

Age: 27 Caps: 62 Biggest transfer: 5m euros, Stuttgart to Schalke

It may have just been his agent, Giovani Becali, talking up his player, but newspaper reports from early August suggested that Romanian striker Ciprian Marica had been offered to Arsenal as a costless agent.

Becali said that “He is close to [signing for] Arsenal.”

But then again, in the same sentence you can almost hear his desperation to find his player a new club: “Marica is a very good striker, a Romanian national player who has great experience.”

Would Arsenal have wanted to sign Marica? I doubt it considering he scored just five goals in 34 Bundesliga appearances over the past two seasons, although Arsene Wenger seemed to love his costless transfer this summer.

Marica’s best goals return in a single campaign was the 10 he netted for Stuttgart during the 09/10 season where he made 25 appearances; the striker has also played for Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Bucharest.

Forward – Mladen Petric (Croatia)

Age: 32 Caps: 45 Biggest transfer: 5m euros, Borussia Dortmund to Hamburg

Former Fulham striker Mladen Petric completes our line-up and it all started so well for the Croatian at the beginning of his first and only season in the Premier League.

He netted a brace on his debut in Fulham’s 5-0 win over Norwich at Craven Cottage, he added another three across the year but every time he scored Fulham lost.

After making 23 appearances for the Cottagers he was released this summer and the latest on the striker, who has also played for Hamburg and Borussia Dortmund, is that he could be on his way to Reading.