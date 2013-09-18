Champions League: Group G preview

On paper, it is not the most attractive Champions League group however it should provide plenty of excitement as all four teams will feel they have an excellent chance of advancing from group G.

Atletico Madrid vs. Zenit

Atletico have made a perfect start to their La Liga campaign winning their first four games, despite the summer departure of Colombian forward Radamel Falcao. Coach Diego Simeone will be looking for his side to have a strong campaign in this seasons Champions League, building on two recent Europa League successes (2010 and 2012).

The Atletico fans have already taken to David Villa since his move to the club from Barcelona. The 31 year-old has scored two goals in his first four appearances and still has the quality to make a difference in Europe’s top competition. Big things are also expected of 21 year-old Brazilian forward Leo Baptistao who has shown bags of potential since his move from Rayo Vallecano.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is spending his third season with the club, who is still on loan from Chelsea. The Belgian international told Atleticomadrid.com that he excited to get underway and that “it is important to get off to a good start“.

The Vicente Calderon is a tough place for any team to go to, playing in front of noisy crowd with a capacity of 54,000. Atletico will want to win all their home games if they are to progress, starting with a home victory over Zenit on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile Zenit will be aiming to avoid a repeat performance exactly a year ago, when they lost 3-0 in Malaga in the opening game of the competition last season.

Coach Luciano Spalletti and his side could only manage third place in last years group stage, finishing behind Malaga and AC Milan. The Russian side will hope to go one better this time around and have the individuals more than capable of doing just that.

Despite the transfer speculation, Zenit retained the services of Hulk (pictured top) however a hip injury has left him doubtful for this fixture. Andrey Arshavin makes a return to St Petersburg with whom he lifted the UEFA Cup with in 2008. Danny has been impressive already this season, particularly shining in the qualifying stages on the way to the group phase.

Also look out for midfielder Roman Shirokov who scored five goals during qualifying, including an emphatic hat-trick in the 4-1 first leg playoff win over Pacos Ferreira.

Austria Wien vs. FC Porto

New boys Austria Wien have reached the group stages for the first time, after eliminating Dinamo Zagreb 4-3 on aggregate. They will have nothing to lose, hoping to cause some shocks along the way. And how their fans would love to upset Portuguese giants FC Porto on the opening day.

If the Austrians are going to exceed expectations in group G, they will have to rely on front man, Philipp Hoisner. The young forward smashed 27 goals in 30 games last season to guide Austria Wien to the Bundesliga title. Hoisner told UEFA.com it’s a ’dream come true’.

“It means a lot to us. It is a dream come true. We are all delighted. As a young boy I looked the stars in front of the TV, and now we have made it”, said the 24 year-old.

His striker Marko Stankovic also added how proud he is to reach his dream of playing in the Champions League, but he believes they can rise to the big occasion. “We will definitely enjoy the matches, but we don’t just want to put in a good performance, we also want to get some points”.

If the Austrian champions can show the same spirit and passion they showed during the qualifying stages, they can make their supporters proud as well as the whole country proud.

FC Porto have also felt the wrath of Monaco’s summer spending. The Joao Moutinho and James Rodriguez left Portugal for the luxurious lifestyle at Monaco, leaving huge hole at the heart of Porto’s midfield.

Young winger Christian Atsu also left the Estadio do Dragao to join Chelsea however they have a match winner in Jackson Martinez and all eyes will be on him during this campaign. Martinez has an impressive goalscoring record in Portugal, scoring 29 goals in 33 appearances. The Colombian also notched three goals in last years Champions League and is expected to match that tally.

In a very competitive group, this is a must win game for the Portuguese champions and are expected to win well against the inexperienced Vienna. However Porto coach Paulo Fonseca is not going take their opponents lightly. “We are not playing at home and we are facing opponents who have reached the Champions League on great merit”, said Fonseca.

“The importance of winning this game has more to do with the fact that it is important to start off well in the group stage. We can only prove that we are favourites with what we do on the field”.

Fonseca is not expected to make any major changes, to a side that has won their first four games in the Portuguese Superliga. Meanwhile their opponents have not won in the last two games and find themselves fifth.