Champions League: Performance Of The Week

Finally the UEFA Champions League got underway this week with all four English clubs looking to make good starts to their campaigns.

It was a night to forget for Chelsea as they threw away a lead to lose 2-1 at home to FC Basel in Group E.

But both Manchester City and Manchester United gained all three points on Tuesday night. The best perfromance of the week however has to go to Arsenal who won 2-1 away at Olympique Marseille.

The Gunners have a very tough group on paper, battling alongside Marseille as well as Borussia Dortmund and Napoli for a place in the last 32 of the competition. Goals from Theo Walcott and Aaron Ramsey ensured that Arsene Wenger's men made the perfect start and left the south of France with all three points.

In a very competitive group, Marseille are considered the weaker of the four teams and therefore the pressure was certainly put on the Gunner's to start the campaign with a win. Arsenal stayed strong and did their best to mute the Stade Vellodrome crowd who can be intimidating for any travelling side. Keiran Gibbs was outstanding on the night, the young left-back was forced to make a goaline clearance after Per Mertesacker's mistake. Minutes later Theo Walcott fired Arsenal into the lead, volleying home after a mistake by Marseille full-back, Jeremy Morel. Gibbs then turned provider for Aaron Ramsey in the 84th minute to double Arsenal's lead. Ramsey's shot from 16 yards out took a slight deflection to find Steve Mandanda's bottom corner. That goal was the Welshman's sixth in seven appearances, silencing critics that questioned his ability and doubted his place in the side for the majority of last season.

A late penalty from Jordan Ayew was not enough to tarnish the Gunners' performance as they went on to secure their tenth consecutive away victory. Matchday two see's Arsenal face Napoli at the Emirates, Rafa Benitez's side won by the same scoreline, at home to Borussia Dortmund.

A lot of praise aso has to be given to David Moyes as his first night as a Champions League manager ended in a 4-2 victory for his Manchester United side against Sami Hyypia's Bayer Leverkusen. Goals by Robin Van Persie, Antonio Valencia and double from Wayne Rooney (pictured below) to bring up his 200th goal for United rounded off an entertaining night at Old Trafford.

Manchester City for the first time won their opening Champions League fixture by comfortably beating Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in the Czech Republic. City had to wait until the second half to find the breakthrough. However Manuel Pellegrini's side stepped it up a few gears in the second half scoring three in the space of ten minutes. Edin Dzeko scored the first after 48 minutes, Yaya Toure scored a curler into the top corner from 25 yards after 53 minutes. Sergio Aguero sealed off the win with a left foot finish after 58 minutes to go joint top of Group D. Captain Vincent Kompany also made a welcome return to the side after the Belgian picked up a groin injury against Newcastle United in the first game of the season. City host their Manchester rivals on Sunday, they also welcome Champions League holders Bayern Munich to the Etihad in two weeks time.

Celtic fought well in Italy however two goals in the last ten minutes saw their spirited performance come undone by AC Milan in the San Siro. An Emilio Izaguirre own goal and a Sully Muntari strike left Neil Lennon's side distrought after they deserved at least a draw for their efforts.