Scottish Premiership - Weekend Preview

Aberdeen - Inverness Caley Thistle

Aberdeen are still without Captain Russell Anderson, Chris Clark and Willo Flood for the visit of early league leaders Inverness, but could potentially welcome back Niall McGinn and Barry Robson.

Inverness have the nice problem of having a full squad to pick from, and once again manager Terry Butcher is unlikely to change a side that has 16 points from 6 matches.

Both sides play attractive attacking football, and this has the potential to be an entertaining game with both sides holding ambitions toward the top end of the table.

Prediction – Draw

Celtic Vs St Johnstone

Celtic are back from a strong team performance in their unlucky defeat to AC Milan midweek and have a strong squad in which to pick their starting eleven from. James Forrest and Joe Ledley will be likely to miss the game, but manager Neil Lennon stated in his press conference that Pukki and Boerrigter are pushing for a staring berth.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright will be thankful to hear that Frazer Wright has declared himself fit for the trip to Glasgow. Long term absentee David Robertson will miss the clash and is not expected to be back until October at the earliest. St Johnstone will hope that Celtic continue their tradition of last year of being slack after a European adventure.

Prediction – Home win.

Hibernian - St Mirren

Hibernian will welcome back left back Ryan McGivern, who has recovered from the injury that kept him out of last week’s match against St Johnstone. Hibs injury list looms large, with Tudor Jones, Handling, Harris, Cairney and Clancy all out of action.

St Mirren boss Danny Lennon has a full strength squad to pick from and will be looking for their first win of the season, having only picked up one point so far.

Prediction – Home win

Partick Thistle - Kilmarnock

Conrad Balatoni has made a return for Partick Thistle as they take on Kilmarnock at Fir Hill. The defemder has managed to get through this weeks training without aggravating his injury. However McMillan will need a late fitness test after picking up a knock in training.

Kilmarnock will welcome new signing Ismael Bouzid into the first team squad, with the former Hearts player signing on at the Ayrshire club on a costless transfer until the end of the season. Pascali and Tesselaar are doubtful whilst Johnston and Clingan are ruled out. Kilmarnock are still looking for their first win of the season.

Prediction – Home win

Ross County - Hearts

Ross County welcome Hearts of Midlothian to Victoria Park for there Saturday kick off, however they will have to face the game without striker Orhan Mustafi, the on loan striker has recently broken a toe and will play no part in the game.

Hearts have an unchanged squad from their defeat by Celtic last week, with long term absentee Ryan Stevenson continuing his rehabilitation on the sidelines.

Ross County will be looking to improve on their current 4 points, whilst rock bottom Hearts will be looking to edge closer to zero points, following their deduction at the beginning of the campaign.

Prediction – Home win

Dundee United - Motherwell

Dundee United are still without suspended duo Gunning and Millar when they welcome Motherwell to Tannadice. They will also have to face the Steelmen without winger Chris Erskine who picked up a knock in the 4-2 victory over Ross County.

Motherwell boss Stuart McCall welcomes back Simon Ramsden from suspension. Fraser Kerr has been back in training this week, but is not expected to play any part in proceedings along with Euan Murray.

Prediction - draw

