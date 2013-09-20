West Brom v Sunderland- Preview

Much of the talk ahead of the game will be the potential impact of West Brom's record signing, Stephane Sessegnon. The Benin international joined on deadline day for a fee of £6m after Paulo Di Canio found his attitude unsavoury. The Italian manager felt it was his time to leave, convicted for drink driving on the day of MK Dons game. There was no way he could stay at the club:

“It means you don’t care. It means you don’t care about the club so your time is gone. It was the opportunity to say for everybody, and especially for him, OK, time to go."

His sale could be described as a mistake in pure footballing terms, considering he was Sunderland's only real quality player of the last few seasons. What is Sunderland's loss is certainly West Brom's gain. A side that have only scored one goal this season, the need for more quality in attack has been evident in the early weeks of the season, especially with Matej Vydra yet to make an impact.

Steve Clarke is relishing the encounter, and claims Stephane Sessegnon is itching to get started:

"He's just joined a new club and he's got a new challenge. You can see every day in training that he's excited about the prospect of playing here and he's looking forward to the game at the weekend."

Sunderland have had a dreadful start to the season, only one point from a possible twelve. The ramblings of Paulo Di Canio have become all the more common & desperate. In their last away outing they were embarrassed by Crystal Palace, a penalty from Dwight Gayle and a long range strike from Richard O'Keefe saw the Londoners claim their first win of the season.

That was before the international break however, against Arsenal they put up an improved performance, but the quality of Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey & Olivier Giroud shone through as they were beaten 3-1. Sunderland have a right to feel bitter about the game, Martin Atkinson disgracefully called for a freekick after Jozy Altidore had succcesfully wrestled Bacary Sagna and scored. Sunderland can only be bitter to a certain degree, the hectic schedule means moving on is the only option.

Team News:

West Brom - Shane Long (knee) and Matej Vydra (hamstring) are both doubtful for the game, while Ben Foster remains out after surgery on his foot.

Sunderland - Emanuele Giaccherini will again be available for selection after returning from suspension. Lee Cattermole could also return after being sideline since the start of the year. A player that will not feature is Wes Brown, who is out with a groin injury. Last time out- West Brom 2-1 Sunderland A double from Chelsea loanee, Romelu Lukaku saw West Brom complete the double over Sunderland after winning 4-2 at the Stadium of Light earlier in the season.