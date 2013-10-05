Sunderland - Manchester United: How we lived it
That's all from us here at Vavel as Manchester United start to pick up points and climb the table. Continue to send your opinions and views on the game to @RosskoC and he will answer them as best he can.

Sunderland can take heart from their performance and should have been 2-0 up had Giaccherini not bothered the incoming planes to Newcastle Airport with his effort from 7 yards out.

United get the result that they and David Moyes needed. Survived a scare early on from Sunderland. United look like they may have another hero on the way, with both goals coming from Adnan Januzaj scoring both goals. 

FINAL RESULT - SUNDERLAND 1-2 MANCHESTER UNITED

FULL TIME

90 mins + 4 - Corner cleared. Westwood now scrambling back. Cleverley takes it to the touchline before getting fouled. Welbeck is throwing a hissy fit at him. We are now past added time.

90 mins + 3 - Corner to Sunderland - Westwood has come up. The ball goes to the keeper (it always does doesn't it) De Gea punches clear. A claim for a handball. Eventually breaks to another corner.

90 mins  + 2 - Sunderland hammer a long ball into the box, Rooney clears, it goes back in to Wickham who flicks on to De Gea.

90 mins + 1 - United slowing play down at every oppurtunity now. Don't expect anything to happen quickly

90 mins - The referee must be looking for an overtime bonus with 5 minutes added on time.

89 mins - Robin Van Persie through on goal, and slides it wide with the outside of his left foot. Would have put my mortgage on that net bulding there

88 mins - Van Persie through on goal. ONSIDE. MISSES. How has he missed that

87 mins - Time running out for Sunderland. Carrick spreads the play well to Evra but play breaks down. United seem content to see this out.

86 mins - Rooney appears to have taken a knock on the ankle. England fan's looking on with dismay?

85 mins - John O'Shea playing as Sunderland's playmaker at the moment, bursting through before Rafael makes his final contribution by humping the ball into the stand

84 mins - Sunderlnd aren't giving this up yet. Chris Smalling about to come on for Manchester United. Probably Rafael's last involvement

83 mins - Good pressure my Sunderland. Larsson gets the balla cross the face of the goal, but there are no takers

82 mins - Sunderland corner after Giaccherini breaks away and floats a ball in. Larssons corner is cleared by Rooney. 

81 mins - Rafael has a shot that is comfortably saved by Westwood. The Brazilian looks like he is struggling a little bit with a knock.

80 mins - Can Sunderland find an equaliser here? Not unless their passing improves, ball given away and O'Shea becomes Sunderland's first booking for taking down Danny Welbeck. Smart defending as he was breaking.

78 mins - Just over ten minutes left and O'Shea gets a nose bleed in the United box as De Gea gathers. Forgotten who he plays for?

77 mins - Rafael goes into the book for a bit of petulance

76 mins - Goalscorer Januzaj goes off along with Nani. The youngsters second goal is below - won't see many better this season