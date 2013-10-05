Sunderland - Manchester United: How we lived it

That's all from us here at Vavel as Manchester United start to pick up points and climb the table. Continue to send your opinions and views on the game to @RosskoC and he will answer them as best he can.

Sunderland can take heart from their performance and should have been 2-0 up had Giaccherini not bothered the incoming planes to Newcastle Airport with his effort from 7 yards out.

United get the result that they and David Moyes needed. Survived a scare early on from Sunderland. United look like they may have another hero on the way, with both goals coming from Adnan Januzaj scoring both goals.

FINAL RESULT - SUNDERLAND 1-2 MANCHESTER UNITED

FULL TIME

90 mins + 4 - Corner cleared. Westwood now scrambling back. Cleverley takes it to the touchline before getting fouled. Welbeck is throwing a hissy fit at him. We are now past added time.

90 mins + 3 - Corner to Sunderland - Westwood has come up. The ball goes to the keeper (it always does doesn't it) De Gea punches clear. A claim for a handball. Eventually breaks to another corner.

90 mins + 2 - Sunderland hammer a long ball into the box, Rooney clears, it goes back in to Wickham who flicks on to De Gea.

90 mins + 1 - United slowing play down at every oppurtunity now. Don't expect anything to happen quickly

90 mins - The referee must be looking for an overtime bonus with 5 minutes added on time.

89 mins - Robin Van Persie through on goal, and slides it wide with the outside of his left foot. Would have put my mortgage on that net bulding there

88 mins - Van Persie through on goal. ONSIDE. MISSES. How has he missed that

87 mins - Time running out for Sunderland. Carrick spreads the play well to Evra but play breaks down. United seem content to see this out.

86 mins - Rooney appears to have taken a knock on the ankle. England fan's looking on with dismay?

85 mins - John O'Shea playing as Sunderland's playmaker at the moment, bursting through before Rafael makes his final contribution by humping the ball into the stand

84 mins - Sunderlnd aren't giving this up yet. Chris Smalling about to come on for Manchester United. Probably Rafael's last involvement

83 mins - Good pressure my Sunderland. Larsson gets the balla cross the face of the goal, but there are no takers

82 mins - Sunderland corner after Giaccherini breaks away and floats a ball in. Larssons corner is cleared by Rooney.

81 mins - Rafael has a shot that is comfortably saved by Westwood. The Brazilian looks like he is struggling a little bit with a knock.

80 mins - Can Sunderland find an equaliser here? Not unless their passing improves, ball given away and O'Shea becomes Sunderland's first booking for taking down Danny Welbeck. Smart defending as he was breaking.

78 mins - Just over ten minutes left and O'Shea gets a nose bleed in the United box as De Gea gathers. Forgotten who he plays for?

77 mins - Rafael goes into the book for a bit of petulance

76 mins - Goalscorer Januzaj goes off along with Nani. The youngsters second goal is below - won't see many better this season

74 mins - Manchester United make their first changes. Welbeck and Valencia are coming on

73 mins - Rooney with a half chance but sends the ball into the Sunderland fans. Ki comes off for Sunderland and Wickham comes on. An attacking move from the Mackems.

71 mins - Celustka sends a terrible ball in that Vidic slices. Ki tries to send the ball to Altidore, but over his head.

70 mins - Vidic sends Altidore flying. Third booking for United

69 mins - Sunderland still looking for a way through, but bad passing is letting them down at the moment. United begin to exert control in the midfield battle.

68 mins - Rooney tries the spectacular to no avail.

66 mins - Sunderland haven't got going in the second half. Will need something memorable for them to win now

65 mins - We will bring you those goals as soon as we can. In the meantime, Januzaj glides past and is clipped on the way. A new contract is a must for this kid. Another Paul Pogba on their hands

63 mins - A great goal from the young whipper snapper. Manchester United in the ascendency now

61 mins - He might look happier now. and its that man Januzaj again with a stunning RVPesque volley with his left foot. An absolute wonder goal from the teenager

GOOOOOALLLL - Manchester United

59 mins - Is Moyes looking any happier? Not really. Still has a face like a bag of spanners on the touchline...

58 mins - Manchester United are looking hungrier since half time. Van Persie with a snap shot. Saved well and held down low by Westwood

56 mins - we have a game on our hands now. Sunderland scorer Craig Gardner has come off to be replaced by Sebastian Larsson

54 mins - Januzaj with the goal. He himself feeds the ball out wide to Evra, who batters the ball back across and the Belgian youngster slots the ball home from just inside the box. He has looked lively all day. Game on.

GOOOOOOALLLL - Manchester United

53 mins - Good ball in from Johnson, but eventual hits Gardners hands. Before the costless kick is taken Cattermole is shouting at the referee. Three Sunderland players around the ref, Gardner booked for the handball.

52 mins - Evra has been busy in attack today. Sends a ball in toward RVP but Westwood collects well.

50 mins - Altidore winning the battle against Vidic at the moment, sniff of a chance for Sunderland but the under fire United back line get rid of it

49 mins - Giaccherini is fouled out near the touchline. Johnson to swing it in, comes to nothing. Rooney breaks away but is tackled well by Cattermole.

48 mins - Van Persie switches the ball to Januzaj who breaks into the box before flopping over in the box and collecting a booking for diving. That is one straight out of the Ashley Young school of cheating

47 mins - United passing the ball around well. Rooney dances on the edge of the box before the ineffectual Nani tries to put it across goal with the outside of his boot. The result barely reaches Westwood

46 mins - Rooney and RVP get us under way, no changes from either side

Second half kick off

Will we see another United come back or will David Moyes become even less comfortable. We're about to get underway

Right everyone back? Everyone sitting comfortably? Second half is minutes away





Half time - You want to see the Sunderland goal - of course you do

Half time - So we go into the break with Sunderland 1-0 up through Craig Gardner after some comedic defending from Manchester United. United are yet to carve out a clear cut opportunity, with the Sunderland defense doing well so far. Sunderland will actually be disappointed not to be going in further ahead, as they have had the better of the chances so far.

HALF TIME

45+1 min - RVP runs around the box looking for a chance to shoot. Eventually lays the ball to Nani who jumps out of the challenge and the ball cannons off of him for a Sunderland throw.

45+1 min - 2 minutes of injury time here. United stroking the ball around. O'Shea cleaning everything up so far.

45 mins - Should be 2-0 Sunderland, but up the other end and United's fourth corner. Straight into Westwood's hands

43 mins - Altidore doing well up front. Johnson breaks through, rides two challenges before squaring the ball 6 yards out to Giaccherini...... it's gone so far over the bar it has just landed in my front garden. Big chance for Sunderland

42 mins - David Moyes urges his men on, but they lose possession again. Luckily for them Sunderland lose it back. Are these players allergic to the ball?

41 mins - Rooney loses the ball to Gardner, and becomes the first man in the book today.

40 mins - Nani with a great snap shot toward the top corner but Westwood well placed to knock t out for United's third corner - once again cleared

39 mins - Evra with a cheeky handball in a breakaway - no booking. Sunderland's main out seems to be Altidore. Causing Vidic a headache

38 mins - Good period of United pressure, but can't get through the Sunderland back 4 at the moment. Rooney's headband on too tight?

36 mins - United don't seem to be having any joy in the last 30 years. Sunderland defence makes a hash of things in the box, but RVP cannot find Rooney with the square pass

34 mins - Would have been 2-0 if it wasnt for the Spanish De Gea - a really top class save

33 mins - United making errors and Sunderland force a wonderful save from De Gea from Giaccherini. Keeper at full stretch. Corner comes to nothing

31 mins - Kevin Ball the caretaker manager was actually playing the last time Sunderland beat United at home - anyone remember that?

30 mins - Moyes starting to look agitated on the bench. Rooney wriggles into the box, but the ball is taken from under his feet.

28 mins - In a word no, good punch clear from Westwood. Rooney swings the ball back in, but that is cleared as well

28 mins - United corner after some good defending from O'Shea - First real chance coming up?

26 mins - Game has calmed down a little bit. Nani tries to put the entire Sunderland defence but to no avail

24 mins - Johnson and Giaccherini have been lively for Sunderland so far. A claim for a handball results in United going up field, fizzles out to nothing

22 mins - Nani goes down a little easily for the Sunderland fans liking - in fairness it was Lee Cattermole chasing him - no smoke without fire

20 mins - A sniff toward goal from RVP, but all on his own. Ball breaks back to Evra who float a delightful ball to the back post but Nani sidefoots across goal and wide - a let off for Sunderland and a bad miss from Nani

19 mins - Michael Carrick gets a head on the ball from the wall and the Giaccherini costlesskick is safetly gathered by De Gea

18 mins - After some good work Altidore broght down on the edge of the box - promising position 20 yards out

17 mins - Still waiting for a clear cut United chance. Some patient build up from their midfield results in the young Belgian Januzaj, who fakes on the edge of the box and shoots narrowly wide.

16 mins - Sunderland also playing football that belies their rock bottom position but silly mistakes still creeping in, especially with the final touch

15 mins - United starting to connect their passes, but Sunderlnd holding strong at the moment.

13 mins - Lovely touch from Giaccherini with a backheel, Celustka can't force his way through. Ball goes up the other end with RVP knocking the ball across but Sunderlnd clear. Ball comes into Rooney but Evra was offside from the cross. What a save regardless from Westwood, from a point blank Rooney sidefoot

11 mins - Van Persie corner goes too deep, Rooney swings the ball back in and Januzaj shot it blocked. Sunderland break and get a costless kick on the half way line

11 mins - Rooney does well in the box, but his downward header acros goal, falls nicely to Westwood. Ball comes back up to the Sunderland box and United win a corner

10 mins - Sunderland settling in well here. United are yet to get into their stride. A phrase that could as easily describe their season

9 mins - Altidore becomes part of a Vidic/Jones sandwich - thankfully gets up a little dazed

8 mins - Up the other end Craig Gardner part of a great chance to double their advantage, but the goal scorer delays, allowing United to get back. A big chance that

6 mins - Manchester United almost straight back in it as Michael Jackson, sorry Nani, shots just wide from outside the box

4 mins - CRAIG GARDNER with the goal for Sunderland. Good work from Giaccherini cuts inside, and after some pinball from Phil Jones, Gardner pops up with the finish past De Gea - What a start for the basement dwellers

GOAAAAALLLLL - SUNDERLAND

4 mins - Rooney chases down as Westwood clears. Rooney still sporting the Steffi Graf headband

3 mins - Robin Van Persie doing what he does best....defending. Still no settling from any time thus far.

2 mins - United in all black, knocking the ball around, but lose it, Altidore breaks and Vidic forced to knock out for a throw in.

1 min - Bit of aerial tennis in the middle of the park. Teams trying to find their feet

0 mins - Sunderland get us under way by knocking the ball straight into De Gea's grasp

KICK OFF

17:30 - Managers are shaking hands, we're about to go. Predictions?

17:29 - Januzaj starts on the left wing. Looks like he will be in bed soon after the game

17:28 - Teams shaking hands - can we expect a good game? I certainly hope so

17:27 - A few cheeky tweets flying around stating this is a relegation battle - mostly from Liverpool fans admittedly

17:22 - If you are a statistics fan, then Manchester United are in the driving seat. They have never lost at the Stadium of Light, and Sunderland haven't beat Manchester United for 7 years. Long evening ahead for the Mackems, or is there a shock on the cards?

17:20 - Manchester United find themselves 9 points off of league leaders Liverpool. Sunderland have 1 point from 6 games. A very important game for both teams

17:15 - Caretaker manager Kevin Ball names a strong Sunderland team with the front three of Johnson, Giaccherini and Altidore

17:15 - Manchester United get the luxury of starting both Rooney and Van Persie upfront for only the 4th time this season. Young winger Januzaj starts and will be hoping to show people what all the fuss is about

17:10 - Manchester United team - De Gea; Rafael, Evra, Vidic, Jones, Carrick, Cleverley, Januzaj, Nani, Rooney, Van Persie

17:10 - Sunderland Team - Westwood; Celustka, Colback, O'Shea, Roberge; Cattermole, Ki, Gardner, Johnson, Giaccherini; Altidore

17:10 - News for both teams. First up the home team Sunderland

17:05 - Welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland - Manchester United with Ross Connell (@RosskoC)