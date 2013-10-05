Manchester City - Everton: How We Lived It

14:40. Thank you for following VAVEL UK's live coverage of Man City vs. Everton. Stay tuned today for Ross Connell's live coverage of Man Utd vs. Sunderland later today.

Full Time: Man City 2 - 1 Everton

90' Four minutes to be added on.

89' Another yellow card, this time for Fernandinho.

87' Naismith has been booked for tripping Yaya Toure.

85' Everton are pushing forward now in search of two goals, but is it too little too late?

83' Everton substitution: Kone on for Lukaku.

82' Negredo runs through on goal on the left hand side of the box; however is resulting shot on goal is straight at Howard, and therefore easily saved.

80' Coleman booked for a late challenge.

80' Man City substitution: Nasri on for Aguero.

79' The resulting costless kick leads to a costless header from Distin 10 yards from goal, but the centre back is unable to gain any real purchase on the header and it is easily caught by Hart.

78' Zabaleta gives away a costless kick near the left corner flag, and is booked in the process.

74' David Silva has been booked for a challenge on Naismith

69' Aguero's penalty is pushed onto the post by Howard, but the ball ricochets back off Howard and rolls into the bottom corner.

69' GOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!!!

68' Penalty to Man City!! Coleman pulls down Zabaleta inside the penalty area.

64' The away side have been relatively tame going forward in the second half, Martinez will be hoping that the introduction of Deulofeu can change this.

63' Everton substitutions: Gibson and Deulofeu on for Osman and Mirallas.

58' Man City substitution: Clichy on for Kolarov.

55' Nastasic and Kolarov collide in the middle of the park, leaving the latter with a laceration just above his eye.

52' Mirallas is played through by a wonderful low pass from Ross Barkley; however, the Belgian is unable to control the ball and Hart is on hand to smother the ball.

50' Super defending from Distin! Milner curls the ball into the box towards the foot of Aguero, but Distin is able to volley the ball clear of danger.

47' Great ball from Kolarov with his left foot, but once again there is no one on the end of it.

13:50. We're underw63' ay for the second half!

13:42. Very entertaining first half at the Etihad. Everton looked very strong on the counter attack, and we saw, relatively frequently, how effective Man City's passing game can be.

Half Time: Manchester City 2 - 1 Everton

45' Milner booked for a challenge on Mc Carthy.

45' Three minutes to be added on at the end of the first half.

44' David Silva threads the ball through to Aguero on the right side of the penalty area, who rifles the ball low and hard across the keeper and into the back of the net.

44' GGGOOOOAAAALLLLL!! MAN CITY TAKE THE LEAD!!!!

39' After a great ball from Negredo, Aguero attempts to control the ball and have an effort on goal; however, he traps his studs in the ground and completely misses the ball.

36' Brilliant ball from Kolarov from the left hand side, but no one is on hand inside the 6 yard box to tap it into the net.

34' Man City substitution: Kompany has been forced off with an injury, and replaced by Nastasic.

32' Kompany looks to be struggling with an injury at the moment, as a precaution, Nastasic is warming up.

26' Outstanding play from City! From the resulting costless kick, the home side cleverly work the ball into the feet of Aguero, who from 10 yards, slides the ball just wide of the post.

25' Costless kick given away by Mirallas in a dangerous position...

23' Kompany booked for a challenge on Lukaku. Everton's young forward has had a brilliant start to this game.

17' Yaya Toure takes the ball from David Silva 25 yards from goal, and slides a through ball inside the left back. Negredo latches onto the said pass, and slips the ball under the body of Howard. Crazy two minutes of football at the Etihad!

17' GGOOOOOAAALLLL!!!! MAN CITY ARE BACK LEVEL!!

16' Lukaku breaks Man City's tame offside trap, before tapping the ball around Lescott and passes the ball into the net.

16' GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!!!! EVERTON TAKE THE LEAD!!

14' Wonderful play! A quick exchange of passes in and around the penalty box leads to Milner having a low shot on goal blocked by Jagielka.

12' A David Silva corner is met at the near post by Kolarov, but he is unable to direct the ball towards goal.

9' Very lively start to proceedings here at the Etihad.

7' Just wide! Kolarov's resulting left footed costless kick curls over the wall, but goes just wide of the post.

6' Costless kick to Man City in a dangerous position...

5' The first shot on target of the game comes from Yaya Toure 18 yards from goal, who seen his side footed effort pushed around the post by Howard.

1' An early through ball down the left hand side of the penalty area is well collected by under-fire Joe Hart. Good start for the England international.

12:45. We're underway at the Etihad!

12:28. Joe Hart has been heavily criticised for his performance in the Champions League on Wednesday night. What do you make of his current form? Send your opinions into @VAVEL on twitter.

12:24. The last time these two sides met in the Premier League, it was Everton who came out on top, courtesy of goals from Osman and Jelavic:

12:23. Everton bench: Robles, Gibson, Heitinga, Jelavic, Kone, Deulofeu, Stones.

12:22. Man City bench: Pantilimon, Richards, Clichy, Nastasic, Navas, Nasri, Dzeko.

12:20. Everton starting XI: Howard, Baines, Distin, Jagielka, Coleman, McCarthy, Osman, Naismith, Barkley, Mirallas, Lukaku.

12:20. Man City starting XI: Hart, Zabaleta, Lescott, Kompany, Silva, Kolarov, Fernandinho, Toure, Milner, Negredo, Aguero.

12:18. Hello everyone, I'm Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack), and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Manchester City vs. Everton.