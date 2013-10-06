West Brom vs. Arsenal: Preview

After their DVD worthy victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend, West Brom will be hoping to record a victory of a similar stature when they welcome Arsenal to the Hawthorns on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the game, West Brom manager, Steve Clarke, has stated that last weekends heroics will give his side confidence going into the Arsenal game:

“It was a big performance last week and it was a shock for 99 per cent of people but not within our own camp. It’s only three points and it’s only recovered some of the damage we inflicted upon ourselves. Now we take on Arsenal in the same positive frame of mind."

“I think so far this season they have been tremendous. They’ve looked really strong. Mesut Ozil is a fantastic signing and has given the whole team a lift and the other players are starting to blossom and get used to the English league. I watched them against Napoli and they were outstanding for 30 minutes and we have to be ready for that. If you look at the league, Arsenal are top but there are a number of good teams up there.”

Steve Clarke also revealed that last weekends goal hero and prodigal English talent, Saido Berahino will be "looked after" at West Brom:

"Saido [Berahino] has been very good and very level headed in training. We're fortunate to have him."

"He was terrific last week and therefore he deserves all the plaudits that he gets; however, our job is to keep his feet on the ground."

"His agent has been busy putting thing out in the open but now is a time for everyone to remain calm and improve the youngster as a player first. It wasn't right for his agent to talk about wages, but the player will be looked after."

Table toppers Arsenal, have been on a magnificent run of form since their opening day defeat to Aston Villa, and Arsene Wenger believes that maintaining the current level of consistency will be key this season: