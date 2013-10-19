The 3 O'Clock Kick Offs: How We Lived It

17:15. Thank you for following our coverage of the 3 o'clock Premier League kick offs. Stay tuned tomorrow for live coverage of Aston Villa vs. Tottenham tomorrow!

17:10. VAVEL's player of the day also comes from Arsenal, it's the mercurial Mesut Ozil, who chipped in with two goals today:

17:04. Goal of the day goes to this wonderful Wilshere goal, which was very similar to, although better than, Drogba's goal against Bolton:

17:02. The big talking point of today however, will undoubtedly be Man Utd's 1-1 draw with Southampton. Questions will be asked about the Utd defence, who looked very shaky today.

17:00. Great results for both Arsenal and Chelsea today. Mourinho's team have moved up to 2nd in the table, while Arsenal remain top of the table.

16:56. Full Time: Arsenal 4 - 1 Norwich City.

16:56. Full Time: Everton 2 - 1 Hull City.

16:55. Full Time: Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton.

16:54. Full Time: Stoke City 0 - 0 West Brom.

16:52. Full Time: Chelsea 4 - 1 Cardiff City.

16:51. Full Time: Swansea City 4 - 0 Sunderland.

16:47. GOOOOAAALLLL!!! OZIL WITH HIS SECOND OF THIS AFTERNOON FOR ARSENAL!

16:46. Southampton have been in great form of late, can they hold on to record a famous point at the theatre of dreams?

16:45. GOOOOAALLLLL!!!!! SOUTHAMPTON DRAW LEVEL!!!! LOVREN WITH THE GOAL!

16:44. Ramsey's goal today, is the Welshman's 9th goal of the season already.

16:43. GOOOOAAALLLL!! RAMSEY SCORES AGAIN FOR ARSENAL!

16:42. GOAAALLLL!! HAZARD MAKES IT 4-1 AT STAMFORD BRIDGE!

16:39. Sunderland have been diabolical in this second half.

16:39. GOOOOAALLL!! 4-0 TO SWANSEA NOW!

16:36. GOOOAAAALLL!! CHELSEA GO 3-1 UP! OSCAR WITH HIS FIFTH OF THE SEASON

16:33. Southampton are pushing forward at Old Trafford. Man Utd will need a second goal to kill this game off.

16:30. Norwich City have played well today, despite being behind. Can they comeback?

16:29. GOOOAALLLL!! HOWSON PULLS A GOAL BACK FOR NORWICH CITY!

16:26. GOOOAALLL!! ETO'O MAKES IT 2-1 TO CHELSEA!

16:24. Gus Poyet has a lot of work to do at Sunderland if they are going to have any hope of staying up.

16:23. The last 10 minutes have been inundated with goals!

16:22. GOOOAAALLLL!! BONY MAKES IT THREE FOR SWANSEA FROM THE PENALTY SPOT!

16:20. Boruc is keeping Southampton in the game at Old Trafford at the moment. After tipping a Van Persie header onto the post, just moments later the Polish international has to be at full stretch to deny Januzaj his first goal at home for Man Utd, after he rifled the ball toward the top corner from fully 25 yards.

16:19. GOOOAAALLLL!! PIENAAR COMES OFF THE BENCH TO GIVE EVERTON THE LEAD!

16:17. GOOOAALLL!!! OZIL MAKES IT 2-0 TO THE ARSENAL!

16:16. GOOOAALLLL!! ANOTHER FOR SWANSEA!

16:15: GOOOAAAALLLL!!! SWANSEA CITY TAKE THE LEAD!

16:10. Great chance for Michu! After a flick on from Bony, Michu finds himself with the ball just 8 yards from goal, he skies the ball over the bar.

16:09. Martin has a great chance for Norwich City, but his 12 yard shot roll wide of the Arsenal post.

16:05. We're underway for the second halves!

16:02. Would you classify this as a foul on Marshall?

15:51: Half Time Scores: Man Utd 1 - 0 Southampton, Swansea City 0 - 0 Sunderland, Arsenal 1 - 0 Norwich City, Chelsea 1 - 1 Cardiff City, Stoke City 0 - 0 West Brom, Everton 1 - 1 Hull City.

15:45. Leroy Fer sees his 30 yard dipping strike saved well by Szczesny. In spite of Arsenal's dominance, Fer's effort is a reminder that Norwich are capable of causing an upset.

15:40. After a clash of heads, Flamini has been forced off for Arsenal.

15:37. Should Hazard's goal have stood for Chelsea, or should Eto'o have been penalised for his challenge on the goalkeeper? Let us know what you think @VAVEL.

15:32. Comical goal for Chelsea! Marshall, with Eto'o beside him, bounces the ball which allows the former Inter forward to steal in and take the ball from the goalkeeper. Eto'o, with the goal at his mercy miscues his effort but Hazard is on hand to tap the ball into the net from just 6 yards.

15:32. GOOOAAALLLL!! CHELSEA DRAW LEVEL!

15:35. After some brilliant play from Aluko to get past Baines and to the byline, the ball is cut back to Sagbo, who hammers the ball high into the goal from close range.

15:30. GOOOAAALLLL!!! SAGBO MAKES IT 1-1 AT GOODISON PARK!

15:28. Man Utd, in the hunt for a second goal, have hit the post through Wayne Rooney!

15:25. Rooney runs through on goal but sees his effort saved, but his strike partner, Van Persie is on hand to take a touch, and then pass the ball between the posts. A deserved goal for Van Persie, who came close to scoring twice before.

15:25. GOOOAAALLLLL!!! VAN PERSIE!!!

15:21. Wonderful save from Cech! New signing, Peter Odemwingie must have thought he had doubled his side's advantage when he flicked the ball from 12 yards directly toward the top corner. Unfortunately for the away team however, Cech was on hand to flick the ball around the post.

15:18. After some lovely interplay between Walcott and Wilshere, the latter finds himself one on one and cooly slides the ball into the net. Surprisingly, that was Wilshere's first Premier League goal for Arsenal at the Emirates.

15:18. GOOOOAAAALLLL!!!! ARSENAL TAKE THE LEAD THROUGH WILSHERE!

15:15. Close for Sunderland! Poyet was almost given a dream start as Sunderland manager by Fletcher, but the Scottish international's 12 yard side footed effort goes just wide of the post.

15:09. Terrible error of judgement from David Luiz! The Brazilian misjudges the pace on a pass back to Cech, which allows Mutch to steal in and put the ball into the back of the net.

15:09. GOOOAAAALLLLL!!! CARDIFF CITY HAVE TAKEN A SHOCK LEAD AT STAMFORD BRIDGE!!

15:08. Mirallas curls the ball off the post and into the bottom corner from 20 yards. Mc Gregor was unsighted, and could make no attempt to save the Belgian's effort.

15:08. GOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! MIRALLAS PUTS EVERTON ONE UP!!

15:03. Hull City have started brightly at Everton, Davies should have made more of a wonderful corner kick from Huddlestone.

15:00. Kick Off!

14:57. We're just moments away from kick off! Send in your Premier League predicitons to @VAVEL!

14:53. Earlier today, Liverpool were held by a ten man Newcastle Utd side. Steven Gerrard scored his 100th goal in the Permier League:

14:48. Everton vs. Hull City team news: Everton - Howard, Coleman, Jagielka, Distin, Baines, McCarthy, Barry, Mirallas, Barkley, Osman, Lukaku. Hull City - McGregor, Rosenior, Davies, Faye, Figueroa, Elmohamady, Huddlestone, Livermore, Brady, Aluko, Graham.

14:47. Stoke City vs. West Brom team news: Stoke City - Begovic, Wilkinson, Shawcross, Huth, Pieters, Ireland, Nzonzi, Adam, Walters, Arnautovic, Assaidi. West Brom - Myhill, Billy Jones, McAuley, Olsson, Ridgewell, Yacob, Mulumbu, Amalfitano, Sessegnon, Berahino, Anichebe.

14:45. Arsenal vs. Norwich City team news: Arsenal - Szczesny, Sagna, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Gibbs, Wilshere, Arteta, Flamini, Cazorla, Ozil, Giroud. Norwich City - Ruddy; Martin, Bassong, Turner, Olsson; Tettey, Fer, Howson; Snodgrass, Pilkington, Hooper.

14:44. Chelsea vs. Cardiff City team news: Chelsea - Cech; Ivanovic, D Luiz, Terry, Bertrand; Ramires, Lampard; Willian, Mata, Hazard; Eto'o. Cardiff City - Marshall; Taylor, Caulker, Turner, Whittingham, Medel, Odemwingie, Gunnarsson, Mutch, Cowie, Theophile-Catherine.

14:42. Man Utd vs. Southampton team news: Man Utd - De Gea; Rafael, Jones, Evans, Evra, Nani, Carrick, Fellaini, Januzaj, Rooney, Van Persie. Southampton - Boruc, Clyne, Fonte, Lovren, Shaw, Wanyama, Schneiderlin, S. Davis, Lallana, Rodriguez, Osvaldo.

14:40. Swansea City vs. Sunderland team news: Swansea - Vorm, Rangel, Chico, Amat, Davies, Britton, de Guzman, Michu, Dyer, Routledge, Bony. Sunderland - Westwood, Celustka, Bardsley, O'Shea, Roberge, Cattermole, Johnson, Larsson, Gardner, Giaccherini, Fletcher.

14:37. Stoke City will host West Brom, who have impressed against Man Utd and Arsenal in recent weeks, winning at Old Trafford and holding Arsene Wenger's side at home; Chelsea welcome Cardiff City to Stamford Bridge; Man Utd are set to host high flying Southampton; Gus Poyet will make his debut as Sunderland manager away to Swansea City; and Everton will face newly promoted Hull City.

14:36. We have some great games coming up today...

14:30. Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack), and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of today's 3 o'clock Premier League games.