The 3 O'Clock Kick Offs: How We Lived It
Image: hereisthecity.com
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

17:15. Thank you for following our coverage of the 3 o'clock Premier League kick offs. Stay tuned tomorrow for live coverage of Aston Villa vs. Tottenham tomorrow!

17:10. VAVEL's player of the day also comes from Arsenal, it's the mercurial Mesut Ozil, who chipped in with two goals today:

17:04. Goal of the day goes to this wonderful Wilshere goal, which was very similar to, although better than, Drogba's goal against Bolton: