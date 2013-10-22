Match Report: Schalke 04 0 - 3 Chelsea

Chelsea produced a masterful European performance away at the Veltins-Arena performance to sweep past Schalke and top Group E as the group stages reach their midway point. Two goals from Fernando Torres and a late Eden Hazard strike condemned the German outfit to their first defeat so far in the pool. The ruthless counter-attacking that Jose Mourinho's side displayed would have also made many top sides take notice.

Mourinho chose a pacey side that suited his game plan of playing on the break. Most notable was his inclusion of Torres, who pushed Eto'o onto the bench, to make his 100th start for Chelsea. His counterpart Jens Keller, meanwhile, chose a defensive-minded team with Kevin Prince-Boateng as a false nine.

And Mourinho's gamble paid dividends, as Torres nodded home at the back post after a Frank Lampard corner was flicked on by Branislav Ivanovic in the 5th minute. The rest of the first period was dominated possession-wise by "die Knappen." They themselves had their own chances, as first Kevin Prince Boateng stung the palms of Cech from long range. The resulting corner was expertly saved following Roman Neudstadter's costless header. Nevertheless Chelsea maintained their 1-0 lead into the half-time break.

In the second period Schalke kept up the pressure but made no inroads into a stubborn Chelsea defence. It was Chelsea who profited, as they counter-attacked with lethal precision. Hazard rode three tackles and slid the ball through to Oscar, who allowed Torres to roll the ball into an empty net; the Spanish striker's second of the game. In desperation, Schalke poured forward, giving Hazard the opportunity to run unchallenged on the break and tuck the ball home for his side's third.

The stand-out performers were Torres and Hazard, particularly the former. "El Niño" was unlucky not to score a hat-trick (his looping header crashed against the bar in the 52nd minute) and was a constant menace to the German side's defence. Special mention should also be made to the Blues' defence, who gave little away and lost few duels. Overall, a convincing display to put Chelsea in a commanding position.