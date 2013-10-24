Pre-Match Analysis: Chelsea vs. Manchester City

The Blues surely don’t have fond memories of facing City last season. Of the 4 matches played, City had three wins including knocking Chelsea out of the FA cup semifinal .The other one being the first match of the Rafa era which resulted in a goalless draw in Stamford Bridge.

Head to Head:

Matches played: 138

Chelsea: 55

Manchester City: 46

Draw: 37

Goal Scored:

Chelsea: 195(1.41 Average/game)

Manchester City: 174 (1.26 Average/game)

Last 10 head to head:

MC-MC-DR-MC-MC-CHE-CHE-MC-MC-MC

Manchester City clearly outperforming Chelsea maximum number of times in the last three seasons. But there has been a contrast in the home and away form of Chelsea and City respectively this season with the later getting their first away victory only last week against West Ham. Chelsea has scored 10 and conceded 2 in home while City has scored 7 and conceded 7. Although the overall form of both teams in the previous 8 matches can hardly be differentiated.

Chelsea and Manchester City in EPL 2013/14 CHELSEA MANCHESTER CITY GOALS SCORED 14 20 GOALS CONCEDED 5 9 CHANCES CREATED 95 95 POSSESSION 55% 57% AVERAGE PASS ACCURACY 84% 85% AVERAGE SHOT ACCURACY 43% 54% AVERAGE PASS LENGTH 19m 19m AVERAGE DUELS WON 59% 58%

The English Premier League was all set for a tactical shake-up as the two ex-La Liga managers were employed. Last week we saw both the teams win convincingly which boasted both sides’ attacking flair and quality. But in Europe Chelsea displayed a better overall performance scoring 3 goals in the Veltis Arena against a mean defensive Schalke side while City struggled at the back from time to time although an Aguero brace made sure they had those 3 points.Sunday’s match being a consecutive home and away match for Chelsea and City respectively, an enthralling encounter is surely on the cards.

Pelligrini after West Ham win: “We continue to try and be an offensive team. I think that this team should always play attacking”

After a magnificent performance in Upton Park and one more brace against CSKA Moscow, popular opinion suggests ‘El Kun’ is back to his brilliant best. Even though the absence of Carlos Tevez will make most Chelsea fans happy, the Aguero-Negredo combination will undoubtedly pose a consistent threat on the Chelsea defense.

But the major difference between the two teams and the REASON of City’s recent dominance over Chelsea has been the physical strength and agility they have in the centre of the pitch. The Fernandinho-Yaya Toure pair is arguably the best DM combination in Premier League right now,the later yet again hitting top form this season. Although Pelligrini is sticking to the traditional 4-4-2 ,the workrate of this pair is contributing immensely to both attack and defense.

While new signing Jesus Navas is yet to impress, The impact of his countrymate David Silva has been immense. Pelligrini’s confidence on Nasri too is quite evident and has been fruitful for them.With 4 goals and a combined total of 29 chances created, Nasri and Silva are bound to start the game.

The match will mostly mark the return of their charismatic captain and will provide a huge boost to the Manchester side.If Kompany is not fit,Pelligrini might be forced to hand Martin Demichelis his Premier League debut as the Garcia-Nastasic pair has looked often vulnerable.

Ashley cole is fit and will directly make his way to the starting XI. Terry will certainly keep his place while Mourinho might consider Cahill over Luiz again since the English pair managed a cleansheet against Schalke. Considering the physical prowess of City’s midfield, Mourinho might choose Mikel over Lampard on Sunday. Upfront Mata should start as he was totally rested midweek. Mourinho will have to make a tricky choice between Schurrle and Willian while Torres and Hazard are mostly likely to start given the ‘The Law of Performance’

Torres post-Schalke match: "As a team we are feeling much better after the pre-season ande we are improving. Individually it is the same,the last few games I feel very sharp, very well"

Chelsea have scored 11 goals in last three matches but most of them came of wild counter attacks. City are more of a build up play team, so they will not commit men forward easily. Besides Concentration being a key factor,We will need to press them fast and then break with pace and sharpness when we get the chance. If we get that 1st goal, we can force them to play a high line of defense and our boys can easily do what they are doing best in the last few matches. My verdict is ‘The First Goal will be very VERY important’.

KTBFFH.

Probable Starting XIs: